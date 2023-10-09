BUILD YOUR OWN PASTRIES

CREPE

$4.99
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )

$4.99
PANCAKE

$4.99
WAFFLE

$4.99

BASH SPECIAL

Bash Roll

$13.99

crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate

Crepuccini

$16.99

2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Bash Burger

$14.99

4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping

Banana Roll

$9.99

a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe with your choice of topping

Sushi Crepe

$13.99

sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies

Sampler Plate

$24.99

get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)

$16.99

20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings

Cream Puffs

$8.99

10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Lava Cake

$9.99

warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream

Fruit and Dip Plate

$14.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate cup

Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )

$18.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue

Hazelnut Spread Fruit Salad Cup

$8.99

a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella

Brownies Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping

Krispy Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate

Cookie Butter Trifle Cup

$8.99

Cookie Butter crumbles and Fruit layered with Whip Cream and drizzles of Cookie Butter

BASH TREATS

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$2.49+
Mini Fruit Tart

$2.49

Mini Tart with Pastry Sweet Cream, strawberry, kiwi and blueberry.

M & M Bites

$3.99+

M & M's Dipped in Belgium Milk Chocolate

Marshmallow Bite

$1.49

Jumbo Marshmallow dipped in Belgian Milk Chocolate with a drizzle of White Belgian Chocolate.

Oreo Bites

$3.99+

Oreo Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

Brownie Bites

$1.99+

Brownies Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

S'mores Bites

$3.99+

Graham Cracker with Marshmallows Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

Banana Stick

$4.99
Strawberry Stick

$7.99
Kiwi Stick

$4.99
Pineapple Stick

$4.99
Mixed Fruits Stick

$6.99
Cream Puffs Stick

$6.99
Brownies Stick

$6.99
Marshmallow Stick

$3.99

3 Chocolate Strawberries Gift

$7.99

BUILD YOUR OWN ICE CREAM

BYO Ice-cream- CUP

BYO Ice-cream- CONE

$2.99

BASH CATERING

Brownies Box

$42.99

Chocolate brownies (55 pcs) with 4 dipping sauce options.

Oreo Bites Box

$89.99

Oreo cookies covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate. (24 pcs)

Cream Puffs Box

$39.99

Delicious Belgian Mini Cream Puffs filled with fresh vanilla-flavored whipped cream, with 4 dipping sauces. (40 pcs)

Fruit & Dip Box

$42.99

8 Toppings of your choice with 4 choices of dipping sauces.

Lava Cake Box

$59.99

4 Warm Chocolate cakes with a molten chocolate center, 4 scoops of ice cream, and 4 dipping sauces.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Box

$69.99

24 Strawberries covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate drizzle.

GIFTS

CHOCOLATE FONDUE GIFT BOX

$14.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES

$35.99
CHOCOLATE COVERD STRAWBERRY HEART SHAPE

$45.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( HAPPY BIRTHDAY )

$45.99

BASH SHAKES

Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

$5.99
Vanilla Shake

$5.99
Oreo Shake

$8.99
Hazelnut Shake

$8.99
Cookie Butter Shake

$8.99
Maltesers Shake

$8.99
Kinder Bueno Shake

$8.99
Snickers Shake

$8.99
Twix Shake

$8.99
Flake Shake

$8.99
Ferrero Rocher Shake

$8.99

BASH SPECIAL DRINKS

Red Bull Special

$6.99

Red Bull ( Sugar Free ) Special

$6.99
Sprite Special

$4.99
Iced Karak

$6.99
Mango Smoothie

$6.99
Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99
Wild Bery Smoothie

$6.99
Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

Hot Chocolate

$4.99
Oreo Hot Chocolate

$5.99

TEA

Black Tea

$1.99
Green Tea

$1.99
Tea Variety

$2.99
Chai Karak

$4.99
Chai Karak (Jar Included)

$29.99

COLD DRINKS

Red Bull

$4.99
SF Red Bull

$4.99
Apple Juice

$3.99
Coke

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50
Water

$1.99
Izze Sparkling Juice

$2.50

EUROPEAN CHOCOLATE

Nestle Milkybar

$3.99
Kit Kat Dark

$2.99
Kit Kat

$2.99
Twix

$2.99
Galaxy Minstrels Bag

$3.99
Toblerone

$3.99
Ferrero Rocher

$2.99
Curlywurly

$1.99
Smarties

$3.99
Teasers Bar

$3.99
Kinder Bueno white Bar

$3.99
Galaxy Bar

$3.99
Flake Bar

$3.99
Maltersers Bag

$3.99
Aero Bar

$3.99
Ferrero Rocher Big Size ( 48 Piece )

$25.00
Snickers Bar

$2.99
Kinder Bueno Bar

$1.99
Kinder 8 Chocolate Bar

$7.99

Kinder 4 Chocolate Bar

$3.99
Crunch Milk Chocolate Large Bar

$7.99
Oreo Bites Bag

$8.99

EXTRA

Chocolate Cup

Ice-cream Cup

Side of Fruits

Cup of Milk

$1.99
Cup of Nuts

$3.99

3 oz of assorted chopped nuts.