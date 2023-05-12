Main picView gallery

Hazel and Hank's Gourmet Market 5117c Dorchester Rd

Food

Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Our signature Chicago Italian beef sandwich is made with thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef simmered in a rich au jus and piled high on a locally sourced soft roll, finished with house-made giardiniera (spicy pickled vegetables).

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Our classic Philly Cheesesteak is made with house-sliced beef, grilled onions and peppers and melted provolone cheese served on locally sourced soft roll.

Italian Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Our Italian pork and broccoli rabe sandwich is made with tender, juicy, slow-roasted pork, topped with provolone cheese and a generous portion of broccoli rabe that has been cooked until tender and served on a kaiser roll that is toasted to perfection.

Market Burger

$13.00

Our Market Burger is an 8oz house-blend beef patty topped with our signature pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made pickles on a toasted bun.

Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.00

Our fried pork tenderloin sandwich is a classic Midwestern dish made with a large, thin pork cutlet breaded and fried to perfection and served on a soft bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, house made pickles and Chipper Dog Olde Yella BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Our chicken tender basket comes with hand-breaded chicken tenders and a side of fries. Your choice of sauce includes Chipper Dog Olde Yella BBQ sauce, Chipper Dog Olde Red BBQ Sauce, or Ranch.

Chipper Dog Wings

$9.00+

Our Chipper Dog wings are fried and seasoned with Chipper Dog Leg Shakin Rub. Each order comes with a side of celery and can served dry or tossed in Chipper Dog Old Yella BBQ Sauce.

Hank’s Caesar Salad

$10.00

Our Caesar salad is a refreshing and flavorful alternative to the traditional Caesar salad made with crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and a house made Caesar vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled or fried chicken for an additional $4.00

Hazel’s Garden Salad

$11.00

Hazel’s garden salad is a southern staple of spring mix lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onions, shredded carrots, parmesan cheese and croutons dressed with our secret recipe Hazel’s Lowcountry Dressing. Add grilled or fried chicken for an additional $4.00.

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Drinks

Angry Angel Energy Drink-Strawberry Kiwi

$3.00

Angry Angel Energy Drink-Tropical

$3.00

Coffee Man Cold Brew- Lavender Vanilla

$4.00

Green Bee- Blueberry Dream

$2.50

Green Bee- Honeycomb Cider

$2.50

Montane Sparkling Water- Lemon Honeysuckle

$1.50

Montane Sparkling Water- Yuzu Citrus with Green Tea

$1.50

New Creation Soda- Jack'd Strawberry Habanero

$2.00

New Creation Soda- Krumkake Butter Pecan Cream soda

$2.00

New Creation Soda- Root 42 Old Time Root Beer

$2.00

Coca-Cola- bottle or can

Diet coke- 20 oz bottle

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sprite- bottle or can

Coke Zero- 12oz can

$1.50

Gold Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.25

Market Products

Ace Basin Langdon's Original Tonic (16 oz)

$19.00

Apis Mercantile Honey- click for options

Ayoba- Biltong Beef Jerky Sticks

$8.00

Beautiful Briny Sea Salt- Hot Chili Salt

$8.00

Beautiful Briny Sugar- Orange Chili Sugar

$12.00

Cajun Two Step- click for options

Carolina Surf Dogs- click for options

Chipper Dog BBQ Sauce- click for options

$6.50

Chipper Dog BBQ T-Shirts

$20.00+

Elderberry Syrup- click for options

Hlthpunk - Ufo Burger Sauce

$6.30

King of Pops Popsicles

$4.00

Landcraft Food- Beef Stick

$2.00

Life Raft Treats- Not Fried Chicken

$5.00

MA Gourmet Popcorn

$5.50

Marsh Hen Mill- Indigo Popcorn

$5.00

Rising smoke drunken smokehouse BBQ sauce

$5.00

Swamp Tonic

$10.50

Tommy's Bloody Mary

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Local owned and operated. Come and enjoy

5117c Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418

