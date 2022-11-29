- Home
Chirco's Pizza
14870 Clayton Road
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Appetizers
Housemade Meatballs
Three meatballs made from scratch with our unique blend of beef and housemade Italian sausage and secret spices. Served in Chirco’s marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
Cheese Garlic Bread
Fresh baked bread from Vitale’s on The Hill topped with garlic butter and our signature cheese blend.
Cheesy Bread Sticks
(3) Bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese, and basted with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Oven Baked Chicken Wings
Oven baked wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping. 5, 10 or 15 pc available.
Salads
Chirco's House Salad
A West County favorite for over 25 years! Romaine and iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, St. Louis pizza cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed in our signature Chirco’s Italian dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in our own house made Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, black olives, grape tomato, seasoned croutons and St. Louis pizza cheese, tossed in our signature Chirco’s Italian dressing.
Fall Harvest Apple Crisp and Feta Salad
Spring mix lettuce, honey crisp apple, spiced pecans and pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, crispy prosciutto and crumbled feta cheese. Served with an Apple Vinaigrette dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza - Thin crust, gluten free or NY style-hand tossed.
12" Thin Crust Pizza
St. Louis Style thin crust pizza. Recomended cheese is our St. Louis style cheese.
12" Gluten Free Crust
We make Glute Free pizza's even better with our house made sauces, meats and fresh vegetable toppings!
14" Thin Crust Pizza
St. Louis Style thin crust pizza. Recomended cheese is our St. Louis style cheese.
14" NY Style Pizza
New York Style hand tossed pizza. Recomended cheese is mozzarella cheese.
16" Thin Crust Pizza
St. Louis Style thin crust pizza. Recomended cheese is our St. Louis style cheese.
12" Specialty Pizzas - Thin crust or gluten free
12" Adam's BBQ - Thin Crust
A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.
12" Adam's BBQ - GLUTEN FREE
A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.
12" Buffalo Chicken - Thin Crust
Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.
12" Buffalo Chicken - GLUTEN FREE
Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.
12" Chirco's Deluxe - Thin Crust
An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.
12" Chirco's Deluxe - GLUTEN FREE
An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.
12" Classic Margarita - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.
12" Classic Margarita - GLUTEN FREE
Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.
12" Diablo - Thin Crust
Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.
12" Diablo - GLUTEN FREE
Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.
12" Don Vito - Thin Crust
For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.
12" Don Vito - GLUTEN FREE
For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.
12" Figgy Pig - Thin Crust
Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.
12" Figgy Pig - GLUTEN FREE
Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.
12" Meatball - Thin Crust
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.
12" Meatball - GLUTEN FREE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.
12" Mediterranean - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.
12" Mediterranean - GLUTEN FREE
Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.
12" Spinach Florentine - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.
12" Spinach Florentine - GLUTEN FREE
Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.
12" Tuscany Chicken - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.
12" Tuscany Chicken - GLUTEN FREE
Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, Tuscany chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.
12" Veggie Primavera - Thin Crust
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.
12" Veggie Primavera - GLUTEN FREE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.
14" Specialty Pizzas - Thin crust or NY Style-hand tossed
14" Adams BBQ - Thin Crust
A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.
14" Adams BBQ - NY Style
A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.
14" Buffalo Chicken - Thin Crust
Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.
14" Buffalo Chicken - NY Style
Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.
14" Chirco's Deluxe - Thin Crust
An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.
14" Chirco's Deluxe - NY Style
An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.
14" Classic Margarita - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.
14" Classic Margarita - NY Style
Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.
14" Diablo - Thin Crust
Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.
14" Diablo - NY Style
Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.
14" Don Vito - Thin Crust
For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.
14" Don Vito - NY Style
For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.
14" Figgy Pig - Thin Crust
Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.
14" Figgy Pig - NY Style
Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.
14" Meatball - Thin Crust
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.
14" Meatball - NY Style
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.
14" Mediterranean - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.
14" Mediterranean - NY Style
Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.
14" Spinach Florentine - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.
14" Spinach Florentine - NY Style
Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.
14" Tuscany Chicken - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.
14" Tuscany Chicken - NY Style
Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.
14" Veggie Primavera -Thin Crust
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.
14" Veggie Primavera - NY Style
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Adams BBQ - Thin Crust
A collaboration with Adam’s Smokehouse! Adam’s cranberry cayenne BBQ sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and Monterey Jack cheese, Adam’s Applewood smoked pulled pork, red onion, fresh cilantro.
16" Buffalo - Thin Crust
Creamy buffalo sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, chicken, red onion, gorgonzola crumble, and ranch for dipping.
16" Chirco's Deluxe - Thin Crust
An original favorite! Classic pizza sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, housemade Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions.
16" Classic Margarita - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, blistered grape tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.
16" Diablo - Thin Crust
Spicy and a little sweet! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle.
16" Don Vito - Thin Crust
For the meat lovers! Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, capicola ham, fresh basil.
16" Figgy Pig - Thin Crust
Fig preserves our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, prosciutto, red onion, gorgonzola crumble.
16" Meatball - Thin Crust
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, housemade meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil.
16" Mediterranean - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, blistered grape tomato, black and green olives, pesto drizzle, feta cheese.
16" Spinach Florentine - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, our signature blend of St. Louis pizza and mozzarella cheeses, fresh spinach, Applewood smoked bacon.
16" Tuscany Chicken - Thin Crust
Roasted garlic butter sauce, St. Louis pizza cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, fresh rosemary.
16" Veggie Primavera - Thin Crust
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Spinach, fresh mushrooms, onion, blistered grape tomato, green and black olives and basil pesto drizzle.
Catering
Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons. Served with our own house made Caesar dressing.
Fall Harvest Apple Crisp and Feta Salad 1/2 Pan
Spring mix lettuce, honey crisp apple, spiced pecans and pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, crispy prosciutto and crumbled feta cheese. Served with an Apple Vinaigrette dressing.
House Salad 1/2 Pan
A West County favorite for over 25 years! Romaine and iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, St. Louis pizza cheese and seasoned croutons. Served with our signature Chirco’s Italian dressing.
Meatball Parmigiano 12 pc
Half tray of meatballs made from scratch with our unique blend of beef and housemade Italian sausage and secret spices. Served in Chirco’s marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. 12 meatballs.
Baked Penne Pasta 1/2 Pan
Fresh cooked Penne, tossed in Chircos Marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Baked Lasagna 1/2 Pan
A customer favorite! Lasagna noodles layered with our signature Chirco's meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.
Baked Cannelloni 12 pc
A customer favorite! A blend of beef, pork, spinach, parmigiano, baked in a our signature tomato cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Mini Ricotta Cannoli per dzn
Flaky pastry shell stuffed with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. A traditional Sicilian dessert.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
14870 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017