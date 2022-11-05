- Home
Chixy Natural
2,127 Reviews
$
488 E 17th St b104
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Popular Items
Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Chicken
All natural hormone free whole chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.
Half Chicken
All natural hormone free half chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.
Quarter Chicken
All natural hormone free quarter chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.
Steak a la Carte
Bowls
Chicken Rice Bowl
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Steak Rice Bowl
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Chicken Paleo Bowl
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with sweet potatoes, topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Steak Paleo Bowl
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with sweet potatoes, topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Chicken Veggie Bowl
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Steak Veggie Bowl
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combination Plates
Kids Combo
1/4 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 1 regular size side dish, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 1 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #1
1/4 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #2
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Veggie Combo
3 regular size homemade side dishes of your choice, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Steak Combo
Flame broiled to order all natural steak, 2 regular size side dishes of your choice, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Family Combinations
Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"
1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #4 "Family Feast"
1 1/2 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken chickens, 3 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 6 tortillas or 6 corn bread, and 6 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, fresh basil, and mint tossed with delicious house dressing in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side house dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap
Steak Wrap
Flame broiled to order all natural steak, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, fresh basil, and mint tossed with delicious house dressing in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side house dressing
Steak Caesar Wrap
Flame broiled to order all natural steak, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap
Veggie Wrap
Brown rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh basil, tossed with mild salsa in a tortilla wrap, and includes 1 side mild salsa
Salads
Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread
Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil topped with flame broiled to order all natural steak, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread *SHOWN WITH ADD AVOCADO
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with flame broiled rotisserie chicken breast
Steak Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Chixy's homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with flame broiled to order all natural steak
Chixy House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, berries, dates, walnuts, sundried tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and fresh basil with pomegranate dressing on the side or 2 dressing choice(s), Plus 1 tortilla bread or 1 corn bread