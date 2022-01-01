Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Chocolat Hilcrest

4,254 Reviews

$$

3896 5th Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

SPECIALTY GELATO

COPPA BACIO

$12.95

COPPA CHOCOLAT

$12.95

COPPA CROCCANTE

$12.95

COPPA PISTACHIO & AMARENA

$12.95

COPPA FRUTTA CHIC

$12.95

COPPA FRAPPE

$9.95

TO-GO CONTAINERS

TO GO SM GELATO

$15.00

TO GO MED GELATO

$20.00

TO GO LG GELATO

$35.00

HOT DRINKS

HOUSE BLEND RG

$4.00

HOUSE BLEND LG

$5.00

HOUSE DECAF RG

$4.00

VAN MAC RG

$4.00

VAN MAC LG

$5.00

CHOC MAC RG

$4.00

CHOC MAC LG

$5.00

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

HOUSE REFILL

$2.00

HOUSE REFILL LG

$3.00

COLD BREW

$4.00

COLD BREW LG [TO GO ONLY]

$5.00

HOUSE DECAF LG

$5.00

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$3.00

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$4.00

MACCHIATO SINGLE

$3.00

MACCHIATO DOUBLE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO SINGLE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO DOUBLE

$5.00

LATTE SINGLE

$4.00

LATTE DOUBLE

$5.00

FLAVORED LATTE SINGLE

$5.00

FLAVORED LATTE DOUBLE

$6.00

MOCHA SINGLE

$5.00

MOCHA DOUBLE

$6.00

AMERICANO SINGLE

$3.50

AMERICANO DOUBLE

$4.50

CAFE ETOILE

$5.00

VANILLA CHAI LATTE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CHAI LATTE

$5.00

SPICED CHAI LATTE

$5.00

VANILLA CHAI LATTE LG [TO GO ONLY]

$6.00

SPICED CHAI LATTE LG [TO GO ONLY]

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHAI LATTE LG [TO GO ONLY]

$6.00

ASSAM BREAKFAST

$4.00

BLACKBERRY SAGE

$4.00

BRITISH BREAKFAST

$4.00

CARDOMON CINNAMON

$4.00

CHAMOMILE LEMON

$4.00

CINNAMON ORANGE

$4.00

CRANBERRY BLOOD ORANGE

$4.00

DECAF BRITISH BREAKFAST

$4.00

DOUBLE GREEN MATCHA

$4.00

DOUBLE RED ROOIBOS

$4.00

EARL GREYER

$4.00

GINGER PEACH

$4.00

HONEY GINSENG

$4.00

JASMINE JAZZ

$4.00

MOROCCAN MINT

$4.00

ORANGE BLOSSOM

$4.00

REPUBLIC DARJEELING

$4.00

HOT DARK CHOCOLATE

$5.00

HOT DARK CHOCOLATE LG (TO GO)

$6.00

COLD DRINKS

WATER GLASS

KIDS WATER

DOG WATER

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

POMEGRANATE JUICE

$5.00

FRESH OJ

$6.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$3.00

KIDS OJ

$3.00

PEACH PULP

$5.00

PEAR PULP

$5.00

APRICOT PULP

$5.00

BOTTLE GINGER PEACH DECAF

$5.00

BOTTLE POMEGRANATE GREEN

$5.00

BOTTLE REPUBLIC DARJEELING

$5.00

BOTTLE PASSION FRUIT

$5.00

MANAGUA MAMA

$10.00

BERRY BLUEFIELDS

$10.00

LEON LEMON

$10.00

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

7UP

$3.50

DIET 7UP

$3.50

ITALIAN SODA LEMON

$3.50

ITALIAN SODA POMEGRANATE

$3.50

ITALIAN SODA BLOOD ORANGE

$3.50

ITALIAN SODA ORANGE

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

PANNA BOTTLED WATER

$4.00

SPARKLING PELLEGRINO

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

WHOLE MILK

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

ALMOND MILK

$4.00

OAT MILK

$4.00

SOY MILK

$4.00

BAR

DAILY DRINK SPECIAL

$7.00

RUM

$9.00

VODKA

$9.00

TEQUILA

$9.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

ALBARINO

$10.00

CABERNET SAUV

$10.00

CHARDONNAY

$9.00

CHIANTI

$10.00

CLARET

$10.00

FRESITA

$10.00

GLORIA FERRER

$10.00

GRAHAMS SIX GRAPES RESERVE

$9.00

GRAHAMS 10 YEAR TAWNY

$9.00

JOSH RED BLEND

$10.00

MALBEC

$9.00

MERLOT

$9.00

MOSCATO

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

PINOT NOIR

$12.00

PROSECCO

$10.00

RIESLING

$9.00

ROEDERER

$12.00

ROSE LISTEL

$9.00

SAUV BLANC

$10.00

SHIRAZ

$10.00

TEMPRANILLO

$9.00

TRENTA DUE

$9.00

BLANC DE NOIRS

$10.00

GELATO COCKTAIL

$10.00

COCKTAIL

$10.00

ALLAGASH

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

FLYING DOG

$7.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$7.00

PERONI

$6.00

SCULPIN

$8.00

STELLA

$6.00

STONE IPA

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

HH CAB SAUV

$7.00

HH CHARDONNAY

$7.00

HH CHIANTI

$7.00

HH MERLOT

$7.00

HH PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

HH PROSECCO

$7.00

HH SAUV BLANC

$7.00

BOTTLE ALBARINO

$30.00

BOTTLE CABERNET SAUV

$36.00

BOTTLE CHARDONNAY

$32.00

BOTTLE CHIANTI

$32.00

BOTTLE CLARET

$36.00

BOTTLE GLORIA FERRER

$38.00

BOTTLE JOSH RED BLEND

$36.00

BOTTLE MALBEC

$28.00

BOTTLE MOSCATO

$28.00

BOTTLE PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

BOTTLE PINOT NOIR

$42.00

BOTTLE PROSECCO

$36.00

BOTTLE RIESLING

$32.00

BOTTLE ROEDERER

$42.00

BOTTLE ROSE LISTEL

$32.00

BOTTLE SAUV BLANC

$34.00

BOTTLE SHIRAZ

$36.00

BOTTLE TEMPRANILLO

$28.00

BOTTLE ZINFANDEL

$36.00

FULL CARAFE

$16.00

HALF CARAFE

$11.00

MIMOSA GLASS

$8.00

SANGRIA FULL CARAFE

$20.00

SANGRIA HALF CARAFE

$12.00

SANGRIA GLASS

$8.00

ANTIPASTI

CARPAÇCIO & TRUFFLES

$19.00

CARPACCIO & PORTOBELLO

$19.00

ROASTED BELL PEPPER

$15.00

ASSORTED CHEESE BOARD

$18.00

ASSORTED MEAT BOARD

$18.00

ASSORTED MEAT/CHEESE BOARD

$22.00

BONE MARROW

$20.00

SAUTEED CALAMARI

$17.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$9.00

ARTISAN BREADS

ARTISAN BREADS

$3.00

OLIVE TAP TOSTINI

$6.00

ROSEMARY BREAD

$8.00

FOCACCIA BREAD

$3.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

BRUSCHETTE

BR-TOM & MOZ

$10.00

BR- RICOT & PEARS

$10.00

BR-PROS & MARM

$10.00

BR- TRE MOZARELLE

$13.00

BR- OLIVE & RICOTTA

$10.00

BR- PORT & TAL

$10.00

MOZZARELLE

MOZ-CAPRESE

$12.00

MOZ-NAPOLEON

$13.00

MOZ-BUR & TOM

$13.00

MOZ-BUR & SPECK

$16.00

MOZ-BUF & PROS

$18.00

MOZ-BUF & ASPAR

$17.00

MOZ-TASTING PLATE

$17.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

SMALL SOUP

$7.00

LARGE SOUP

$9.00

GREENS

SAL-BABY MIX GREENS

$10.00

SAL-CAESAR

$13.00

SAL-PEARS & GRUY

$14.00

SAL-SPIN & ONION

$14.00

SAL-PANZANELLA

$13.00

SAL-SPIN & CHICKEN

$16.00

SAL-SIC TUNA

$16.00

SAL-CHOPPED

$14.00

1/2 SAL-CAESAR

$8.00

1/2 SAL-CHOPPED

$8.00

1/2 SAL-MIX GREENS

$7.00

1/2 SAL-PANZANELLA

$7.00

1/2 SAL-PEAR & GRUY

$8.00

1/2 SAL-SIC TUNA

$9.00

1/2 SAL-SPIN & ONION

$8.00

1/2 SAL-SPIN & CHICKEN

$9.00

PANINI

PAN-BUFFALOTTO

$16.00

PAN-PORT&BRIE

$14.00

PAN-HAM&FONT

$15.00

PAN-TURKEY

$16.00

PAN-CHICKEN

$16.00

PAN-PORK

$16.00

PAN-TAL&PEARS

$14.00

PAN-PROS&GRUY

$16.00

PAN-TUNA

$15.00

PAN-CAPR

$14.00

PASTA

CHOCOLAT RAVIOLI

$22.00

RICOTTA GNOCCHI

$22.00

POTATO GNOCCHI

$20.00

PENETTE

$22.00

MANICOTTI

$21.00

CAPELLINI

$19.00

LASAGNA

$22.00

PACCHERI

$22.00

PAPARDELLE

$22.00

GARGANELLI

$19.00

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$21.00

VEAL RAVIOLI

$22.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$13.00

KIDS BOLOGNESE

$15.00

KIDS BUTTER

$12.00

KIDS MARINARA

$13.00

PIZZE

PIZZA-MARGHERITA

$15.00

PIZZA-MARINARA

$12.00

PIZZA-PUTTANESCA

$16.00

PIZZA-PORTOBELLO

$18.00

PIZZA-EGGPLANT

$18.00

PIZZA-4CHEESE

$19.00

PIZZA-BURRATA

$19.00

PIZZA-PROSCIUTTO

$20.00

PIZZA-FENNEL SAUSAGE

$19.00

PIZZA-CHICKEN

$19.00

PIZZA-SPECK

$19.00

PIZZA-ASPARAGUS

$18.00

PIZZA-MISSION FIGS

$19.00

PIZZA-SALUMI

$20.00

LUNCH EXPRESS [M-F/11AM-4PM]

EXP-SHAVED HAM

$15.00

EXP-GRILLED VEGETABLES

$13.00

EXP-PISTACHIO MORTADELLA

$15.00

EXP-THREE CHEESE

$13.00

EXP-GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.00

SPECIALS

SP-FALL SPINACH SALAD

$15.00

SP-ROASTED TURKEY

$25.00

SP-HAND CARVED BAKED HAM

$25.00

SP-SHRIMP DIABLO

$25.00

CROISSANTS

CROIS PLAIN

$4.00

CROIS EGGS

$8.00

CROIS EGGS/CHEESE

$9.00

CROIS EGGS/HAM/CHEESE

$11.00

CROIS HAM/CHEESE

$9.00

CROIS EGGS/HAM

$9.00

CROIS/FRUIT/SALAD

$13.00

CROIS CHOC

$4.50

CHOCOLAT TWIST

$4.95

HAZELNUT SHELL

$4.95

BREAKFAST CREPES

CR-EGGS

$10.00

CR-EGGS/CHEESE

$12.00

CR-EGGS/HAM/CHEESE

$13.00

CR-HAM/CHEESE

$12.00

CR-EGGS/HAM

$12.00

ARTISAN TOASTS

ARTISAN TOAST

$3.00

ART TST EGGS

$8.00

ART TST EGGS/CHEESE

$9.00

ART TST EGGS/HAM/CHEESE

$11.00

ART TST HAM\CHEESE

$9.00

ART TST EGG/HAM

$9.00

ART TST 3SPREADS

$7.00

OTHER PLATES

BREAKFAST FLATBREAD

$13.00

FRITTATA

$15.00

TARTINE

$15.00

EGGS & SPECK

$15.00

PORTOBELLO BENEDICT

$15.00

SIDES

SIDE EGGS

$4.00

EGGS/CHEESE

$5.00

FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

SIDE FENNEL SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE LINK SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE HAM

$4.00

SIDE TURKEY

$4.00

PANCAKES

PLAIN PANCAKES

$10.00

CLASSIC PANCAKES

$13.00

BANANA & CRUSHED WALNUTS PANCAKES

$14.00

STRAWBERRIES & CHOCOLATE CHIPS PANCAKES

$14.00

TIRAMISU PANCAKES

$14.00

ONE PANCAKE

$5.00

EGG PLATTER

EGG PLATTER

$15.00

BENEDICTS

SPINACH & HAM BENEDICTS

$16.00

PORTOBELLO BENEDICTS

$16.00

OMELETES

WILD BOAR SAUSAGE OMELETE

$15.00

ASSORTED VEGGIES OMELETE

$15.00

4 CHEESE OMELETE

$15.00

CHICKEN OMELETE

$15.00

FRENCH TOAST

PLAIN FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

BREAKFAST PIZZAS

SAVORY PIZZA

$15.00

SWEET PIZZA

$14.00

PITAYA BOWLS

ELECTRIC BOWL

$10.00

HEALTH NUT BOWL

$10.00

VIBRANT BOWL

$10.00

PITAYA SMOOTHIES

BERRY BLUEFIELDS

$10.00

LEON LEMON

$10.00

MANAGUA MAMA

$10.00

BOX SETS

30 PC CHOC BOX

$49.95

15 PC CHOC BOX

$25.95

8 PC CHOC BOX

$13.95

4 PC CHOC BOX

$7.95

SINGLE PIECE

CHOCOLATE SINGLE PIECE

$1.99

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES

$3.00

DESSERTS

BISCOTTI (1)

$0.75

BISCOTTI (5)

$3.50

MACARON

$2.00

TOFFEE CHOC

$7.95

MINI CANNOLIS

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

CHOC MOUSSE

$10.00

CHOC DECADENCE

$10.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$10.00

LEMON TART

$10.00

WARM APPLE TART

$10.00

AFFOGATO

$10.00

GELATO TASTER

$10.00

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$10.00

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE

$10.00

RASBERRY CHEESECAKE

$10.00

OREO CHEESECAKE

$10.00

SNICKERS CHEESECAKE

$10.00

RED VELVET CHEESECAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE BLACKOUT

$10.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TART

$10.00

MOLTEN LAVA W/SCOOP

$10.00

DULCE DE LECHE BROWNIE W/SCOOP

$10.00

SWEET CREPES

CR-NUTELLA

$12.00

CR-NUT/BAN

$13.00

CR-NUT/STRAW

$13.00

CR-NUT/STRAW/BAN

$15.00

CR-NUT/MIX BERRIES

$13.00

CR-NUT/MARSC

$14.00

CR-NUT/GRAN

$13.00

CR-HONEY & POWD SUGAR

$10.00

CR- LEMON SUGAR

$10.00

CR-PLAIN & GELATO

$12.00

CR-PRALINE/WHIPPED CREAM

$13.00

CR-BERRIES & GELATO

$13.00

CR- AP/WAL/CARM

$13.00

CR-CHOC/STRAW

$13.00

CR-PAST/STRAW

$13.00

CR-CHOC/MIX BERRIES

$13.00

CR-CHOC/BAN

$13.00

CR-CARM/BAN/WAL

$13.00

CR-JAM/MARSC

$13.00

CR-PLAIN

$9.00

SAVORY CREPES

CR-MOZ/TOM

$14.00

CR-HAM/FONT

$15.00

CR-HAM/BECH

$14.00

CR-PORT/GRUY

$14.00

CR-RICOTTA/SPIN/PARM

$15.00

CR-PORT/MOZ

$14.00

CR-FOUR CHEESE

$15.00

CR-SAUSAGE/ROASTED PEPPERS

$16.00

CR-TUNA

$16.00

CR-VEAL RAGU

$16.00

CR-CHICKEN

$16.00

CR-PLAIN

$9.00

CONDIMENTS

SIDE OLIVE OIL

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE BALSAMIC GLAZE

$1.00

SIDE MAYONNAISE

$0.50

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE DIJON MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE CEASAR DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE PESTO

$1.50

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$1.00

SIDE BECHAMEL SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE NUTELLA

$1.00

SIDE MIXED BERRIES

$1.00

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

MEN'S

MEN'S

$25.99+

WOMAN'S

WOMAN'S

$25.99+
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3896 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

