Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Chocobar Cortés - Bronx

review star

No reviews yet

141 Alexander Avenue

Bronx, NY 10454

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap
Garden Sandwich
Choco-Club Sandwich

Appetizer

Croquetas de Jamón Serrano

Croquetas de Jamón Serrano

$11.00

Ham Croquettes

Sopa de Calabaza Rostizada

$11.00

Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Alcapurria Veggie

Alcapurria Veggie

$14.95

Vegetable Croquettes

Empanadas

$4.95

Fritura Combo

$18.95

Fried Scallops

$12.95

Alcapurria de Carne

$14.95Out of stock

Brunch

Estrellados en Mangu con Chistorras

Estrellados en Mangu con Chistorras

$22.50
Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$33.95
French Toast

French Toast

$16.00
Marbled Wafflles

Marbled Wafflles

$18.00
Chocobar Pancakes

Chocobar Pancakes

$15.00
Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$9.50
Mallorca de Jamón y Queso

Mallorca de Jamón y Queso

$9.50
Huge Breakfast

Huge Breakfast

$18.95

OPEN EGGS

$1.95

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.95
Choco-Club Sandwich

Choco-Club Sandwich

$18.75
Chocoburger

Chocoburger

$21.95
Chocolate Grilled Cheese

Chocolate Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Chopped Cheese

$17.95
Garden Sandwich

Garden Sandwich

$17.50

Veggie Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.50
Mallorca Iberica

Mallorca Iberica

$10.95

Serrano Ham and Manchego

Smoked Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$16.95

Pernil Sandwich

Tripleta Sandwich

$20.95

Entreés

House Grill

House Grill

$23.95

Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Salmon or Skirt Steak with our house salad with Chocolate Vinaigrette and choice of side.

Chalupitas de Mofongo

Chalupitas de Mofongo

$21.95

Choose classic pork or your choice of chicken, steak or salmon.

Chocobar Salad Bowl

Chocobar Salad Bowl

$13.50

Desserts

Chocolate Hazelnut Tart

$14.95
Churros

Churros

$5.25

Lava Cake

$11.95Out of stock

Mango Cheesecake

$13.95

Opera Cake

$12.95

Rico Chocolate Cake

$11.95Out of stock

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Mallorca Bulk 4pk.

$8.00

Mallorca Bulk 6pk.

$12.00

Mallorca- Single Toasted

$2.50

Mallorca- Whole Plain

$2.00

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Quesito Cortés

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

Puerto Rican 80% Dark

$7.50

Dark Hot Chocolate

Puertorriqueño (Traditional)

$4.25

Tradidional Hot Chocolate

Hazelnut

$8.50

Puro (Pure)

$4.50Out of stock

Pure Hot Chocolate-No sugar

Embajador

$4.25

Water, no milk

Mocha

$4.95

With Espresso

Moctezuma

$4.95

With Spicy Chili

American

$5.25

With Mini-marshmallows

Vienna

Vienna

$5.25

With Whipped Cream

GALLON HOT CHOCOLATE

$68.00

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

$7.50

Coquito Hot Chocolate

$7.50

Choco Frioo/Frozen Chocolate

Choco Frio Classic

Choco Frio Classic

$5.75

Original Choco Frio

Choco-Coco

$5.95

Choco Frio with Coconut

Choco-Fresa

$5.95

Choco Frio with Strawberry

Choco-Mocha

$6.50

Choco Frio with Espresso

Choco-Parcha

$5.95

Choco Frio with Passionfruit

Hot Coffee

Americano

$3.95

Espresso with added hot water

Café Correcto(Sambuca)

$8.00

Cappuccino

$4.75

With frothed milk

Chai

$4.95

Choco-Latte

$4.75

Latte with chocolate syrup

Cortado

$3.95

Cut with steamed milk

Espresso

$3.50

Single shot straight coffee

GALLON HOUSE BLEND

$52.00

Hot Tea

$3.95

House Blend

$3.25

Standard drip coffee

Irish Coffee(Jameson's)

$10.50

Latte

$4.50

With steamed milk

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold-brewed Coffee

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced espresso with cold water

Iced Chai

$5.25

Iced Choco-Latte

$5.95

Iced Café Latte with Choc Syrup

Iced House Blend

$3.95

Iced House Blend Coffee

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Cafe Latte

Chocolate BonBons

Forteza Chocolate BonBons

Forteza Chocolate BonBons

$19.00
Single BonBon

Single BonBon

$3.25

Merchandise-Chocolates

Chocolate-Covered Almonds

$5.50

Milk chocolate almonds

Chocolate-Covered Coffee Beans

$5.50

Milk chocolate coffee beans

Forteza Dark Chocolate 65%

Forteza Dark Chocolate 65%

$12.50

65% Dark Chocolate with Almonds

Forteza Dark Chocolate 70%

Forteza Dark Chocolate 70%

$12.50

70% Dark Chocolate

Forteza Dark Chocolate 72%

Forteza Dark Chocolate 72%

$12.50

72% Dark Chocolate

Forteza Dark Chocolate 80%

Forteza Dark Chocolate 80%

$12.50

80% Dark Chocolate

One Bar- Almond Crunch

One Bar- Almond Crunch

$4.95

Chocolate with Almonds

One Bar- Coconut

One Bar- Coconut

$4.95

Chocolate with Coconut

One Bar- Milk

One Bar- Milk

$4.95

Classic Milk Chocolate

One Bar- Passion Fruit

One Bar- Passion Fruit

$4.95

Passion Fruit Caramel

One Bar- Sea Salt

One Bar- Sea Salt

$4.95

Chocolate with Sea Salt

One Bar- Spicy Caramel

One Bar- Spicy Caramel

$4.95

Spicy Chili Cchocolate

Premium- Almond

Premium- Almond

$1.95

Milk Chocolate with Almonds

Premium- Cacao Nibs

$1.95Out of stock

Milk Chocolate with Cacao Nibs

Premium- Mocha

Premium- Mocha

$1.95

Milk Chocolate with Coffee

Premium- Wafffle

Premium- Wafffle

$1.95

Milk chocolate with Waffle Cone

Premium- White Chocolate

Premium- White Chocolate

$1.95

White chocolate with Waffle Cone

Premium Minis- Almonds

$6.50

Mini bars with Almonds

Premium Minis- Cacao Nibs

$6.50

Mini bars with Cocao Nibs

Premium Minis- Mocha

$6.50

Mini bars with Coffee flavor

Premium Minis- Waffle

$6.50

Mini bars with Waffle Cone

Cortés Unsweetened Baking Bar

$5.00

Unsweetened baking chocolate

Cortés Cinnamon Hot Chocolate Bar

Cortés Cinnamon Hot Chocolate Bar

$4.50

Cinnamon hot chocolate bar(orange)

Cortés Coffee Hot Chocolate Bar

$5.00
Cortés Traditional Hot Chocolate Bar

Cortés Traditional Hot Chocolate Bar

$4.25

Sweetened hot chocolate bar(yellow)

Merchandise- Clothing

Hat- "Buen Dia" Black

$25.00

Adjustable ball cap

T-Shirt "Chocolatero" Black

$28.00

Cotton blend t-shirt

3/4 "El Bronx" Baseball Shirt

$32.00

Chocobar Black Hoodie

$35.00

Rico Chocolate T-shirt

$38.00

Merchandise-Grocery

Chocolate Hot Sauce 4oz.

$8.00

Pique de Chocolate

Chocolate Salt

$8.00

Chocolate Sea Salt

Chocolate Seasoning

$8.00

Sazón de Chocolate

Chocolate Syrup 4oz.

$8.00

Signature chocolate syrup

Condiment Combo Pack

Condiment Combo Pack

$32.00

Condiment 4-pack combo box

Cortés Coffee- Ground

$16.00

Ground coffee

Cortés Coffee- Whole Bean

$16.00

Whole Bean coffee

Cortés Embajador

$4.25

Instant Chocolate Mix- Low Sugar

Cortés Ground Chocolate 12oz.

$7.50

Chocolate Molido

Cortés Ground Chocolate 6oz.

$4.25

Cortés Instant Chocolate 12oz.

$7.50

Instant Chocolate Mix- Regular

Cortés Unsweetened Cocoa

$6.50

Merchandise- La Boriqueña

Keychain- La Boriqueña

$6.00

La Boriqueña keychain

Mug- La Boriqueña

$15.00

La Boriqueña coffee mug

Mug Bundle- La Boriqueña

$32.00

4 Chocolate bars and coffee mug

Tumbler- La Boriqueña

$8.00

Reusable cold beverage tumbler

T-Shirt- La Boriqueña

$25.00

Condiments

Pique de Chocolate

$1.00

Chocolate Hot Sauce

Mojito Sauce

$1.00

Chocolate Salt

Chimichurri

$1.00

Savory Chocolate Seasoning

Guacamole

$2.00

Spicy Crema

$1.00

Mayo Ketchup

$1.00

Soda/Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

7 UP

$3.50

Orange Fizz

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.95

Parcha(Passion fruit)

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Seltzer/Club

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Lemonade

Limonada (Tradicional)

$4.50

Limonada Fresa (Strawberry)

$5.00

Limonada Menta (Mint)

$5.00

Limonada Parcha (Passion fruit)

$5.00

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.00

Bottled Waters

Bottled Water-Still

$3.50

Perrier

$4.00

Cocktails & Bites

Try one of our delicious to-go cocktails with your choice of french fries, tostones or a toasted mallorca with cheese! Everyone is buzzing about the "Pouch and the Bite"!

Don Q To-Go

$32.00

ToGo Choco-Martini

$14.50

ToGo Chocolada

$14.50

ToGo Cosmopolitan

$13.50

ToGo Cucumber Spritz

$16.50

ToGo Frambuesa Spritz

$15.50

ToGo Limonada Loco

$14.50

ToGo Long Island Ice-T

$17.50

ToGo Margarita

$14.50

ToGo Mojito

$13.50

ToGo Polvo del Sahara

$16.50

ToGo Sex on the Beach

$14.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 Alexander Avenue, Bronx, NY 10454

Directions

Gallery
Chocobar Cortés image
Chocobar Cortés image
Chocobar Cortés image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue - 303 e 77th st
orange starNo Reviews
1480 2nd Avenue Manhattan, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
orange starNo Reviews
445 East 35th Street Manhattan, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
CHILI 美麗
orange starNo Reviews
13 East 37th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Patti Ann Family Restaurant & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
570 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Maman University Place - University Place
orange starNo Reviews
67 University Place Manhattan, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
J.P. Doyle's
orange starNo Reviews
48 Beekman Ave Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bronx

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
The Original Venice Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,374
772 E 149 Street Bronx, NY 10455
View restaurantnext
Fratilli's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 674
404 Hunts Point Ave Bronx, NY 10474
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Riverdale Steak House
orange star4.3 • 354
5700 Riverdale Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronx
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston