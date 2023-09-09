Chisago Lakes Grill 12975 292nd St
No reviews yet
12975 292nd St
Lindstrom, MN 55045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Apps
Boneless Chicken Wings
Traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Brat
Butterfly Shrimp
Breaded shrimp served with fries and our homemade cocktail and tartar sauce
Cauliflower Wings
New! Fresh cauliflower lightly breaded and fried tossed in buffalo served with ranch or blue cheese
Cheese Curd Basket
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Chicken Strips
Served with fries and any of our dipping sauces
Chips and Salsa
Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp breaded in flaky coconut and served with fries and homemade marmalade sauce
Deli Sandwich
French Fry Basket
Fried Green Beans
Fried Pickle Spears
New! Crispy battered pickle spears served with ranch
Gouda mac-n-cheese bites
Hot Dog
Kettle Chip Basket
Onion Ring Basket
Potstickers
Pork dumplings served with sweet chili sauce
Southwest Egg Rolls
Stuffed with chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, and cheese served with chipotle ranch
Steak Tips
Premium Angus sirloin steak sautéed with red onions, green and red peppers, and mushrooms served with au jus and homemade seasoned sour cream
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Tater Tots Basket
Traditional Chicken Wings
Traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Kitchen Cookies (3)
Salads
Chisago Lakes Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, feta cheese, walnuts, and avocado slices served with raspberry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, ham, turkey, our signature bacon, and shredded cheese topped with a hard-boiled egg
Southwest Chicken Salad
Lettuce, seasoned black bean and corn blend, chicken, onion, tomato, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch
Dinner Side Salad
Pizzas
Burgers, Sandwiches, and Wraps
BLT
Our signature bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo served on a choice of marble rye, sourdough, multigrain, or white bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Gilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce wrapped in a choice of flour, spinach, or tomato basil wrap
Build Your Own Burger
Lettuce, tomato, and onion served upon request
California Chicken Sandwich
Caramelized Onion & Gouda Burger
New! Our signature bacon and caramelized onion marmalade drizzled with smoked Gouda cheese sauce served on a pretzel bun
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, our signature bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing wrapped in a choice of flour, spinach, or tomato basil wrap
Clubhouse
Turkey, ham, our signature bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, American cheese, and mayo served on a choice of marble rye, sourdough, multigrain, or white bread
Firecracker Chicken
New! Grilled or crispy chicken filet with our signature bacon, Romano cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and onion drizzled with boom boom sauce served on a brioche bun
Hot Honey Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, our signature bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, avocado, and hot honey sriracha sauce wrapped in a choice of flour, spinach, or tomato basil wrap
Inferno Burger
Jalapeños, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and crispy onions drizzled with sriracha aioli served on a pretzel bun
Italian Beef
Italian roast beef with provolone cheese and topped with giardiniera peppers on a hoagie roll
Italian Smash Burger
New! Italian sausage with our signature bacon, pepper Jack cheese, smokey jam with a kick, and Romano cheese spread served on a brioche bun
Olive & Cream Cheese Burger
Green olives and melted cream cheese on a pretzel bun. Substitute with jalapeños for an extra kick
Patty Melt
Sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye bread
Pepper Bacon Jam Burger
Melted cream cheese, pepper bacon jam, and our signature bacon served on a pretzel bun
Rodeo Burger
Melted Cheddar cheese, our signature bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun
Sausage & Pepper Grilled Cheese
Fajita style peppers and onions, sausage crumbles, and melted pepper Jack cheese on a choice of marble rye, sourdough, multigrain, or white bread
Wildcat
Sautéed mushrooms and onions, our special sauce, and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread
Kids Menu
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Special - food
Two Eggs Any Style
Served with our signature applewood smoked bacon or sausage patties, hash browns, and choice of toast
Hole-in-One
Two pieces of toast with a hole in the center and egg cooked inside. Served with hash browns and your choice of bacon or sausage patties
Eggs Benedict
Two eggs on an English muffin with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns
Raspberry Fritter French Toast
Two slices of raspberry fritter bread dipped in French toast batter. Served with bacon or sausage patties
Blueberry Fritter French Toast
Two slices of blueberry fritter bread dipped in French toast batter. Served with bacon or sausage patties
French Toast
Two slices of French toast served with bacon or sausage patties
Pancakes
Two pancakes served with bacon or sausage patties
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs and bacon or sausage patties with choice of cheese and choice of bread
Breakfast Wrap
Side 1 egg
Side 2 eggs
Side Bacon
Side French Toast
Side Hashbrowns
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Pancake
Side Sausage
Side Toast
NA Bev
Glass Of Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Barqs Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Kiddie Cocktail
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Soda Water
Apple Juice
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Glass Of Water
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Chocolate milk
Milk
1919 Root Beer
Mlik
Bio Steel
Body Armor Bottle
Chocolate Milk
Coke Bottle
Dasani Water Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Dr Petter Bottle
Lemonade Bottle
Liquid Ice
Monster
Powerade
Redbull
Sprite Bottle
Sugar Free Redbull
Waiakea Water Bottle
Sides
Daily Specials
Bacon Gouda Mac-n-Cheese Burger
Bourbon Crunch Burger
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Chicken Pot Pie
Cod Sandwich
Fish Refill
Friday Fish Fry
Greek Burger
Hawaiian Burger
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed tomatoes, avocado, and balsamic vinaigrette on a pretzel bun
Pizza Burger
Rachel
Reuben
Roast Beef & Cheddar Sandwich
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
12975 292nd St, Lindstrom, MN 55045