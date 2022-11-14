Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHISHACK 301 75th St

review star

No reviews yet

301 75th St

WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527

SANDWICHES

1. Chi*Burger with American Cheese

1. Chi*Burger with American Cheese

$6.45

Angus beef topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and Chi*Sauce on a toasted bun. All natural fresh ground beef.

2. Chi*Bacon Burger with American Cheese

2. Chi*Bacon Burger with American Cheese

$7.95

Angus beef topped with American Cheese and smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, and Chi*Sauce on a toasted bun. All natural fresh ground beef.

3. Grilled Chicken with American Cheese

3. Grilled Chicken with American Cheese

$6.45

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, Chi*Sauce and toasted bun.

3a. Buffalo Grilled Chicken sandwich

3a. Buffalo Grilled Chicken sandwich

$7.45

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, Chi*Sauce and toasted bun.

4. Crispy Chicken

4. Crispy Chicken

$6.45

A crispy fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.

4a. Spicy Crispy Chicken

4a. Spicy Crispy Chicken

$7.45

A crispy fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.

5. Crispy Chicken Club with American Cheese

5. Crispy Chicken Club with American Cheese

$8.45

Smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo, toasted bun

6. Maxwell Street Pork Chop

6. Maxwell Street Pork Chop

$7.25

Tender and juicy pork chop marinated and grilled to perfection, topped with grilled onions and mustard on a toasted bun.

7. Italian Beef

7. Italian Beef

$5.95

Chi*Shack's Italian Beef topped w/ Au Jus, Sweet Peppers & Giardiniera available for extra cost Order it Dry, Wet or Dipped in Au Jus

8. Italian Beef & Sausage 7"

8. Italian Beef & Sausage 7"

$8.25

Chi*Shack's Italian beef and Italian Sausage with Au Ju served on a 7" French bread. Sweet peppers and Giardiniera available at extra cost. Order it Dry, Wet or Dipped in Au Jus

9. Italian Sausage 7"

9. Italian Sausage 7"

$5.95

Chi*Shack's Italian Sausage with Au Jus served on a 7" French bread. Sweet peppers and Giardiniera available at extra cost. Order it Dry, Wet or Dipped in Au Jus

10. Chicago*Dog

10. Chicago*Dog

$3.75

Chi*Shack's All Beef Hot Dog topped with Relish, chopped onions, tomato, celery salt, kosher pickle spear, sport peppers, mustard and poppy seed bun.

11. Chili Cheese Dog

11. Chili Cheese Dog

$4.75

Chi*shack's All Beef Hot Dog and Chili, chopped onions and shredded cheddar poppy seed bun.

12. Maxwell Street Polish

12. Maxwell Street Polish

$5.45

Chi*shack's Smoked Polish Sausage, grilled onions, mustard on a poppy seed bun.

13. Chicago*Polish Sausage

13. Chicago*Polish Sausage

$5.75

Chi*Shack's Smoked Polish Sausage, relish, chopped onions, tomato, celery salt, kosher pickle spear, sport peppers, mustard on a poppy seed bun.

14. Italian Sub*Red Line

14. Italian Sub*Red Line

$5.95

Smoked ham, hard salami, imported ham, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomato, herb and spice, Chi*shack's Vinaigrette and French bread.

15. Turkey Bacon Sub*Blue Line

15. Turkey Bacon Sub*Blue Line

$5.95

Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, Chi*Sauce and French bread.

16. Combo Sub*Loop

16. Combo Sub*Loop

$5.95

Homemade roasted beef, salami, oven roasted turkey, and smoked ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, ripe tomato, giardiniera, and mayonnaise on French bread.

17. Meatball Sub 7"

17. Meatball Sub 7"

$7.25

Italian meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on 7" garlic bread.

TENDERS & BITES

18. Jumbo Chicken Tenders

18. Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$3.25

Fresh Jumbo chicken Tenders double dipped in a buttermilk batter and fried to golden brown. Choose 2 or 4 pieces. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Chi*Sauce, Signature Ranch, Asian, Honey Mustard, Buffalo or BBQ.

19. Sauced Jumbo Chicken Tenders

19. Sauced Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$4.25

Fresh hand trimmed and double dipped in a buttermilk batter and fried to golden brown. Choose 2 or 4 pieces. Tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo or Asian.

20. Chicken Bites

20. Chicken Bites

$4.95

Fresh chicken breast pieces double dipped in a buttermilk batter and fried to golden brown. Choose 8 or 12 pieces. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Chi*Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Asian, Honey Mustard, Buffalo, or BBQ.

FRIES & SIDES

Chi*Fries

Chi*Fries

$3.95

Topped with garlic butter and Parmesan.

Cheese Fries

$3.95

Fries with Cheddar cheese sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.45

Onion Rings

$4.75

Thick cut onion rings fried until golden brown. Served with choice of Chi*Sauce or Signature Ranch

Fried Pickles

$4.75

Crinkle cut pickles fried until golden brown. Served with choice of Signature Ranch or Chi*Sauce

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.75

Chi*Shack's own. Shredded cheddar and chopped onions.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.45

Small bowl of fresh greens, tomato and red onion. Choice of dressing.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.45

Shredded cabbage, carrot, onion and slaw dressing.

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$9.45

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken or crispy chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheddar. Served with Signature Ranch or choice of dressing.

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$9.95

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella. Served with Signature Buttermilk Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.45

Chopped Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, olives, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese, Served with vinaigrette or choice of dressing .

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.45

Small bowl of fresh greens, tomato and red onion. Choice of dressing.

BOWLS

Italian Beef Bowl

Italian Beef Bowl

$8.45

Italian Beef in Au Jus topped with melty mozzarella cheese and sweet peppers.

Italian Beef & Sausage Bowl

Italian Beef & Sausage Bowl

$8.95

Italian Beef & Sausage in Au Jus topped with melty mozzarella cheese and sweet peppers.

Meatball & Sausage Bowl

Meatball & Sausage Bowl

$8.95

Italian Meatballs & Italian sausage in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and sweet peppers.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.75

Chi*Shack's own. Shredded cheddar and chopped onions.

KIDS MEALS

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders 2 pcs

$5.95

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Coke Zero

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Pibb Extra

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Fanta Orange

$2.45

Raspberry Tea

$2.45

Chi*Shack Lemonade

$2.45

Chi*Shack Unsweetened Tea

$2.45

Chi*Shack Sweet Tea

$2.45

Lemonade & Sweet Tea

$2.45

Lemonade & Unswert Tea

$2.45

Iced Water

BOTTLED DRINKS

Coke 20 oz.

$2.45

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.45

Sprite 20 oz.

$2.45

BOTTLED WATER

Dasani Water 20 oz.

$1.95

MILKSHAKE

Milkshake Chocolate

Milkshake Chocolate

$4.25

Chocolate Shake with Whipped Cream and Cherry

Milkshake Vanilla

Milkshake Vanilla

$4.25

Vanilla Shake with Whipped Cream and Cherry

Milkshake Strawberry

Milkshake Strawberry

$4.25

Strawberry Shake with Whipped Cream and Cherry

Milkshake Oreo

Milkshake Oreo

$4.25

Vanilla Shake and Oreo® cookie pieces with Whipped Cream and Cherry

COFFEE

Chi*Shack House Blend

$2.45

Chi*Shack Bold Brew

$2.45

Chi*Shack Decaf

$2.45

Chi*Shack Cold Brew

$2.45

HOT OR COLD TEA

Chi*Shack Unsweetened Tea

$2.45

Chi*Shack Sweet Tea

$2.45

Hot Tea

$2.45

JUMBO COOKIES

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Fresh cookies baked daily. Choose from Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, S'mores and M&M

Red Velvet Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.75

Fresh cookies baked daily. Choose from Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, S'mores and M&M

Smore"s Cookie

Smore"s Cookie

$2.75

Fresh cookies baked daily. Choose from Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, S'mores and M&M

M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$2.75

Fresh cookies baked daily. Choose from Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, S'mores and M&M

BROWNIES

Chocolate Brownie

$2.75

M&M Brownie

$2.75

Reese's Pieces Brownie

$2.75

Peanuts Brownie

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

CHICAGO FOOD MADE BY CHICAGOANS CHI✶SHACK is a Fast Casual Restaurant concept created and designed with Chicago food, architecture and culture in mind. We offer a selection of food items that Chicago has become famous for, as well as a variety of signature items. Chicago style hot dogs, Italian beef, and Maxwell style Polish sausage, along with our signature burgers and chicken tenders are the best you will ever taste. CHI✶SHACK uses only the highest quality ingredients which allows for a superior flavor. Our burgers use an all natural beef blend, freshly ground for the ultimate burger experience. Our Italian beef, hot dogs, and Maxwell street polish sausage are all made according to our own recipes. Lastly, our signature chicken tenders are hand trimmed and double dipped in our secret buttermilk batter. Served original or tossed in sauce, these tenders are truly amazing. TASTE – QUALITY – SERVICE Sit back, relax and enjoy. We didn’t invent the food, we made it BETTER.

Location

301 75th St, WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527

Directions

Gallery
CHISHACK image
CHISHACK image
Main pic

