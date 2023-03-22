Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chix Station

3100 Guadalupe Street

Austin, TX 78705

ALL DAY MENU

PLATES

Hot and spicy fried chicken!!
Fried Chicken 3 pcs Dark Meat

Fried Chicken 3 pcs Dark Meat

$13.00

2 Thighs & Leg, come with 2 sides (Coleslaw & Mashed Potatoes) and sauce (Chix Tangy or Honey Mustard).

Fried Chicken 2 pcs Dark Meat

Fried Chicken 2 pcs Dark Meat

$10.00

Thigh and Leg, come with 2 sides (Coleslaw & Mashed Potatoes) and sauce (Chix Tangy or Honey Mustard).

Fried Chicken 3 pcs White Meat

Fried Chicken 3 pcs White Meat

$13.00

2 Tenders and Wing, come with 2 sides (Coleslaw & Mashed Potatoes) and sauce (Chix Tangy or Honey Mustard).

Fried Chicken 2 pcs White Meat

Fried Chicken 2 pcs White Meat

$10.00

Tender & Wing, includes 2 sides (Coleslaw & Mashed Potatoes) and sauce (Chix Tangy or Honey Mustard.

Fried Chicken 3 pcs Tenders

Fried Chicken 3 pcs Tenders

$12.00

3 Tenders come with 2 sides (Coleslaw & Mashed Potatoes) and sauce (Chix Tangy or Honey Mustard).

Fried Chicken 3 Wings

Fried Chicken 3 Wings

$13.00

3 Wings, come with 2 sides (Coleslaw & Mashed Potatoes) and sauce (Chix Tangy or Honey Mustard).

STARTERS

Corn Fritter (4)

Corn Fritter (4)

$5.99

Deep fried sweet corn & spring onion serve with sweet chili sauce!! 😋

Chicken Bites 🌶

Chicken Bites 🌶

$8.99

Breaded chicken bites, Chix Spices , rice powder, spring onion !😋

Chix Wings (6)

Chix Wings (6)

$8.99

Caramelized garlic pepper wings (Mum's recipe)

Mini Veggie Pockets (4)

Mini Veggie Pockets (4)

$6.99

House made vegetarian mix, mushroom, bamboo shoot spring roll & sweet chili sauce! 😋

SPECIALS

Chicken Salad & Sandwich.
Chix Salad

Chix Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, mini sweet pepper, cherry tomatoes, homemade pickles, seaweed salad!! 😋

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$10.99

Crispy chicken, homemade pickles, tomatoes, onions, coleslaw and Chix sauce fries,! 😋

A LA CARTE

Tender

Tender

$3.50

Crispy Hot Chicken Tender!!

Wing

Wing

$3.15

Crispy Hot Chicken Wings!!

Thigh

Thigh

$3.50

Hot Crispy Chicken Thigh!!

Drumstick

Drumstick

$3.15

Crispy Hot Chicken Drumstick!!

SIDES

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Sticky Rice & Tamarind Sauce

Sticky Rice & Tamarind Sauce

$3.50
Chix Fries

Chix Fries

$3.50

SAUCES

Chix Spicy

Chix Spicy

$0.50

Tamarind, chili flex, rice powder, lime juice, garlic & onion! 😋

Chix Tangy

Chix Tangy

$0.50

Sweet chili sauce 🌶 🍬

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey mustard sauce. 🍯 🥚 🌶

DRINKS

FROZEN CHIX

Our signature frozen creamy roasted hazelnut coffee espresso, The nutty, sweet, and slightly chocolatey taste of hazelnut is flavorful and enjoyable 😋
Frozen Chix Large 16 Oz

Frozen Chix Large 16 Oz

$5.50

Our signature frozen creamy roasted hazelnut coffee espresso, The nutty, sweet, and slightly chocolatey taste of hazelnut is flavorful and enjoyable 😋

Frozen Chix Medium 12 Oz

Frozen Chix Medium 12 Oz

$4.99

Our signature frozen creamy roasted hazelnut coffee espresso, The nutty, sweet, and slightly chocolatey taste of hazelnut is flavorful and enjoyable 😋

CHIX TEA

Bold flavor and aroma house brew tea. The perfect pick-me-up to start your day or recharge in the afternoon.
Chix Milk Tea 16 oz

Chix Milk Tea 16 oz

$3.00

Bold flavor and aroma house brew tea. The perfect pick-me-up to start your day or recharge in the afternoon.

Chix Milk Tea 12 oz

Chix Milk Tea 12 oz

$2.75

Bold flavor and aroma house brew tea. The perfect pick-me-up to start your day or recharge in the afternoon.

Chix Lime Ice Tea 16 oz

Chix Lime Ice Tea 16 oz

$3.15

Healthy Iced Tea is made with brewed tea, lime, and a touch of maple syrup for a healthy, refreshing sip to keep you hydrated on even the hottest days! 😋

Chix Lime Ice Tea 12 oz

Chix Lime Ice Tea 12 oz

$2.90

Healthy Iced Tea is made with brewed tea, lime, and a touch of maple syrup for a healthy, refreshing sip to keep you hydrated on even the hottest days! 😋

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

WATER

Ozarka Water 16.9 oz

Ozarka 16.7 oz

$1.50

Ozarka 33.8 oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Stop by and enjoy! Fried Chicken, Sandwich, Special Rice Bowl, Healthy Salad and your favorite Frozen Chix Coffee.

Location

3100 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

