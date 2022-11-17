Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chip Cookies Murray

926 E 5600 S

Murray, UT 84121

Cookies

OG Chip (1)

OG Chip (1)

$3.70

our signature gourmet award-winning chocolate chip cookie

Biscoff Chip (1)

$3.70

Sugar Chip (1)

$3.70

pumpkin nutella chip™

$3.70

SW chip™ (1)

$3.70

cowboy chip

$3.70

Mini OG Chip - 9 Cookies

$13.00

Mini sugar Chip - 9 Cookies

$13.00

Day Old Cookies (1)

$3.00

Dough

$12.20

chip flip box™ (4)

$13.00

chip chip hooray box™ (13)

$36.50

Drinks

Fountain Soda (16oz)

$1.25

Fountain Soda (32oz)

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Soda Can

$3.25

Fiji Water

$3.25

Extra

chip™ sticker

$0.50

Bow

$0.50

single chip™ gift box

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy the best cookies you've ever eaten!

Location

926 E 5600 S, Murray, UT 84121

Directions

