Chispa's Fast and Fresh
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Healthy-minded Mexican for diners on-the-go, expect all the classics, elevated with the best ingredients, and made from family recipes generations in the making.
Location
8046 E Thomas Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale