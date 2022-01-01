Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chocolate Bar Savannah

review star

No reviews yet

1 Godley Station Blvd

Pooler, GA 31407

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Shrimp
Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine
Triple Chocolate Mousse

Appetizers

Fries

Fries

$6.99
Loaded CB Fries

Loaded CB Fries

$10.95

Our delicious fries smothered in shredded cheddar cheese, bacon pieces, and basil garnish.

Tomato Mozzarella

Tomato Mozzarella

$8.95Out of stock

Slices of tomato, mozzarella, basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Cooked shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce and signature white chocolate dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks W/ White Chocolate

Mozzarella Sticks W/ White Chocolate

$8.99

A classic appetizer consisting of sticks of mozzarella cheeseserved over a bed of marinara with a side of our house made white chocolate dipping sauce

Chocolate Bar Wings

Chocolate Bar Wings

$11.95

Chocolate Bar wings (Special). Choose from bourbon ginger, hot honey, or garlic. Served with carrots, celery, and dipping sauce. *can not mix and match flavors.

Chocolate Bar Sliders

Chocolate Bar Sliders

$14.95Out of stock

These sliders come three to a plate, with savory beef patties on fluffy mini buns. Experience 3 variations of burger one being our house made bacon jam sauce or a provolone with caramelized onions or even our house made mango salsa with pepper-Jack cheese. *No modifications allowed.

Calamari

Calamari

$9.99Out of stock

Tender calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with a spicy house made sauce over a bed of lettuce with lemon.

12 Wings

$18.99

Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.95

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, creamy ceasar dressing.

Berry Good

Berry Good

$14.95

Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, candied pecans, poppy seed dressing.

In the House

In the House

$10.79

Romaine, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, red onion, balsamic dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Arugula, romaine, bacon, cranberries, sliced apples, feta, pecans, honey mustard dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.29

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese.

Add chicken

$3.99

Add Shrimp

$3.99

Add Bacon

$1.99

Burgers

Black and Blue Jays

Black and Blue Jays

$15.95

Lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion.

CB Classic Burger

CB Classic Burger

$14.95

Cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, house sauce.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.95

Smoked gouda, LTO, house made bacon jam.

Sunny Side Burger

Sunny Side Burger

$16.95

Fried egg, apple wood-smoked bacon, cheddar and siracha mayo.

Sandwiches

BLTC

BLTC

$11.89

Served on Ciabatta bread. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with cheddar.

Firebird

Firebird

$13.89

Served on Ciabatta bread. Slice chicken breast, roasted red peppers, pepper jack, red onion.

The Chicken Ranch

The Chicken Ranch

$14.89

Served on Ciabatta bread. Sliced chicken, mustard, ranch dressing, pepper jack, apple wood smoked bacon, romaine.

Smokey Grilled Cheese

Smokey Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Served on Ciabatta bread. Smoked gouda, cheddar, apple-wood smoked bacon, tomato.

Dirty Bird Chicken Sandwich

Dirty Bird Chicken Sandwich

$14.49Out of stock

Served on home style bun. Grilled chicken, LTO, mayo.

Pizza

Classic

$9.99

House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, margarita pepperoni. Personal size pizza.

Margherita

$9.99

House made marinara, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Personal size pizza.

My Uncle Sonny

$9.99

Olive oil, parmesan, mozarella, apple wood smoke bacon, farm fresh eggs and cracked pepper.

The Lucca

$9.99

Garlic oil, parmesan, sun dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh basil.

Chicken Bleu

$9.99Out of stock

Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola, roasted chicken, caramelized onion.

3 Cheese Sunrise

$16.95

Olive oil, parmesan, mozzarella, feta, caramelized onion, local farm fresh eggs.

Pineapple Pig

$11.99Out of stock

Entrées

CB Pasta

CB Pasta

$15.95

Farfalle pasta in a parmesan cream sauce with a touch of white chocolate topped with candied bacon.

Cajun Chicken Shrimp

Cajun Chicken Shrimp

$23.49

Our grilled chicken and shrimp mixed in a bed of fettuccine spiced with Cajun seasoning and basil garnish.

Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine

Pesto Shrimp Fettuccine

$21.95

Our pesto shrimp pasta with grape tomatoes, olives and sun-dried tomatoes.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Our world class Alfredo sauce combined with your choice of ONE of the following: Chicken, Shrimp or Candied bacon.

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$14.49

Penne pasta tossed with fresh vegetables, basil and marinara.

Fettucini Alfredo (Salmon & Shrimp)

Fettucini Alfredo (Salmon & Shrimp)

$24.95Out of stock

Salmon cooked to taste over a bed of shrimp, squash and zucchini.

Bourbon Ginger Glazed Salmon

Bourbon Ginger Glazed Salmon

$21.49

Roasted potatoes, asparagus and fresh mango salsa.

Entrees

Steak And Shrimp

$29.99

Kids

Chicken Little

Chicken Little

$7.25

All natural chicken breast tenders served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.89

Gooey American cheese served on Ciabatta bread.

Childrens Slider

Childrens Slider

$7.99

2 Mini cheeseburger served with a side of fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Cake

Dip Your Own Berries

Dip Your Own Berries

$8.59

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.89
Peanut Butter Mud

Peanut Butter Mud

$7.89

Creamy milk chocolate and buttery caramel with sweet and salty peanut crunch all layered twice over a brownie cake base. Perfection!

Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$7.89

A decadent combination of dark, milk and white chocolate mousses - a Chocolate Bar favorite!

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.59

Our incredible NY Cheese with caramel, candied pecans and chocolate!

Tuxedo Bomb

Tuxedo Bomb

$7.89

Rich chocolate cake base topped with a milk chocolate and white chocolate dome, finished with chocolate ganache and a white chocolate drizzle.

Tropical Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Milk Shakes

Bananas Foster Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Dipped Straw Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Salted Caramel Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Shake

$7.95

Nutella Shake

$7.95

Salted Caramel Shake

$7.95

Smores Shake

$7.95

Strawberry Shake

$7.95

Dressings

Ranch (2oz)

$0.75

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.75

Poppy Seed (2oz)

$0.75

Siracha Mayo (2oz)

$0.75

Bleu Cheese (2oz)

$0.75

Caesar (2oz)

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette (2oz)

$0.75

Sauces

Cajun (2oz)

$1.00

Bacon Jam (2oz)

$1.00

Bourbon Glaze (2oz)

$1.00

Alfredo (2oz)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA 31407

