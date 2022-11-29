Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chispa's Fast and Fresh

review star

No reviews yet

8046 E Thomas Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Taco
Burrito
Tacos (2)

Breakfast

Potato & Egg

$7.25

Veggie & Egg

$7.25

Bacon & Egg

$7.75

Chorizo & Egg

$8.00

Steak & Egg

$8.50

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Main Meals

Tacos (2)

$10.50

Burrito

$10.50

Bowl

$10.50

Quesadilla

$10.50

Tostada

$10.50

Combo Drink

$1.25+

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.75

Kids Burrito

$5.50

Kids Taco

$6.50

A La Carte

Street Taco

$2.50

Quesadilla A La Carte

$5.25

Bean Burrito

$5.25

Flautas

$5.75

Tostada A La Carte

$5.00

Desserts

Churro Donut

$2.75

2 for 5 Donut

$5.00

Flan

$3.50Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$2.25

Chips & Salsa

$5.75

Chips & Guacamole

$6.75

Side Guacamole (6oz)

$4.25

Pint Guacamole

$11.50

Side Salsa

$3.50

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Pint Pico De Gallo

$10.00

French Fries

$3.75

Side Rice

$2.50

Pint of Rice

$5.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Pint of Beans

$5.50

Sour Cream

$0.60

Avocado Salsa

$0.60

Cucumbers & Tajin

$2.00

Tortillas Corn

$1.75

Tortillas Flour

$1.75

Side Shrimp

$4.50

Side Veggie

$3.00

Side Fish

$4.50

Small Guac (3.5 oz)

$2.50

Party Chips

$10.00

Side Avocado Salsa (6 oz)

$4.00

Side Aioli

$0.60

Side Steak

$4.00

Side Pollo

$3.00

Side Chicken Breast

$3.75

Side Pastor

$3.00

Sag Party Bag

$1.50

Gift Card

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Juice box

$1.00

Pink Lemonaid

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Vitamin Water

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Iced Black Tea

$2.50+

Iced Green Tea

$2.50+

Specialties Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.75+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$3.45

Topo Chico

$2.88

Bottled Water

$1.15

Chocolate Milk

$2.30

Coconut Water

$5.75

Juice box

$1.15

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Vitamin Water

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Iced Black Tea

$2.50+

Iced Green Tea

$2.50+

Specialties Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.75+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Breakfast

Potato & Egg

$8.05

Veggie & Egg

$8.05

Bacon & Egg

$8.63

Chorizo & Egg

$8.63

Steak & Egg

$9.77

Breakfast Bowl

$10.93

Main Meals

Tacos (2)

$11.50

Burrito

$11.50

Bowl

$11.50

Quesadilla

$11.50

Tostada

$11.50

Combo Drink

$1.25+

Specialties

Chispas Salad

$11.50

Cesar Salad

$9.77

Sonoran Hot Dog

$7.48

Ceviche

$12.65

Mexi Fruit Cup

$6.90

Elote Cup

$5.18

Flautas A la Mexicana

$9.77

Stuffed Papa

$11.50

Carne Asada Fries

$14.89

1 Birra Taco Solo Tuesday and Wednesday only

$3.25

4 Birra Taco Special Tuesday and Wednesday only

$12.00

Birra Quesadilla tuesday and Wednesday only

$12.00

Z’s way Hot Dog

$7.48

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$5.46

Kids Hot Dog

$5.18

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$5.18

Kids Taco

$7.19

A La Carte

Street Taco

$2.88

Quesadilla A La Carte

$5.75

Bean Burrito

$5.75

Flautas

$6.33

Tostada A La Carte

$5.75

Desserts

Churro Donut

$3.16

2 for 5 Donut

$5.75

Flan

$4.03Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$2.30

Chips & Salsa

$5.75

Chips & Guacamole

$6.90

Side Guacamole (6oz)

$4.60

Pint Guacamole

$11.50

Side Salsa

$4.03

Pint Salsa

$9.20

Pint Pico De Gallo

$11.50

French Fries

$2.30

Side Rice

$1.90

Pint of Rice

$5.75

Side Beans

$1.90

Pint of Beans

$5.75

Sour Cream

$0.58

Avocado Salsa

$0.69

Cucumbers & Tajin

$2.30

Tortillas Corn

$1.44

Tortillas Flour

$1.44

Side Shrimp

$4.60

Side Veggie

$3.45

Side Fish

$4.60

Small Guac (3.5 oz)

$1.44

Party Chips

$11.50

Side Avocado Salsa (6 oz)

$3.74

Gift Card

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:15 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday7:15 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday7:15 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 8:15 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy-minded Mexican for diners on-the-go, expect all the classics, elevated with the best ingredients, and made from family recipes generations in the making.

Website

Location

8046 E Thomas Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Chispa's Fast and Fresh image
Chispa's Fast and Fresh image
Chispa's Fast and Fresh image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dilla Libre Dos - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 725
8018 E. Thomas Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Bei Express
orange star4.7 • 458
2910 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
The Blind Pig - Lucky Plaza
orange star4.0 • 461
3370 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Gecko Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7707 E McDowell Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Sweet Dee's Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
7350 East Stetson Drive C101 Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx OLD TOWN xxxxx
orange starNo Reviews
2613 N Scottsdale Rd scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston