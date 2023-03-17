Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chisholm Trail Hometown Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1803 US-287, Decatur, TX 76234

Decatur, TX 76234

Breakfast

Breakfast

Trailhand

$8.50

Trail Boss

$10.50

Meat No Fixin's

$7.50

1 egg cooked your way

Pancake Breakfast

$3.00+

Waffle Plate

$8.50

French Toast Plate

$8.00

Tiny Hand - Under 12

$6.50

Served with hash browns, 1 egg cooked your way, and a choice of french toast, pancake, waffle or biscuits and gravy. Choose one: Bacon, Sausage Patties or Ham Steak - 2oz

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

unsweet tea

$2.50

choc milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Macchiato

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Lunch/Dinner

Starter Appetizers

Hushpuppies

Pinto Beans

Lunch/Dinner

Burger

$10.50+

Char broiled patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onion *Served with fries

Catfish Basket

$14.50

4 pieces of catfish, french fries and coleslaw **Choice of regular or cajun

Blackened Catfish

$16.00

Two filets with a choice of two sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Meals

Kid's Kraft Mac & Cheese with Fries

$6.50

Kid's Fried Fish with Fries

$6.50

Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.50

Kid's Fried Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.50

Homestyle Plates

All homestyle plates are served with salad, pinto beans and hushpuppies

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.50

Pork Chops

$14.50

Smoked Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$14.50

Smoked Chicken (Half Bird)

$14.50

Hamburger Steak

$14.50

Cattleman's Chicken Fried Steak

$14.50

Tenders

$14.50

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$8.50

Green beans, cowboy corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, pinto beans, and hushpupies

Salads & Soups

Salad mix, croutons, cheese, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes and purple onions

Chef Salad w/ Ham

$12.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad w/ Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Soup Of The Day

$3.50+

Side Salad

$2.50

Plain Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Sides to go

beans 12 oz

$5.00

side 12 oz

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Texas Praline Brownie Ala Mode

$7.00

Skillet Cobbler's Ala Mode

$7.00

Specialty Pie's

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Pina Colada Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Specialty Cheesecake's

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.99

Whole pie w/glass dish

$37.00

Whole Pie

$30.00

Friday/Saturday Dinner Only

Hand Cut Ribeye-16oz

$32.00

Hand Cut New York Strip - 12oz

$24.00

Today's special

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
New owners & excited to offer family Style dining with a twist! Changes coming soon!!

1803 US-287, Decatur, TX 76234, Decatur, TX 76234

