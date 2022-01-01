Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chix on the Beach 701 Atlantic Avenue

1,795 Reviews

$$

701 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPS

BOWL SHE CRAB

$8.25

CRAB DIP

$13.99

5 WINGS

$8.50

10 WINGS

$16.00

1/2LB SHRIMP

$12.99

1LB SHRIMP

$24.99

BLACKENED TUNA BITES

$10.99

BUFFALO FISH BITES

$10.99Out of stock

CALAMARI

$12.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDERS N' FRIES

$10.99

CHIP DIP TRIO

$11.00

CLAM APP

$12.99

SHRIMP APP

$10.99

HUMMUS PLATTER

$10.99

HUSH PUPPIES

$6.99

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

MOZZ STICKS

$8.00

NACHOS

$10.99

PORK NACHOS

$14.99

PRETZEL BITES

$6.99

STEAK BITES

$12.99

STEAK NACHOS

$14.99

TUNA NACHOS

$16.99Out of stock

SALADS

SUB CAESAR

$3.00

SUB GARDEN

$3.00

SM HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

SM CAESAR

$6.99

LARGE HOUSE

$9.99

CLASSIC CAESAR

$9.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$15.99

SALMON CAESAR

$17.99

COBB SALAD

$16.99

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

SHRIMP ARUGULA

$17.99

TUNA SALAD

$17.99Out of stock

SANDWICHES

ANGUS BURGER

$10.99

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.99

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

BLK TUNA TACOS

$14.25Out of stock

BOURBON CHICKEN

$13.99

BROILED CC SANDWICH

$16.99

CAPRESE SAND

$12.99

CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.99

CRAB RIPPER

$17.99

CYCLOPS BURGER

$14.99

FF TACOS

$13.99

FRIED CC SANDWICH

$16.99

FRIED CHICKEN SAND

$10.99

FRIED FISH SAND

$12.99

GREEK HUMMUS WRAP

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$10.99

MUSH SWISS BURGER

$12.99

SURF&TURF TACOS

$14.99

TUNA SANDWICH

$15.99Out of stock

BLT

$6.00

ENTREES - DINNER

ATLANTIC COD

$21.99

CAPRESE ENTREE

$18.99

CLAM BAG

$28.99

CRABCAKE ENTREE

$28.99

FRIED FEAST

$31.99

FRIED SHRIMP

$23.99

JUST SEAFOOD

$29.99

LOBSTER TAIL ENTREE

RIBEYE

$32.99

SCALLOPS

$25.99

SHRIMP & CLAM BAG

$26.99

SHRIMP STEAMER BAG

$27.99

SOUTHEND TUNA

$25.99Out of stock

ULTIMATE JUST SEAFOOD

$41.99

YELLOWFIN TUNA

$26.99Out of stock

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

COOKIE MONSTER

$7.00

CREAMSICLE

$7.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.99

PB PIE

$6.99

KIDS

KIDS ANGUS BURGER

$5.50

KIDS KRAFT MAC

$6.00

KIDS CHEESE BURG

$6.00

KIDS FISH STICK

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHZ

$5.00

KIDS STEAK BITE

$10.00

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$10.00

DINNER SIDES

FRIES

$3.99

CHEF VEG

$3.99

COLE SLAW

$3.99

MASH POTATOES

$3.99

RED POTATO

$3.99

SD SPINACH

$3.99

CORN COBB

$3.99

SD HUSH PUPS

$3.99

SD CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

SD LOADED FRIES

$6.00

SD LOADED MASH

$5.00

SD COUS COUS

$6.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.99

SD GUAC

$3.99

SD QUESO

$3.99

SD AVOCADO

$2.00

SD BACON

$3.00

ADD PITA

$2.00

SUB SALAD

$3.99

SUB CAESAR

$3.00

SD SALSA

$2.00

1 CRABCAKE APP

$12.99

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

DOG PATTY

$5.00

SPECIALS

SIDE OF DAY

$4.00Out of stock

SOUP OF DAY

$6.00Out of stock

ROCKFISH

$18.00Out of stock

DOG PATTY

$5.00

MONDAY SHIRMP STEAM BAG

$15.00Out of stock

MONDAY CLAM STEAM BAG

$15.00Out of stock

MONDAY SHRIMP & CLAM BAG

$15.00Out of stock

WEDNESDAY CRABCAKES

$15.00Out of stock

THURSDAY WINGS (10)

$6.00

CHIX CHIX CHIX

RED SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

WHITE SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

BLUE SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

CREAM LONG SLEEVE

$28.00+

PINK WOMEN'S S/S

$25.00+

PINK WOMEN'S CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT

$45.00+

BLUE HOODIE

$65.00+

WHITE LONG SLEEVE

$28.00

CHIX SIMPLE SUN

WOMAN'S BLACK 3/4 SLEEVE TEE

$36.00+

WOMAN'S NAVY CUFFED MUSCLE TEE

$36.00+

WOMAN"S BLACK TEE

$40.00+

BLUE MESH DRI FIT TEE

$30.00+

DARK GRAY DRI FIT L/S

$34.00+

GRAY LIGHTWEIGHT PULLOVER HOODIE

$65.00+

BLUE COMFORT COLORS TEE

$25.00+

NAVY QUARTER ZIP SWEATSHIRT

$50.00+

CRUSH LOVERS

BONE CREW NECK SWEATSHIRT

$45.00+

GRAY ZIP UP HOODIE

$55.00+

GRAY PULLOVER HOODIE

$55.00+

EMPLOYEE

EMP APRON

$25.00

EMP CHAMBRAY SHIRT

$20.00

EMP LADIES TSHIRT

$9.00

EMP MENS POLO

$18.00

EMP NAMETAG

$7.00

EMP SKORT

$35.00

EMP SWEATER

$11.00

EMP TANK

$14.50

GROOVY SCRIPT

DARK GREY TANK

$22.00+

3/4 SLEEVE BASEBALL

$24.00+

PEACH SHORTSLEEVE

$20.00+

NAVY SHORTSLEEVE

$20.00+

CHARCOAL HOODIE

$58.00+

SAND SHORTSLEEVE

$26.00+

WHITE LONGSLEEVE

$34.00+

BONE CREWNECK

$48.00+

HANG LOOSE MERMAID

GREY 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER

$50.00+

LIGHT GREEN S/S

$22.00+

NAVY DRI-FIT S/S

$24.00+

BLUE LONGSLEEVE

$32.00+

NAVY S/S

$22.00+

BROWN S/S

$22.00+

RED S/S

$22.00+

WHITE DRI-FIT LONGSLEEVE

$34.00+

WHITE S/S

$22.00+

MERMAID HOODIE

$58.00

JAWS GIRL

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

NAVY SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

DARK GRAY LONG SLEEVE

$38.00+

GREEN SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

STONE GRAY SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

BLACK HOODIE

$52.00+

ZIP UP HOODIE

$52.00+

TAN SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00+

MARLIN

WHITE S/S

$25.00+

SILVER S/S

$25.00+

RED S/S

$25.00+

NAVY S/S

$28.00+

WHITE L/S

$38.00+

NAVY HOODIE

$60.00+

MISC

AMERICAN FLAG STRAW HAT

$38.00

CHIX 1/4 ZIP PINK PULLOVER

$60.00Out of stock

CHIX STICKER

$1.00

MAKE VB GRT HAT

$25.00

TRADESMAN

$35.00

LT BLUE TRUCKER

$32.00

DAD HAT

$30.00

TEAL TRUCKER

$32.00

KOOZIE

$5.00

WINE GLASS

$9.00

REGULAR STRAW HAT

$30.00

TERVIS CUP

$22.00

TANK

$20.00

VISOR

$22.00

LG TOWEL

$55.00Out of stock

SM TOWEL

$35.00Out of stock

SWEATPANTS

$58.00Out of stock

ORNAMENT

$20.00Out of stock

TRIFECTA STICKER

$2.00Out of stock

OMBRE LOGO

NAVY TANK

$34.00+

BLUSH HOODIE

$55.00+

IVORY HOODIE

$55.00+

NAVY HOODIE

$25.00+

WHITE TEE

$25.00+

LIGHT BLUE TEE

$25.00+

WHITE LONGSLEEVE

$34.00+

GRAY HOODIE

$55.00+

NAVY LONGSLEEVE

$34.00+

BLACK WINDBREAKER

$55.00+

WHITE DRI FIT

$34.00+

GRAY DRI FIT LONGSLEEVE

$38.00+

BLUSH WINDBREAKER

$55.00+

NAVY TEE

$25.00

ZIP UP

$55.00

SANTA CRUZ

T-SHIRT

$25.00

L/S TEE

$28.00

SWEATSHIRT

$55.00

WOMENS TANK

$20.00

EVERYTHINGS BETTER W/ CRUSH

LIGHT BLUE SHORT SLEEVE

$30.00+

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE

$30.00+

ICE BLUE LONG SLEEVE

$40.00+

DARK OLIVE SHORT SLEEVE

$28.00+

MAROON SHORT SLEEVE

$28.00+

ROSE BLOOM V_NECK

$35.00+

ARMY STEATSHIRT

$52.00+

YOUTH

KIDS SS TEE

$20.00+

KIDS CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT

$24.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Chix on the Beach image
Chix on the Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fishbones
orange starNo Reviews
1211 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Shack - 712 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.3 • 651
712 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Oceans Ole - 1307 Atlantic Avenue
orange star5.0 • 2
1307 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Commune
orange starNo Reviews
501 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1718 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston