Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Chive

169 Reviews

$$

422 Lawrence Ave

Ellwood City, PA 16117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
BYO Bowl

WRAPS

Carnitas Wrap

$12.00

Pork shoulder, pickled slaw, carrots, queso fresco, cilantro, and chili lime dressing on a roasted red pepper wrap.

Adobo Steak Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Adobo seasoned steak, brown rice, grilled peppers and onions, Ranch dressing, and white cheddar on a garlic herb wrap.

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, provolone cheese and cranberry mayonnaise on a whole grain wrap.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Greek chicken, power blend, hummus, cucumbers and pepper drops on a roasted red pepper wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Breaded buffalo chicken, romaine, carrots, avocado and ranch dressing on a whole grain wrap.

BYO Wrap

$7.00

Adult Quesadilla

$7.25

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Red pepper wrap with carrots, cabbage, quinoa, teriyaki chicken, pineapple, and cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Our shrimp tacos come with grilled shrimp, cilantro, chili lime dressing, pepper drops, pickled slaw, and powerblend on a soft flour tortilla.

Orange chicken wrap

$12.00

Orange chicken on a spinach wrap with powerblend, rice, broccoli and cilantro.

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$12.00

Garlic and herb wrap, romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, white cheddar, ranch

Thanksgiving Wrap

$13.00

Garlic wrap, Sweet potato, turkey, gravy, corn, stuffing, white cheddar, cranberry sauce

WARM BOWLS & SOUP

Shrimp Warm Bowl

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, cilantro, 5 grain blend (red & white quinoa, wild rice, barley, wheat berries), tortilla chips, arugula and chili-lime dressing.

Fall Farmer Warm Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken, kale, wild rice, sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette.

Salmon Warm Bowl

$14.00

Grilled salmon, baby spinach, pasta blend (acini di pepe, roasted red peppers, carrots, peas), roasted red peppers, and cilantro & basil pesto.

Elote Warm Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo, roasted corn, poblano peppers, powerblend, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro and lime.

Soup of the Day

$4.99

BYO Bowl

$8.00

Hot Honey Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp cooked in ghost pepper honey over rice and wilted spinach topped with roasted red pepper and cilantro

Chicken pesto bowl

$14.00

Chicken tossed in pesto served over spinach and quinoa, topped with tomato, cilantro, and parmesan cheese. Served with basil pesto vinaigrette

SALADS

BYO Salad

$7.00

Green Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kale, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, crushed croutons, caesar dressing and lemon.

Pan-Asian Salad

$13.00

Cabbage, arugula, teriyaki tofu, cucumbers, radishes, corn, spicy edamame, sesame-ginger dressing and lime.

Green BBQ Salad

$13.00

BBQ chicken, field greens, tomatoes, sweet potato fries, pepper drops, white cheddar and greek yogurt ranch dressing.

Pisces Salad

$13.00

Grilled salmon, spinach, arugula, beets, brussels sprouts, cranberries, and lemon vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

$13.00

Grilled steak, iceberg, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, provolone cheese, topped with sweet potato fries.

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, provolone cheese, topped with sweet potato fries.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shrimp, romaine, tomato, croutons, paprika, cilantro

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, egg, avocado, tomato, chicken, bacon, blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

DRINKS

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Peruvian purple corn, pineapple, cinnamon, cloves, brown sugar and lime.

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Local Soda

$3.00

Box Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.25Out of stock

Honest Juice Box

$1.00

EXTRAS

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Hummus

$4.00

Salsa

$0.50

Hummus

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Bowl (with juice box)

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla&Fries (with juice box)

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders&Fries (with juice box)

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We do SALADS- WRAPS- BOWLS and we do it right! Pick one of our favorites from the menu or build your own creation. Everything is fresh and made to order everyday!!

Location

422 Lawrence Ave, Ellwood City, PA 16117

Directions

Gallery
CHIVE image
Banner pic
CHIVE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Athens Family Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,170
1005 7th Ave Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurantnext
Big shot Bobs- Evan City - 312 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
312 E Main St Evans City, PA 16033
View restaurantnext
Donny B's BBQ
orange star4.0 • 19
255 New Castle Rd Butler, PA 16001
View restaurantnext
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
orange starNo Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Thorn Hill Tap House
orange star4.7 • 93
105 VIP Dr. Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Simply Subs
orange star4.8 • 158
4778 William Flinn Hwy Allison Park, PA 15101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ellwood City
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Beaver
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston