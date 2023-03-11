Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Chocolate Bash - Newport Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2233 W Balboa Blvd #110

110

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


BUILD YOUR OWN PASTRIES

CREPE

CREPE

$4.99
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )

MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )

$4.99
PANCAKE

PANCAKE

$4.99
WAFFLE

WAFFLE

$4.99

BASH SPECIAL

Bash Roll

Bash Roll

$13.99

crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate

Crepuccini

Crepuccini

$16.99

2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Bash Burger

Bash Burger

$14.99

4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping

Banana Roll

Banana Roll

$9.99

a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe with your choice of topping

Sushi Crepe

Sushi Crepe

$13.99

sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$24.99

get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)

$16.99

20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings

Cream Puffs

Cream Puffs

$8.99

10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

a slice of cheesecake served with your choice of topping

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.99

warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream

Fruit and Dip Plate

Fruit and Dip Plate

$14.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate cup

Nutella Fruit Salad Cup

Nutella Fruit Salad Cup

$8.99

a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella

Brownies Ice Cream Cup

Brownies Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping

Krispy Ice Cream Cup

Krispy Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate

BASH TREATS

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$2.49+
Oreo Bites

Oreo Bites

$1.99+

Oreo Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

Banana Stick

Banana Stick

$4.99
Strawberry Stick

Strawberry Stick

$7.99
Kiwi Stick

Kiwi Stick

$4.99
Pineapple Stick

Pineapple Stick

$4.99
Mixed Fruits Stick

Mixed Fruits Stick

$6.99
Cream Puffs Stick

Cream Puffs Stick

$5.99
Brownies Stick

Brownies Stick

$6.99
Marshmallow Stick

Marshmallow Stick

$3.99

BASH SHAKES

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$8.99
Nutella Shake

Nutella Shake

$8.99
Cookie Butter Shake

Cookie Butter Shake

$8.99
Maltesers Shake

Maltesers Shake

$8.99
Kinder Bueno Shake

Kinder Bueno Shake

$8.99
Snickers Shake

Snickers Shake

$8.99
Twix Shake

Twix Shake

$8.99
Flake Shake

Flake Shake

$8.99
Ferrero Rocher Shake

Ferrero Rocher Shake

$8.99

BUILD YOUR OWN ICE CREAM-CUP

BYO Ice-cream

BYO Ice-cream

BASH SPECIAL DRINKS

Red Bull Special

Red Bull Special

$6.99

Red Bull ( Sugar Free ) Special

$6.99
Sprite Special

Sprite Special

$3.99
Iced Karak

Iced Karak

$6.99
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.99
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

COFFEE

Arabic Coffee Small (6 oz)

Arabic Coffee Small (6 oz)

$3.99
Arabic Coffee Large (12 oz)

Arabic Coffee Large (12 oz)

$6.99
Arabic Coffee Jar

Arabic Coffee Jar

$22.99
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99
Espresso

Espresso

$2.99
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$3.99
Americano

Americano

$2.99
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.99

LATTE

Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$3.99
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.99
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.99
Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.99
Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$3.99

MOCHA

Belgium Milk Chocolate Mocha

Belgium Milk Chocolate Mocha

$4.99
Belgium White Chocolate Mocha

Belgium White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99
Belgium Dark Chocolate Mocha

Belgium Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.99
Nutella Mocha

Nutella Mocha

$4.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99
Oreo Hot Chocolate

Oreo Hot Chocolate

$5.99

TEA

Black Tea

Black Tea

$1.99
Green Tea

Green Tea

$1.99
Tea Variety

Tea Variety

$2.99
Chai Karak

Chai Karak

$4.99
Chai Karak (Jar Included)

Chai Karak (Jar Included)

$29.99

COLD DRINKS

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.99
SF Red Bull

SF Red Bull

$4.99
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.99
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.50
Water

Water

$1.50
Izze Sparkling Juice

Izze Sparkling Juice

$2.50

EUROPEAN CHOCOLATE

Nestle Milkybar

Nestle Milkybar

$3.99
Kit Kat Dark

Kit Kat Dark

$2.99
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$2.99
Twix

Twix

$2.99
Galaxy Minstrels Bag

Galaxy Minstrels Bag

$3.99
Toblerone

Toblerone

$3.99
Ferrero Rocher

Ferrero Rocher

$2.99
Curlywurly

Curlywurly

$1.99
Smarties

Smarties

$3.99
Teasers Bar

Teasers Bar

$3.99
Kinder Bueno white Bar

Kinder Bueno white Bar

$3.99
Galaxy Bar

Galaxy Bar

$3.99
Flake Bar

Flake Bar

$3.99
Maltersers Bag

Maltersers Bag

$3.99
Aero Bar

Aero Bar

$3.99
Ferrero Rocher Big Size ( 48 Piece )

Ferrero Rocher Big Size ( 48 Piece )

$25.00
Snickers Bar

Snickers Bar

$2.99
Kinder Bueno Bar

Kinder Bueno Bar

$3.99

Kinder Bueno White Bar

$3.99
Kinder 8 Chocolate Bar

Kinder 8 Chocolate Bar

$7.99

Kinder 4 Chocolate Bar

$3.99
Crunch Milk Chocolate Large Bar

Crunch Milk Chocolate Large Bar

$7.99
Oreo Bites Bag

Oreo Bites Bag

$8.99

EXTRA

Chocolate Cup

Chocolate Cup

Ice-cream Cup

Ice-cream Cup

Side of Fruits

Side of Fruits

Cup of Milk

Cup of Milk

$1.99

GIFTS

CHOCOLATE FONDUE GIFT BOX

CHOCOLATE FONDUE GIFT BOX

$14.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES

$35.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( HAPPY BIRTHDAY )

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( HAPPY BIRTHDAY )

$45.99
CHOCOLATE COVERD STRAWBERRY HEART SHAPE VALENTINE

CHOCOLATE COVERD STRAWBERRY HEART SHAPE VALENTINE

$45.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 12:45 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2233 W Balboa Blvd #110, 110, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Chocolate Bash - Newport Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama D's Italian Kitchen - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
3012 Newport Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
270 E 17th Street Suite 16 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Northside Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
22017 Bushard st Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
orange star4.6 • 260
120 Virginia Place Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Scratch Bakery Cafe - Newport Beach
orange star4.0 • 22
561 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Mariners Cafe & Grocery
orange starNo Reviews
5001 Newport Coast Drive Irvine, CA 92603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Fable & Spirit
orange star4.5 • 2,760
3441 Via Lido Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston