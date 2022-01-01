Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Chives Door County

review star

No reviews yet

8041 WI-57

Bailys Harbor, WI 54202

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar
Marsala
DoCo Burger

Small

Cheese & Charcuterie

$22.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Chives Trio

$18.00

Wontons

$14.00

French Onion

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Caesar

$10.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Poached Pear Salad

$18.00

Talk

Bread

$6.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Veg

$7.00

Large

Shrimp

$28.00

Mussels & Chips

$26.00

Fish of the Day

$40.00

Smoked Salmon

$24.00

Crab Cake

$24.00

Nicoise

$24.00

Duck Frites

$42.00

Marsala

$34.00

8 oz Filet

$48.00

14 oz Ribeye

$48.00

New York Strip

$46.00

Beef Cheeks

$30.00

DoCo Burger

$18.00

Whitefish

$38.00

Chicken 'N Spatzle

$30.00

Fish Fry

$28.00Out of stock

Round for kitchen

$10.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Talk

Dessert

Eclaire

$6.00

Caramel Dome

$10.00

Mousse Trio

$8.00

Fruit Tart

$8.00

Paradise Cake

$8.00

Macaron Box

$12.00

Cherry Bounce

$8.00

Ice Cream Sampler

$12.00Out of stock

Cream Puff

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Mocktail

$3.00

Tap Water

Tonic

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Talk

Craft Cocktails FT

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Avocado Margarita

$11.00

Cana Island Cooler

$11.00

Holy Matrimony

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Ridges Riptide

$11.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Harbor Old Fashioned

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

DoCo Sunset

$11.00

Beer

Lagunitas N\A

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Rebel Hard Coffee

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Warpigs Foggy Geezer

$6.00

Rose Hard Cider

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Hell's Seltzer

$6.00

Hinterland Grand Cru

$7.00

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

Double Dog 18

$6.00

Pony Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

WBTG FT

Rosé

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Wine Btl

$40.00

Sparkling Rose

$8.00Out of stock

Savi B

$8.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$6.00

Tito’s

$7.00

House Gin

$6.00

Haymans

$8.00

*House Whiskey

$6.00

*House Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$7.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

*House Tequila

$6.00

*House Brandy

$6.00

Korbel

$7.00

House Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Flor De Cana

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

FT Merch

T-Shirt

$24.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$57.00Out of stock

Corvette Club

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8041 WI-57, Bailys Harbor, WI 54202

Directions

Gallery
Chives image
Chives image
Chives image

Map
