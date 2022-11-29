Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chirco's Pizza

No reviews yet

14870 Clayton Road

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Popular Items

Chirco's House Salad
14" NY Style Pizza
16" Thin Crust Pizza

Appetizers

Housemade Meatballs

Housemade Meatballs

$10.95

Three meatballs made from scratch with our unique blend of beef and housemade Italian sausage and secret spices. Served in Chirco’s marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.25

Fresh baked bread from Vitale’s on The Hill topped with garlic butter and our signature cheese blend.

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.95

(3) Bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese, and basted with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Oven Baked Chicken Wings

Oven Baked Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Oven baked wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping. 5, 10 or 15 pc available.

Salads

Chirco's House Salad

Chirco's House Salad

$4.95+

A West County favorite for over 25 years! Romaine and iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, St. Louis pizza cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed in our signature Chirco’s Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in our own house made Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.95

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, black olives, grape tomato, seasoned croutons and St. Louis pizza cheese, tossed in our signature Chirco’s Italian dressing.

Fall Harvest Apple Crisp and Feta Salad

Fall Harvest Apple Crisp and Feta Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Spring mix lettuce, honey crisp apple, spiced pecans and pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, crispy prosciutto and crumbled feta cheese. Served with an Apple Vinaigrette dressing.

Build Your Own Pizza - Thin crust, gluten free or NY style-hand tossed.

12" Thin Crust Pizza

12" Thin Crust Pizza

$13.95

St. Louis Style thin crust pizza. Recomended cheese is our St. Louis style cheese.

12" Gluten Free Crust

$16.25

We make Glute Free pizza's even better with our house made sauces, meats and fresh vegetable toppings!

14" Thin Crust Pizza

$15.25

St. Louis Style thin crust pizza. Recomended cheese is our St. Louis style cheese.

14" NY Style Pizza

14" NY Style Pizza

$15.25

New York Style hand tossed pizza. Recomended cheese is mozzarella cheese.

16" Thin Crust Pizza

$17.25

St. Louis Style thin crust pizza. Recomended cheese is our St. Louis style cheese.

12" Specialty Pizzas - Thin crust or gluten free

Your choice of thin crust or GLUTEN FREE!

12" Adam's BBQ - Thin Crust

$17.95Out of stock

A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.

12" Adam's BBQ - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70Out of stock

A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.

12" Buffalo Chicken - Thin Crust

$17.95

Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.

12" Buffalo Chicken - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.

12" Chirco's Deluxe - Thin Crust

$17.95

An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.

12" Chirco's Deluxe - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.

12" Classic Margarita - Thin Crust

$16.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.

12" Classic Margarita - GLUTEN FREE

$20.70

Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.

12" Diablo - Thin Crust

$17.95

Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.

12" Diablo - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.

12" Don Vito - Thin Crust

$17.95

For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.

12" Don Vito - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.

12" Figgy Pig - Thin Crust

$17.95

Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.

12" Figgy Pig - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.

12" Meatball - Thin Crust

$17.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.

12" Meatball - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.

12" Mediterranean - Thin Crust

$17.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.

12" Mediterranean - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.

12" Spinach Florentine - Thin Crust

$17.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.

12" Spinach Florentine - GLUTEN FREE

$20.70

Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.

12" Tuscany Chicken - Thin Crust

$17.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.

12" Tuscany Chicken - GLUTEN FREE

$21.70

Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, Tuscany chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.

12" Veggie Primavera - Thin Crust

$17.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.

12" Veggie Primavera - GLUTEN FREE

$20.70

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.

14" Specialty Pizzas - Thin crust or NY Style-hand tossed

14" Adams BBQ - Thin Crust

$20.95Out of stock

A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.

14" Adams BBQ - NY Style

$20.95Out of stock

A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.

14" Buffalo Chicken - Thin Crust

$20.95

Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.

14" Buffalo Chicken - NY Style

$20.95

Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.

14" Chirco's Deluxe - Thin Crust

$20.95

An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.

14" Chirco's Deluxe - NY Style

$20.95

An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.

14" Classic Margarita - Thin Crust

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.

14" Classic Margarita - NY Style

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.

14" Diablo - Thin Crust

$20.95

Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.

14" Diablo - NY Style

$20.95

Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.

14" Don Vito - Thin Crust

$20.95

For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.

14" Don Vito - NY Style

$20.95

For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.

14" Figgy Pig - Thin Crust

$20.95

Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.

14" Figgy Pig - NY Style

$20.95

Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.

14" Meatball - Thin Crust

$20.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.

14" Meatball - NY Style

$20.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.

14" Mediterranean - Thin Crust

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.

14" Mediterranean - NY Style

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.

14" Spinach Florentine - Thin Crust

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.

14" Spinach Florentine - NY Style

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.

14" Tuscany Chicken - Thin Crust

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.

14" Tuscany Chicken - NY Style

$20.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.

14" Veggie Primavera -Thin Crust

$20.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.

14" Veggie Primavera - NY Style

$20.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Adams BBQ - Thin Crust

$24.95Out of stock

A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.

16" Buffalo - Thin Crust

$24.95

Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.

16" Chirco's Deluxe - Thin Crust

$24.95

An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.

16" Classic Margarita - Thin Crust

$23.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.

16" Diablo - Thin Crust

$24.95

Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.

16" Don Vito - Thin Crust

$24.95

For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.

16" Figgy Pig - Thin Crust

$24.95

Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.

16" Meatball - Thin Crust

$24.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.

16" Mediterranean - Thin Crust

$24.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.

16" Spinach Florentine - Thin Crust

$24.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.

16" Tuscany Chicken - Thin Crust

$24.95

Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.

16" Veggie Primavera - Thin Crust

$24.95

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.

Specialty Pizza Half and Half

12" Thin Specialty Half & Half

$17.95

12" GFC Specialty Half & Half

$20.95

14" Thin Specialty Half & Half

$20.95

14" Hand Tossed Specialty Half & Half

$20.95

16" Thin Specialty Half & Half

$24.95

Catering

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons. Served with our own house made Caesar dressing.

Fall Harvest Apple Crisp and Feta Salad 1/2 Pan

Fall Harvest Apple Crisp and Feta Salad 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Spring mix lettuce, honey crisp apple, spiced pecans and pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, crispy prosciutto and crumbled feta cheese. Served with an Apple Vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad 1/2 Pan

House Salad 1/2 Pan

$50.00

A West County favorite for over 25 years! Romaine and iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, St. Louis pizza cheese and seasoned croutons. Served with our signature Chirco’s Italian dressing.

Meatball Parmigiano 12 pc

Meatball Parmigiano 12 pc

$35.00

Half tray of meatballs made from scratch with our unique blend of beef and housemade Italian sausage and secret spices. Served in Chirco’s marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. 12 meatballs.

Baked Penne Pasta 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Fresh cooked Penne, tossed in Chircos Marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Baked Lasagna 1/2 Pan

Baked Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$75.00

A customer favorite! Lasagna noodles layered with our signature Chirco's meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.

Baked Cannelloni 12 pc

Baked Cannelloni 12 pc

$60.00

A customer favorite! A blend of beef, pork, spinach, parmigiano, baked in a our signature tomato cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Mini Ricotta Cannoli per dzn

Mini Ricotta Cannoli per dzn

$24.95

Flaky pastry shell stuffed with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. A traditional Sicilian dessert.

N/A Beverages

16 oz Coke

$1.50

16 oz Diet Coke

$1.50

16 oz Sprite

$1.50

16 oz Water

$1.25

18 oz Sweet Tea

$1.50

18 oz Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Desserts

Cannoli (2)

$7.95

Flaky pastry shell stuffed with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. A traditional Sicilian dessert

Nutella Calzone

$7.95

Hand tossed pizza dough stuffed with Nutella, marshmallows and brushed with cinnamon sugar and butter topping

Add-Ons and Sides

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

3 Alarm Buffalo

$0.75

Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Golden Spicy Wing Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
14870 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017

