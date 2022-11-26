Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHIPPER'S BBQ

4419 Commons Drive East

Destin, FL 32541

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Chibatta Bun Sandwich 1 side
Pulled pork Dry 1#
Pulled Chicken DRY 1#

STARTERS

*WINGS ! 1 lb

$15.00Out of stock

Slap yo' Mama Shrimp!

$13.00

Breaded flash fried shrimp-Sweet Siracha Chili Sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

*SPECIAL- Pulled pork n cheese quesadilla

$12.00

TAQUITOS

$10.00

2 taquitos-choose pulled chicken, pulled pork, Brisket $2 topped with guacamole, lettuce tomato, spicy verde sauce

PLATTERS

RIBS Full Slab with choice of 2 sides

$25.00

Baby Back ribs with signature Chippers BBQ Sauce

1/2 Slab Ribs with 1 side

$18.00

Baby Back ribs with signature Chippers BBQ Sauce

1/2 baked Chicken 2 sides

$18.00

1/2 Baked chicken- Add 1/2 Ribs 2 sides

$28.00

tender 1/2 chicken with BBQ or Alabama white sauce

Loaded 'Tater

$14.00

BIG Spud, loaded with pulled pork or brisket, topped with cheddar, mozzerella, sour cream, jalapenos, bacon

Mr. Hayden Platter

$24.00

Mr. Bob's Big triple play 2 sides

$30.00

BETWEEN THE BUNS

Pulled Pork Chibatta Bun Sandwich 1 side

$15.00

Low and slow hand pulled pulled pork/choice of sauce

Beef Brisket Chibatta Bun Sandwich 1 side

$17.00

Seasoned Beef Brisket thinly sliced/ choice of sauce

CHIPPER Burger 1 side

$15.00

Burger Blend on Chibatta Bun

DESTIN-Y Burger 1 side

$16.00

Burger Blend on onion bun, with carmalized onion, brie cheese, fig spread and bacon

FRIED Buttermilk Chicken Sand. 1 side

$15.00

Pulled Chicken on Ciabatta Bun Sandwich 1 side

$15.00

Pulled Pork Chibatta NO Side

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Chibatta NO Side

$13.00

Sliced Brisket Cibatta NO side

$15.00

SLAW AND PICKLES

$1.00

Slaw

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Slaw and Pickles ON SIDE

$1.00

Slaw on Side

$0.50

Pickles on side

$0.50

ADD onions

$0.50

Turkey Sandwich with 1 side

$14.00

CHIPPER WRAP

Wrap-Blackened Chicken

$14.00

Choice of protein rolled up with roasted red pepper, black beans, grilled onion, guacamole side of sour cream and salsa

Wrap -Fried Chicken

$14.00

Wrap -Brisket

$14.00

Wrap -Pulled Chicken

$14.00

Wrap -Pulled Pork

$14.00

Wrap- vegetarian

$12.00

MAHI TACO

MAHI TACO

$16.00

SHRIMP TACO

Shrimp Tacos-Slap yo mama

$15.00

GREEN STUFF

DESTIN-Y Signature Salad

DESTIN-Y Signature Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, parmeasan encrusted chicken breast, red onion, cherry tomatoes,roasted corn, avocado, Chipotle Vinaigrette dressing

Betty Sue Southern Salad

$14.00

Romain lettuce, blackened chicken, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, roasted red pepper, cheddar cheese, bacon, Ranch dressing

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, sliced parmesean cheese

Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Caesar with Parmesan Encrusted chicken

$17.00

Caesar with Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

SIDE STUFF

Baked Beans

$4.00

FRIED Corn Bread

$4.00

Northern style Bread

FRIED Jalapeño cheddar Corn Bread

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Classic russet cut fries

Green Beans

$4.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Creamy cheesy Mac with cheese crisp crumble topping

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Southern Spicy Slaw

$4.00

Chipotle spicy Slaw

Sweet Potato fries

$4.00

Classic cut

Brunswick Side

$5.00

KID STUFF

Chicken Tenders 1 kids size side

$8.00

3 Chicken tender strips with BBQ or Honey mustard

Sliders -P. Pork 1 kids size side

$8.00

2 sliders bbq sauce

Beef Sliders 1 kid size side

$8.00

2 sliders

Mac N Cheese 1 kid size side

$8.00

Kids bowl of Mac n cheese

Kids Drink

$1.50

THIRSTY

Chocolate milk-KIDS

$1.50

1/2 sweet 1/2 unsweet

$3.00

UNSWEET Arnold

$3.00

WATER

WATER/ LEMON

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$3.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

sweet Arnold

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

UNSWEET Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

SWEET STUFF

Nana's Carrot Cake

$9.00

Homemade family recipe

Smoked maple bourbon praline pecan

$9.00

Banana PUDDING

$9.00

SKOOKIE -Seasonal flavor

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

SAUCES - EXTRA

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Vinaigrette

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Signature Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Spicy Signature BBQ

$0.50

Memphis BBQ sauce

$0.50

White Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50Out of stock

SPECIALS

CHICKEN TAcos-2

$14.00

Nachos for 1

$7.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Paloma

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

BONANZA Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Meimi Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Pinot Noir-Mac Murray

$10.00+Out of stock

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay

$10.00+

Raeburn Chardonnay

$9.00+Out of stock

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$9.00+Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Reisling

$9.00+

Sparkling Rosé

$11.00

Sparkling Wine

$8.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$8.00+

House Sauvignon blanc

$8.00+

HOUSE CABERNET

$8.00+

Prosecco Split -La Marca

$9.00

Rosé Woodbridge

$9.00+

MIMOSA

$8.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay

$36.00

Clos Du Bois

$32.00Out of stock

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$52.00

Mac Murray Pinot Noir

$36.00

Prisoner Red Blend - Half Bottle

$35.00

Decoy Cabernet

$40.00

Kim Crawford

$48.00

Sparkling white wine

$32.00

Sparkling Rose

$40.00

BEER ON TAP

Beach Blond 30 A

$7.75

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Founders Amber Ale

$7.75

BOTTLED BEER

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Goose Island IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

MIller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

Out of stock

PBR

$4.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$5.50

Sweetwater HAZY IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Sam Adams OCTOBERFEST

$5.50Out of stock

ABT Christmas Beer- Dark Ale

$5.50

Breckenridge Christmas Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Leinenkeugel SUMMER SHANDY

$5.50

MERRY MONKEY

$6.50

HARD SELTZER

Truly-PUNCH

$5.50

White claw-MANGO

$5.50

SWELL SELTZER

SWELL Blackberry

$4.00

SWELL Blood Orange

$4.00

SWELL Cherry Lime

$4.00

SWELL Grapefruit

$4.00

SWELL Mango

$4.00

SWELL Peach

$4.00

SWELL Pineapple

$4.00

SWELL Watermellon

$4.00

GUINNESS

GUINNESS CAN

$7.00

COCKTAILS

SIGNATURE SPICY MARGARITA

$11.00

Tequila, jalapeño, pineapple juice, lime garnish

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Jack Daniels, Lemonade, triple sec, splash sprite, lemon garnish

Margarita-traditional

$10.00

Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, served over ice, lime wedge garnish

the JAMES'O !

$11.00

Titos vodka, fresca grapefruit soda, big splash of Cranberry served over ice tall glass

OLD FORESTER OLD Fashioned

$12.00

Smoky old fashioned-Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Bourbon, simple house syrup, bitters, combined, stir, served over ice sphere. SMOKED- garnish with orange peel

Skinny Dipper

$9.00

RUM PUNCH-Malibu coconut, white rum dark rum, oj, pineapple juice, Top with grenadine, in hurricane glass, garnish orange/cherry

Blue Ice Moscow Mule

$11.00

Stoli Vodka, lime juice, REAL Ginger syrup-shaken strained over ice, filled with ginger beer-lime wheel garnish.

Tennessee Mule

$11.00

Jack Daniels, lime juice, real ginger syrup-shaken strained over ice, fill with Ginger beer, lime wheel garnish.

Bloody

$10.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Lemon Drop BECKY

$12.00

Vodka Tonic

$11.00

Gin and Tonic

$11.00

Chocolate espresso martini

$13.00

Chipper chocolate cake shot

$14.00

BOURBON-WHISKEY

Angels Envy Bourbon

$13.00+

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$15.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00+

Crown Royal Whiskey

$13.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Whistle Pig 6 year Rye Whiskey

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$12.00+

2 oz pour.

FIREBALL Cinnamon Whiskey

$6.00+

Old Forester-House

$8.00+

Makers Mark Bourbon

$13.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$13.00+

TEQUILA

Patron

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

WELL-el Jimador

$7.00+

WELL-el Jimador Reposado

$9.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

VODKA

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Titos

$11.00+

WELL -Finlandia

$8.00+

Blue Ice

$10.00+

GIN

Hendricks

$13.00+

Tanquaray

$11.00+

HOUSE GIN

$10.00+

RUM

Siesta Key Silver rum 2 oz -House

$8.00+

Bacardi

$10.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$9.00+

Malibu Rum

$9.00+

ADULT T SHIRTS

Adult T shirts

$15.00

KIDS T SHIRTS

KIDS T shirts

$15.00

HATS

White CHIPPERS logo baseball hat

$18.00

SWEATSHIRTS

ADULT SWEATSHIRTS

$32.00

BBQ SAUCE

CHIPPERS BBQ SAUCE

$8.00

"GOT LIT" TANK

GOT LIT TANK-UNISEX

$20.00

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork 1 #

$15.00

1/2 pound pulled pork

$8.00

Pulled pork Dry 1#

$15.00

Pulled pork 1/2# DRY

$8.00

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken 1 #

$15.00

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$8.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken DRY 1#

$15.00

Pulled Chicken DRY 1/2 $

$8.00

Brisket- Sliced

Brisket 1 #

$19.00

Brisket 1/2 lb.

$10.00

Brisket DRY 1 #

$19.00

Brisket DRY 1/2 #

$10.00

Full Slab Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

SOS

DRY

Potato salad

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Quart Potato Salad

$13.00

Spicy Slaw

Pint Spicy Slaw

$7.00

Quart Spicy Slaw

$13.00

Baked Beans

Pint Baked Beans

$7.00

Quart Baked Beans

$13.00

Mac and Cheese

Pint Mac Cheese

$7.00

Quart Mac Cheese

$13.00

Mashed potatoes

Pint Mashed Potato

$7.00

Quart Mashed Potato

$13.00

Green Beans

Pint Green Beans

$7.00

Quart Green Beans

$13.00

FRIED Corn Bread

serves 4 Corn Bread

$12.00

Corn Bread For 8

FRIED Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Bread

FRIED Jalepeno Cheddar Corn Bread for 4

$14.00

FRIED Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Bread for 8

$28.00Out of stock

Dozen Beef sliders

Single Beef slider

$3.00

Dozen beef sliders

$35.00

Dozen Chipper Chicken mini

Single Chipper chicken mini

$2.50

Dozen Chipper Chicken mini

$30.00

Dozen Pulled Pork sliders

Single Pulled Pork Slider

$2.50

Dozen Pulled Pork Sliders

$30.00

Dozen Brisket sliders

Dozen Brisket sliders

$40.00

Dozen Pulled Chicken sliders

Sigle pulled chicken slider

$2.50

Dozen pulled Chicken sliders

$30.00

Chipper's Signature BBQ Sauce

Bottle (2.5 cups)

$8.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce

Pint Spicy BBQ

$7.00

Quart Spicy BBQ

$13.00

White BBQ Sauce

Pint White BBQ

$7.00

Quart White BBQ

$13.00

Memphis BBQ Sauce

Memphis BBQ Sauce pint

$7.00

Buns

Brioche

$1.50

Ciabatta

$1.50

Slider Bun

$0.50

Slaw and Pickles

PINT of EACH- SLAW/PICKLES

$10.00

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding Small sheet pan serves 10-12

$45.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

1/2 sheet-serves 15- Carrot Cake

$65.00Out of stock

Full sheet -20 pieces Carrot Cake

$125.00Out of stock

Gallon SWEET TEA

Gallon SWEET TEA

$7.00

Gallon UN - SWEET TEA

Gallon UN -SWEET TEA

$7.00

BRUNSWICK STEW

PINT Brunswick

$12.00Out of stock

QUART Brunswick

$19.00Out of stock

Bowl

Bowl Brunswick

$9.00

Brunswick Bowl with corn bread

$12.00

Side

Brunswick SIDE

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are family owned and run. We cook with love and our meats low and slow. We have the perfect southern sides, and you'll have an elevated BBQ experience when you belly up to our antique bar!

Location

4419 Commons Drive East, Destin, FL 32541

Directions

