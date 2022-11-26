CHIPPER'S BBQ
4419 Commons Drive East
Destin, FL 32541
STARTERS
*WINGS ! 1 lb
Slap yo' Mama Shrimp!
Breaded flash fried shrimp-Sweet Siracha Chili Sauce
Pulled Pork Nachos
*SPECIAL- Pulled pork n cheese quesadilla
TAQUITOS
2 taquitos-choose pulled chicken, pulled pork, Brisket $2 topped with guacamole, lettuce tomato, spicy verde sauce
PLATTERS
RIBS Full Slab with choice of 2 sides
Baby Back ribs with signature Chippers BBQ Sauce
1/2 Slab Ribs with 1 side
Baby Back ribs with signature Chippers BBQ Sauce
1/2 baked Chicken 2 sides
1/2 Baked chicken- Add 1/2 Ribs 2 sides
tender 1/2 chicken with BBQ or Alabama white sauce
Loaded 'Tater
BIG Spud, loaded with pulled pork or brisket, topped with cheddar, mozzerella, sour cream, jalapenos, bacon
Mr. Hayden Platter
Mr. Bob's Big triple play 2 sides
BETWEEN THE BUNS
Pulled Pork Chibatta Bun Sandwich 1 side
Low and slow hand pulled pulled pork/choice of sauce
Beef Brisket Chibatta Bun Sandwich 1 side
Seasoned Beef Brisket thinly sliced/ choice of sauce
CHIPPER Burger 1 side
Burger Blend on Chibatta Bun
DESTIN-Y Burger 1 side
Burger Blend on onion bun, with carmalized onion, brie cheese, fig spread and bacon
FRIED Buttermilk Chicken Sand. 1 side
Pulled Chicken on Ciabatta Bun Sandwich 1 side
Pulled Pork Chibatta NO Side
Pulled Chicken Chibatta NO Side
Sliced Brisket Cibatta NO side
SLAW AND PICKLES
Slaw
Pickles
Slaw and Pickles ON SIDE
Slaw on Side
Pickles on side
ADD onions
Turkey Sandwich with 1 side
CHIPPER WRAP
MAHI TACO
SHRIMP TACO
GREEN STUFF
DESTIN-Y Signature Salad
Mixed greens, parmeasan encrusted chicken breast, red onion, cherry tomatoes,roasted corn, avocado, Chipotle Vinaigrette dressing
Betty Sue Southern Salad
Romain lettuce, blackened chicken, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, roasted red pepper, cheddar cheese, bacon, Ranch dressing
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, sliced parmesean cheese
Caesar with Grilled Chicken
Caesar with Parmesan Encrusted chicken
Caesar with Grilled Shrimp
SIDE STUFF
Baked Beans
FRIED Corn Bread
Northern style Bread
FRIED Jalapeño cheddar Corn Bread
Fries
Classic russet cut fries
Green Beans
Mac N Cheese
Creamy cheesy Mac with cheese crisp crumble topping
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Southern Spicy Slaw
Chipotle spicy Slaw
Sweet Potato fries
Classic cut
Brunswick Side
KID STUFF
THIRSTY
SWEET STUFF
SAUCES - EXTRA
WINE BY THE GLASS
BONANZA Cabernet Sauvignon
Meimi Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir-Mac Murray
Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay
Raeburn Chardonnay
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
House Pinot Grigio
Reisling
Sparkling Rosé
Sparkling Wine
HOUSE CHARDONNAY
House Sauvignon blanc
HOUSE CABERNET
Prosecco Split -La Marca
Rosé Woodbridge
MIMOSA
WINE BY THE BOTTLE
BOTTLED BEER
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Corona
Goose Island IPA
Michelob Ultra
MIller Lite
Modelo
PBR
Stella Artois
Sweetwater HAZY IPA
Sam Adams OCTOBERFEST
ABT Christmas Beer- Dark Ale
Breckenridge Christmas Beer
Leinenkeugel SUMMER SHANDY
MERRY MONKEY
HARD SELTZER
SWELL SELTZER
GUINNESS
COCKTAILS
SIGNATURE SPICY MARGARITA
Tequila, jalapeño, pineapple juice, lime garnish
Lynchburg Lemonade
Jack Daniels, Lemonade, triple sec, splash sprite, lemon garnish
Margarita-traditional
Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, served over ice, lime wedge garnish
the JAMES'O !
Titos vodka, fresca grapefruit soda, big splash of Cranberry served over ice tall glass
OLD FORESTER OLD Fashioned
Smoky old fashioned-Woodford Reserve
Woodford Bourbon, simple house syrup, bitters, combined, stir, served over ice sphere. SMOKED- garnish with orange peel
Skinny Dipper
RUM PUNCH-Malibu coconut, white rum dark rum, oj, pineapple juice, Top with grenadine, in hurricane glass, garnish orange/cherry
Blue Ice Moscow Mule
Stoli Vodka, lime juice, REAL Ginger syrup-shaken strained over ice, filled with ginger beer-lime wheel garnish.
Tennessee Mule
Jack Daniels, lime juice, real ginger syrup-shaken strained over ice, fill with Ginger beer, lime wheel garnish.
Bloody
Virgin Bloody
Lemon Drop BECKY
Vodka Tonic
Gin and Tonic
Chocolate espresso martini
Chipper chocolate cake shot
BOURBON-WHISKEY
Angels Envy Bourbon
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Crown Royal Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Whistle Pig 6 year Rye Whiskey
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
2 oz pour.
FIREBALL Cinnamon Whiskey
Old Forester-House
Makers Mark Bourbon
Jameson Irish Whiskey
TEQUILA
ADULT T SHIRTS
KIDS T SHIRTS
SWEATSHIRTS
BBQ SAUCE
"GOT LIT" TANK
Pulled Pork
Pulled Chicken
Full Slab Ribs
Potato salad
Baked Beans
Mac and Cheese
Mashed potatoes
Green Beans
FRIED Corn Bread
FRIED Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Bread
Dozen Beef sliders
Dozen Chipper Chicken mini
Dozen Pulled Pork sliders
Dozen Brisket sliders
Dozen Pulled Chicken sliders
Chipper's Signature BBQ Sauce
Spicy BBQ Sauce
White BBQ Sauce
Memphis BBQ Sauce
Slaw and Pickles
Carrot Cake
Gallon SWEET TEA
Gallon UN - SWEET TEA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are family owned and run. We cook with love and our meats low and slow. We have the perfect southern sides, and you'll have an elevated BBQ experience when you belly up to our antique bar!
4419 Commons Drive East, Destin, FL 32541