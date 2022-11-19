Chocolate Bar imageView gallery

Chocolate Bar Buffalo

114 Chippewa

Buffalo, NY 14202

Appetizers

Art Spin Dip

Art Spin Dip

$12.95

Waffle Fries

$5.95

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.95
Sweet Pot Fries

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.95

Tomato Mozz

$10.89

Fried Ravioli

$10.95

White Choc Ravioli

$10.49

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Pumpkin Spice Fries

$6.95

Food Tour App

$7.00

Burgers/Fries

Bacon Jam

$15.00

Black and Blue Jays

$15.00

Botanical Burger

$13.00

CB Classic Burger

$12.95

Dirty Bird Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Lone Star Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt Burger

$10.95

Sunny Side Burger

$15.00

Sweet Potato Fries FULL PORTION

$5.95

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.95

Waffle Fries FULL PORTION

$5.95

Dessert Apps

Choc Peanut butter Toast

$9.59

Choc Raspberry Toast

$9.59

Choc Toast

$9.59

Nutella & Fluff

$8.95

Kids

Jr Burger

$6.50

Chicken Little

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

PB&j

$6.50

MYO Sunday

$3.95

Mini Fondu

$3.95

Kids Pb Banana

$6.50

MYO Sundae Free

Pasta/Entrees

CB Pasta

$15.95

Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Crab Cakes

$13.95

Cajun Chicken Shrrimp

$18.95

Adult Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Pizzas

Classic

Classic

$16.95

Margherita

$15.95
My Uncle Sonny

My Uncle Sonny

$16.95
The Lucca

The Lucca

$16.95

Chicken Bleu

$16.95
3 Cheese Sunrise

3 Cheese Sunrise

$16.95
Smokey BBQ Chicken

Smokey BBQ Chicken

$16.95
Dr Pepper Pulled Pork Pizza

Dr Pepper Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.95
Roquette

Roquette

$15.95

Pesto Ckn

$16.95

Pizza Beer Special

$19.99

Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$11.95
Berry Good

Berry Good

$11.95

Mediterranean

$11.95
In the House

In the House

$8.79

Cranberry Fields

$11.95

Side Salad

$4.29

Side Ceasar

$4.29

Sandwiches

BLTC

$11.89

Chicken Ranch

$11.89

Duke Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Firebird

$11.89

PB banana

$7.95

Ski Country

$11.89

Smokey Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Swiss Alps

$11.89

Turkey Berry

$11.89

Turkey Club

$11.89

Stromboli

$11.95

Garden Panini

$10.95

Desserts

Belgian Cake

$7.89

Pyramid

$7.89
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.89

Chocolate Brulée

$7.89

Chocolate Stick

$1.29

Crème Brulée

$7.89

Dip Your Own Berries

$8.59

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.89
Fondue For Two

Fondue For Two

$18.95

Make Your Own Smores

$11.95

Molten Lava

$7.59

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.89
Oreo Mud

Oreo Mud

$7.89

Peanut Butter Mud

$7.89
Triple Fusion cheesecake

Triple Fusion cheesecake

$7.89
Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$7.89

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.89

PB Molten

$7.89

Sparkler Candle

$3.00

Spiked Molten

$10.95

Milk Shakes

ADD MALT

$0.59

Bananas Foster Shake

$7.95

Caramel Macchiato Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Dipped Straw Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Mocha Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$7.95

Choco Salted Caramel Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Shake

$7.95

Cinnamon Bun Shake

$7.95

Cookies And Cream Shake

$7.95

Mint Chip Shake

$7.95

Nutella Shake

$7.95

Peanut Butter Brownie Shake

$7.95

Peanut Butter Shake

$7.95

Peanut Butter Smores Shake

$7.95

Raspberry Truffle Shake

$7.95

Root Beer Float

$7.95

Salted Caramel Shake

$7.95

Smores Shake

$7.95

Strawberry Shake

$7.95

Vanilla Shake

$7.95

Ice Cream Sundaes

Blueberry Crumble Sundae

$9.95

Bumpy Trails Sundae

$9.79

Cannoli Sundae Sundae

$9.59

Choc Balsamic Sundae

$9.89

Chocolate Brownie Explosion Sundae

$9.89

Chocolate Salted Caramel Pretzel Sundae

$9.89

Classic Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.59

Cookies N Cream Sundae

$9.89

Kitchen Sink Mega Sundae

$79.95

Mocho Loco Sundae

$9.29

Nutella Bella Sundae

$9.95

Peanut Butter Panic Sundae

$9.89

Potato Chip Peanut Butter Sundae

$9.95

Raspberry Truffle Sundae

$9.95

Single Scoop

$3.95

Smores Sundae

$9.89

Sorbet

$4.95

Strawberry Fields Sundae

$9.29

Turtle Caramel Nut Sundae

$9.89

Ultimate Banana Split sundae

$9.95

Dessert Specials

2 Rasp Molten

$14.95

Clothing

T-Shirt

$17.95

Hat

$17.95

Glassware

Tall Glass

$7.95

Short Glass

$5.95

Specialty Retail

Dipped 14 Hands

$34.95

Dipped Ghost Pines

$39.00

Dipped J Vine

$39.00

Dipped Petit

$34.95

Dipped Prosecco

$34.95

Dipped Toad Char

$34.95

Coffees

Reg Coffee

$2.89

DCaf

$2.89

Cappuccino

$4.95

Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$6.95

Espresso

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.89

Milk

$2.59

Choc Milk

$2.59

Hot Chocolates

Alpine White Hc

$6.29

Aztec Hc

$6.29

Caramel And Sea Salt Hc

$6.39

Chillies N Cherries Hc

$6.29

Chocolate Covered Cherry Hc

$6.29

Chocolate Mint Hc

$5.95

Chocolate PB Hot Choc

$6.29

Chocolate Raspberry Hc

$6.29

Cinnamon Bunn

$6.29

Extra Dark Hc

$6.29

Famous Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Strawberry Hc

$6.29

White Chocolate Raspberry Hc

$6.29

Soda Pop

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Ice Tea

$2.89

Ginger ale

$2.89

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.89

Bottle Water

$2.59

Club Soda

$3.75
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Chocolate Bar is a sweet and sexy concept with a casual family friendly menu. Everything from Filet to seafood The Chocolate bar has something for everyone. At night the Chocolate Bar transforms into a great place to enjoy one of our world class martinis, a bottle of wine or a chocolate fondue for 2. The perfect place for any private party or special event, our incredible dessert selection and our extensive menu has something for every occasion. Choose from our fun selection of Chocolate Bar T-shirts. Franchises available. The Chocolate Bar, where everything is better with chocolate !

114 Chippewa, Buffalo, NY 14202

