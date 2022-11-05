Chixy Natural

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Rice Bowl
Chicken Paleo Bowl
Combo #2

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$17.00

All natural hormone free whole chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$10.00

All natural hormone free half chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.

Quarter Chicken

Quarter Chicken

$6.00

All natural hormone free quarter chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.

Steak a la Carte

6 oz Steak

$11.00

Delicious steak serving cooked to your specific temperature and served with 1 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.50

Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Steak Rice Bowl

Steak Rice Bowl

$16.00

Flame broiled to order all natural steak with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Chicken Paleo Bowl

Chicken Paleo Bowl

$13.50

Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with sweet potatoes, topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Steak Paleo Bowl

Steak Paleo Bowl

$17.00

Flame broiled to order all natural steak with sweet potatoes, topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Chicken Veggie Bowl

$13.50

Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Steak Veggie Bowl

Steak Veggie Bowl

$17.00

Flame broiled to order all natural steak with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Combination Plates

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$9.50

1/4 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 1 regular size side dish, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 1 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Combo #1

Combo #1

$11.50

1/4 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Combo #2

Combo #2

$14.50

1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$11.00

3 regular size homemade side dishes of your choice, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Steak Combo

Steak Combo

$19.00

Flame broiled to order all natural steak, 2 regular size side dishes of your choice, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Family Combinations

Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"

Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"

$30.00

1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Combo #4 "Family Feast"

Combo #4 "Family Feast"

$42.00

1 1/2 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken chickens, 3 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 6 tortillas or 6 corn bread, and 6 sauce or dressing choice(s)

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Flame broiled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, fresh basil, and mint tossed with delicious house dressing in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side house dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Flame broiled rotisserie chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap

Steak Wrap

$16.00

Flame broiled to order all natural steak, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, fresh basil, and mint tossed with delicious house dressing in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side house dressing

Steak Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Flame broiled to order all natural steak, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Brown rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh basil, tossed with mild salsa in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side mild salsa

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil topped with flame broiled to order all natural steak, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread *SHOWN WITH ADD AVOCADO

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast

Steak Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with flame broiled to order all natural steak

Chixy House Salad

Chixy House Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, berries, dates, walnuts, sundried tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and fresh basil with pomegranate dressing on the side or 2 dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla bread or 1 corn bread