Apps

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.95

Traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Brat

$4.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$12.95

Breaded shrimp served with fries and our homemade cocktail and tartar sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$12.95

New! Fresh cauliflower lightly breaded and fried tossed in buffalo served with ranch or blue cheese

Cheese Curd Basket

$9.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Served with fries and any of our dipping sauces

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Jumbo shrimp breaded in flaky coconut and served with fries and homemade marmalade sauce

Deli Sandwich

$6.50

French Fry Basket

$6.95

Fried Green Beans

$9.95

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.95

New! Crispy battered pickle spears served with ranch

Gouda mac-n-cheese bites

$9.95

Hot Dog

$3.00

Kettle Chip Basket

$3.95

Onion Ring Basket

$9.95

Potstickers

$9.95

Pork dumplings served with sweet chili sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.95

Stuffed with chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, and cheese served with chipotle ranch

Steak Tips

$14.95

Premium Angus sirloin steak sautéed with red onions, green and red peppers, and mushrooms served with au jus and homemade seasoned sour cream

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$9.95

Tater Tots Basket

$7.95

Traditional Chicken Wings

$12.95

Traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Kitchen Cookies (3)

$3.00

Salads

Chisago Lakes Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, feta cheese, walnuts, and avocado slices served with raspberry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, ham, turkey, our signature bacon, and shredded cheese topped with a hard-boiled egg

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, seasoned black bean and corn blend, chicken, onion, tomato, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch

Dinner Side Salad

$4.50

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Sausage Pizza

$11.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Supreme Pizza

$13.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and black olives

Pizza Fries

$11.95

Garlic butter spread topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Broasted Chicken

1/4 White

$11.95

1/2 White

$14.95

1/4 Dark

$10.95

1/2 Dark

$12.95

1/2 Chicken

$13.95

1/2

Burgers, Sandwiches, and Wraps

BLT

$11.95

Our signature bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo served on a choice of marble rye, sourdough, multigrain, or white bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Gilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce wrapped in a choice of flour, spinach, or tomato basil wrap

Build Your Own Burger

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, and onion served upon request

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Caramelized Onion & Gouda Burger

$13.95

New! Our signature bacon and caramelized onion marmalade drizzled with smoked Gouda cheese sauce served on a pretzel bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, our signature bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a choice of flour, spinach, or tomato basil wrap

Clubhouse

$13.95

Turkey, ham, our signature bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, American cheese, and mayo served on a choice of marble rye, sourdough, multigrain, or white bread

Firecracker Chicken

$13.95

New! Grilled or crispy chicken filet with our signature bacon, Romano cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and onion drizzled with boom boom sauce served on a brioche bun

Hot Honey Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, our signature bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, avocado, and hot honey sriracha sauce wrapped in a choice of flour, spinach, or tomato basil wrap

Inferno Burger

$13.95

Jalapeños, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and crispy onions drizzled with sriracha aioli served on a pretzel bun

Italian Beef

$13.95

Italian roast beef with provolone cheese and topped with giardiniera peppers on a hoagie roll

Italian Smash Burger

$13.95

New! Italian sausage with our signature bacon, pepper Jack cheese, smokey jam with a kick, and Romano cheese spread served on a brioche bun

Olive & Cream Cheese Burger

$13.95

Green olives and melted cream cheese on a pretzel bun. Substitute with jalapeños for an extra kick

Patty Melt

$11.95

Sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye bread

Pepper Bacon Jam Burger

$13.95

Melted cream cheese, pepper bacon jam, and our signature bacon served on a pretzel bun

Rodeo Burger

$13.95

Melted Cheddar cheese, our signature bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun

Sausage & Pepper Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Fajita style peppers and onions, sausage crumbles, and melted pepper Jack cheese on a choice of marble rye, sourdough, multigrain, or white bread

Wildcat

$13.95

Sautéed mushrooms and onions, our special sauce, and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.95

Three chicken strips with any of our dipping sauces

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

American cheese grilled on a choice of marble rye, sourdough, multigrain, or white bread

Kids Hamburger

$10.95

1/3 lb Angus patty

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.95

Seven fun style mini corndogs

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Special - food

$11.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.95

Served with our signature applewood smoked bacon or sausage patties, hash browns, and choice of toast

Hole-in-One

$9.95

Two pieces of toast with a hole in the center and egg cooked inside. Served with hash browns and your choice of bacon or sausage patties

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Two eggs on an English muffin with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns

Raspberry Fritter French Toast

$9.95

Two slices of raspberry fritter bread dipped in French toast batter. Served with bacon or sausage patties

Blueberry Fritter French Toast

$9.95

Two slices of blueberry fritter bread dipped in French toast batter. Served with bacon or sausage patties

French Toast

$9.95

Two slices of French toast served with bacon or sausage patties

Pancakes

$8.95

Two pancakes served with bacon or sausage patties

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Eggs and bacon or sausage patties with choice of cheese and choice of bread

Breakfast Wrap

$8.95

Side 1 egg

$1.50

Side 2 eggs

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side French Toast

$3.00

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.00

NA Bev

Glass Of Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Barqs Root Beer

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda Water

Apple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Chocolate milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

1919 Root Beer

$3.00

Mlik

Bio Steel

$3.00

Body Armor Bottle

$3.00

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Dasani Water Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Dr Petter Bottle

$2.75

Lemonade Bottle

$2.75

Liquid Ice

$3.50

Monster

$4.00

Powerade

$3.00

Redbull

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.50

Waiakea Water Bottle

$3.50

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Tots

$3.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Mayo

Daily Specials

Bacon Gouda Mac-n-Cheese Burger

$13.95

Bourbon Crunch Burger

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.95

Cod Sandwich

$10.95

Fish Refill

Friday Fish Fry

$13.95

Greek Burger

$13.95

Hawaiian Burger

$12.95

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed tomatoes, avocado, and balsamic vinaigrette on a pretzel bun

Pizza Burger

$13.95

Rachel

$13.95

Reuben

$13.95

Roast Beef & Cheddar Sandwich

$10.95

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Snack Shack

Hot Dog - snack shack

$3.00

Bratwurst - snack shack

$4.50

Snack Shack Breakfast Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Bread

$4.50

Lemon Bread

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Beef Stick

$2.00

Candy Bar

$2.50

Dots Pretzels

$2.50

Snack Cookie

$2.00