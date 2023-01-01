Main picView gallery

Chirp Coffee 409 E Gallup Road

409 E Gallup Road

Jefferson, IA 50129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Brewed/Espresso

Brewed

Brew Coffee

$2.00+

Our Special CHiRP Roast

Decaf Brew

$2.00+

CHiRP Decaffeinated Roast

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Our Cold Brew Blend steeped 16 hours. The perfect drink for a warm day!"

Razzle Dazzle Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.70+

Loose Leaf Tea- Hot

$3.10+

A variety of loose leaf tea's for every tea lover

Iced- Earl Grey

$3.50+

Our go-to cold brewed ice tea.

Iced- Herbal Cold Brew Blueberry

$3.80+

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.10+

Our Chai features the boldest black teas blended with spiced notes of cardamom, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.10+

Hot SF Chai Tea Latte

$4.10+

Yes, sweet can be completely guilt-free. Try our sugar free version.

Iced SF Chai Tea Latte

$5.10+

Espresso Drinks

Cortado

$3.70

Espresso + 2 oz Steamed Milk

Espresso Shot

$3.40

2 oz (Double)

Cappucino

$4.20

Espresso + Milk (More Foam)

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Espresso + Milk

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Hot Mocha

$5.20+

Espresso, Chocolate Sauce and Milk

Iced Mocha

$6.20+

Espresso, Chocolate Sauce and Milk

Hot Breve

$4.70+

Espresso + Half & Half

Iced Breve

$5.70+

Espresso + Half & Half

Hot Americano

$3.50+

Espresso + Water

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Espresso + Water

Hot Dirty "Bird" Chai

$5.90+

Chia Tea Latte w/ Espresso

Iced Dirty "Bird" Chai

$7.00+

Chia Tea Latte w/ Espresso

CHiRP 22 Shaker (Shaken Espresso) w/ Oat Milk

$6.90+

Iced Shaken Espresso

$5.10+

Espresso Shaken in Ice

Red Eye

$4.10+

Iced Vanilla Protein Latte

$8.50

Food

Sandwiches/Wraps

Bacon, Egg and Cheddar on Ciabatta

$5.50

Cravin' bacon? A protein packed breakfast staple. We had you at bacon, didn't we?

Sausage, Egg and Gouda on Ciabatta

$5.50

Ultimate breakfast combo on a flavorful ciabatta bun with melted Gouda cheese and egg. It is so GOUDA!

Monte Cristo

$6.50

Sweet, salty, cheesy, and tangy! Our golden touch-of-sweet waffles are paired with tender sliced ham and turkey, layered with melted swiss cheese and tangy raspberry preserves. It’s a sweet and savory combo that will convert even a skeptic!

Wrap-Roasted Tomato Feta Breakfast

$6.50

Bites

Egg Bites- Bacon & 3 Cheese (2)

$5.90

Savory bacon with combination of Cottage Cheese, Monterey and Cheddar

Egg Bites-Veggie (2)

$5.90

Grab and go, great source of protein and combination of colorful vegetables

Sausage Bites w/ Egg and Cheese (8)

$5.90

Pretzels

Pretzel (w/ Salt)

$4.60

Spinach and Feta

$6.20

Colossal Cookies

Cookie-Snickerdoodle

$4.80

Sutble hints of cinnamon topped with crunchy, coarse brown sugar. Pair it with your favorite CHiRP Coffee.

Cookie-Chocolate Chunk

$4.80

Made for the chocolate lovers in mind, our deep smooth milk chocolate chunks will melt in your mouth.

Cookie-Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.80

Sinfully sweet toffee meets ultra rich dark chocolate in a buttery dough

Muffins

Muffin- Cranberry-Orange

$4.80

Muffin- Chocolate-Chocolate Chunk

$4.80

This indulgent favorite is like a dessert on its own.

Slice

Slice- Coffee Cake

$3.60

Rich cinnamon and vanilla cake swirled and topped with cinnamon icing.

Slice-Lemon

$3.60

Delightful hints of real lemon flavor and topped with irresistible lemon icing.

Chirp Cake Lollie

Birthday Cake

$3.40

Colorful, round and utterly irresistible

Cookies and Cream

$3.40

Sweet Eats

Funnel Cake Fries w/ Powdered Sugar

$4.10

A twist on the traditional french fry with the same great carnival fun.

Waffle (1)

$1.50

Scone-Blueberry

Scone- Blueberry

$4.20

Waffles (2)

Waffle

$1.50

Chargers

The CHiRP Charger

$7.50

Sour Gummy Worm

$6.90

Rush Hour Red

$6.90

Raspberry + Watermelon

SF Rush Hour Red

$6.90

Skinny Raspberry + Wateremlon

Orange Thrill Seeeker

$6.90

Manderin Orange + Peach

Yellow WhirlWind

$6.90

Mango + Pineapple

Go-Go Green

$6.90

Granny Smith Apple + Kiwi

Blast-Off Blue

$6.90

Blue Raspberry

SF Blast-Off Blue

$6.90

Skinny Blue Raspberry

Purple Zinger

$6.90

Desert Pear

Pink Fever Pitch

$6.90

Dragon Fruit

Skinny Mango-Melon Pink Lemonade

$6.90

Breezers (Lightly Caffeinated)

Dessert Flower

$6.90

Vibrant refreshing dragon fruit drink, try it with Coconut Milk!

SunBurst

$6.90

Pina colada, mango and cantalope combine for a delicious, tropical treat. Choose coconut milk, lemonade, or water as your base.

Mango Drango

$6.90

Dragon fruit and sweet mango combine to make a refreshing, lightly caffeinated, fruity beverage. Choose coconut milk, lemonade, or water as your base.

Other CHiRP Favorites

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Our rich, creamy, decadent chocolate blended with hot milk.

Steamers

Little CHiRP Steamer 100°

$3.20

Creamy steamed milk, add flavor for fun!

Milk

Milk

$1.50

Udder liquid

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.40+

Add flavor or fruit puree to our Old Fashioned Lemonade.

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.90+

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.90+

A refreshing bubbly drink made with sparkling water. Add your favorite flavor and some cream!

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Craft Soda

Root Beer

$3.00+

Cola

$3.00+

Diet Cola

$3.00+

Dance Recital Drink

"Sparkle" Dance Recital Drink

$4.10+

Blended Drinks

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50+

Your taste buds will do a happy dance!

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.50+

Berry Delicious!

Chai FREEze (Whip/Drizzle included) 16 oz

Chai FREEze (Whip/Drizzle included) 16 oz

$6.90

Fall in a cup, all year long!

SF Chai FREEze (Skim Milk)16 oz

SF Chai (Skim Milk)FREEze

$6.90

A blended guilt free treat!

Holy Mocha Frappe (Whip/Drizzle Included) 16 oz

Holy Mocha Frappe (Whip/Drizzle Included)16 oz

$6.90

A unique twist on an age old classic, with or without Espresso.

Cotton Candy FREEze (Whip included)

Cotton Candy FREEze (Whip included)

$5.10+

Our Cotton Candy FREEze is nostalgia in sugar form!

Bubble Gum FREEze (Whip included)

Bubble Gum FREEze (Whip included)

$5.10+

Enjoy the taste of classic pink bubble gum flavor blended into a yummy FREEze!

"White Out" Vanilla FREEze 16 oz (Whip/Drizzle included)

"White Out" Vanilla FREEze (Whip/ Drizzle Included) 16 oz

$6.90

Our Vanilla blended to perfection! Choose with our without Espresso.

Caramel Chaos Frappe (Whip/Drizzle included) 16 oz

Caramel Chaos Frappe (Whip/Drizzle included) 16 oz

$6.90

The Ultimate Caramel drink blended to perfection, with our without Espresso!

Cookie Butter Bliss FREEze (Whip/Drizzle included) 16 oz

Cookie Butter Bliss FREEze (Whip/Drizzle included)16 oz

$6.90

24 oz Peanut Butter Protein FREEze

24 oz Peanut Butter Protein FREEze

$8.50

24 oz Vanilla Protein Frappe

24 oz Vanilla Protein Frappe

$8.50

Misc

Bird Buck $10

$10.00

Pup Cup

$0.70

Treat your pup to a treat and CHiRP will donate 100% of the sale to our local PAWS.

CHiRP Roast 12 oz Beans

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
CHiRP Coffee is a drive through coffee shop highway 30 in Jefferson.

Location

409 E Gallup Road, Jefferson, IA 50129

Directions

