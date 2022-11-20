Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chivo Taqueria

335 Reviews

$$

314 S Gay St

Knoxville, TN 37902

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Dilla
Queso Dip
No Meat? Guacward

Starters

Guacamole

$11.00

Nachos

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Chivo Wings

$12.50

Chicharrones

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Queso Dip

$8.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Chivo Salad

$10.00

Tacos

Limp Brisket

$4.50

Fourth Meal

$4.00

The Codfather

$4.50

Steaknews

$4.50

Tators Gonna Tate

$4.00

Piggy Smalls

$4.00

No Meat? Guacward

$4.00

Gangnam Style

$4.50

Party Fowl

$4.00

Clusterduck

$4.50

Big Shrimpin

$4.50

El Happy Meal To Go (includes Tecate, must show ID)

$14.00

2 tacos, a side and a Tecate.

Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Dilla

$14.00

Steak Dilla

$16.00

Veggie Dilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Burritos

Brisket Burrito

$14.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Tortas

Chicken Torta

$13.00

Steak Torta

$15.00

Sides

Street Corn

$4.00

Brussels

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Desserts

Churros

$5.00

Tequila Lime Cheesecake

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Ground Beef Tacos

$6.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Steak Bowl

$15.00

Ground Beef Bowl

$14.00

Pork Belly Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Brisket Bowl

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Products

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Jarritos Orange

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00Out of stock

Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Alcoholic Beverages To-Go

32 oz Corona Bottle

$9.00

24 oz Pacifico Can

$7.00Out of stock

6 Pack Tecate

$15.00

El Chivo Grande (2 Regular Chivo Margaritas)

$18.00

Chupacabra Grande (2 Regular Chupacabras)

$18.00

Pineapple Marg

$20.00Out of stock

Modelo 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Growler

$12.00Out of stock

Big Black Betty (2 Regular Black Betties)

$18.00

Margarita Popsicle

$4.00Out of stock

T-SHIRT

Men's (Small)

$20.00

Men's (Medium)

$20.00

Men'a (Large)

$20.00

Men's (Xtra Large)

$20.00

Men's (XXL)

$20.00

Women's (Small)

$20.00

Women's (Medium)

$20.00

Women's (Large)

$20.00

Women's (Xtra Large)

$20.00

Long sleeved (Small)

$30.00

Long sleeved (Medium)

$30.00Out of stock

Long sleeved (Large)

$30.00Out of stock

Long sleeved (Extra Large)

$30.00Out of stock

Hats

Dad hat

$25.00

Trucker hat

$25.00

Jackets

Womens Jacket

$40.00

Mens Jacket

$60.00Out of stock

STAFF Womens Jacket

$30.00

STAFF Mens Jacket

$40.00Out of stock
All hours
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chivo Taqueria is a unique, casual, full service restaurant that features our interpretation of tacos, fused with local ingredients. It boasts a decor that champions both Mexican and American cultures with a distinct, unrivaled selection of both tequilas and whiskeys. Our interpretation of cocktails made from these spirits will always utilize the freshest ingredients, insuring the highest quality drinks. Our full service bar also features an excellent selection of wines and craft beers.

Website

Location

314 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902

Directions

Gallery
Chivo Taqueria image
Banner pic
Chivo Taqueria image

