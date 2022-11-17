Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chocolate Bash - Tustin

3,704 Reviews

$$

14099 Newport Ave

Tustin, CA 92780

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Stick
CREPE
Chocolate Covered Strawberries

BYO Pastries

CREPE

CREPE

$4.99
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )
$4.99

MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )

$4.99
PANCAKE

PANCAKE

$4.99
WAFFLE

WAFFLE

$4.99

Bash Specials

Bash Roll

Bash Roll

$13.99

crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate

Crepuccini

Crepuccini

$16.99

2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Bash Burger

Bash Burger

$14.99

4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping

Banana Roll

Banana Roll

$9.99

a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe served with your choice of topping

Sushi Crepe

Sushi Crepe

$13.99

sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)
$16.99

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)

$16.99

20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$24.99

get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle, and mini pancakes) with your choice of topping

Cream Puffs

Cream Puffs

$8.99

10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

a slice of cheesecake served with your choice of topping

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.99

warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream

Fruit and Dip Plate
$14.99

Fruit and Dip Plate

$14.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue

Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )
$18.99

Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )

$18.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue

Nutella Fruit Salad Cup
$8.99

Nutella Fruit Salad Cup

$8.99

a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella

Brownies Ice Cream Cup
$9.99

Brownies Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping

Krispy Ice Cream Cup
$9.99

Krispy Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate

Bash Treats

Chocolate Covered Strawberries
$1.99+

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$1.99+
Oreo Bites

Oreo Bites

$1.49+

Oreo Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

Banana Stick
$3.99

Banana Stick

$3.99
Strawberry Stick
$5.99

Strawberry Stick

$5.99
Kiwi Stick

Kiwi Stick

$3.99
Pineapple Stick
$3.99

Pineapple Stick

$3.99
Mixed Fruits Stick
$4.99

Mixed Fruits Stick

$4.99
Cream Puffs Stick
$4.99

Cream Puffs Stick

$4.99
Brownies Stick
$5.99

Brownies Stick

$5.99
Marshmallow Stick
$2.99

Marshmallow Stick

$2.99

Bash Shakes

Chocolate Shake
$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake
$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99
Vanilla Shake
$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$8.99
Nutella Shake
$8.99

Nutella Shake

$8.99
Cookie Butter Shake
$8.99

Cookie Butter Shake

$8.99
Maltesers Shake
$8.99

Maltesers Shake

$8.99
Kinder Bueno Shake
$8.99

Kinder Bueno Shake

$8.99
Snickers Shake
$8.99

Snickers Shake

$8.99
Twix Shake

Twix Shake

$8.99
Flake Shake

Flake Shake

$8.99
Ferrero Rocher Shake
$8.99

Ferrero Rocher Shake

$8.99

BYO Ice Cream

BYO Ice-cream

BYO Ice-cream

Bash Special Drinks

Red Bull Special
$6.99+

Red Bull Special

$6.99+
Sprite Special
$3.99

Sprite Special

$3.99
Iced Karak

Iced Karak

$6.99
Mango Smoothie
$6.99

Mango Smoothie

$6.99
Strawberry Smoothie
$6.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Coffee

Arabic Coffee Small (6 oz)
$3.99

Arabic Coffee Small (6 oz)

$3.99
Arabic Coffee Large (12 oz)
$6.99

Arabic Coffee Large (12 oz)

$6.99
Arabic Coffee ( Jar Included )
$29.99

Arabic Coffee ( Jar Included )

$29.99
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99
Espresso

Espresso

$2.99
Turkish Coffee
$3.99

Turkish Coffee

$3.99
Americano

Americano

$2.99
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.99

Latte

Coffee Latte
$3.99

Coffee Latte

$3.99
Vanilla Latte
$3.99

Vanilla Latte

$3.99
Caramel Latte
$3.99

Caramel Latte

$3.99
Cookie Butter Latte
$4.99

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.99
Hazelnut Latte
$3.99

Hazelnut Latte

$3.99

Mocha

Belgium Milk Chocolate Mocha
$4.99

Belgium Milk Chocolate Mocha

$4.99
Belgium White Chocolate Mocha
$4.99

Belgium White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99
Belgium Dark Chocolate Mocha
$4.99

Belgium Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.99
Nutella Mocha
$4.99

Nutella Mocha

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate
$4.79

Hot Chocolate

$4.79
Galaxy Hot Chocolate
$5.99

Galaxy Hot Chocolate

$5.99
Oreo Hot Chocolate
$5.99

Oreo Hot Chocolate

$5.99

Tea

Black Tea

Black Tea

$1.99
Green Tea

Green Tea

$1.99
Tea Variety

Tea Variety

$2.99
Chai Karak

Chai Karak

$4.99
Chai Karak (Jar Included)
$29.99

Chai Karak (Jar Included)

$29.99

Cold Drinks

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.99
SF Red Bull

SF Red Bull

$4.99
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.99
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.50
Water

Water

$1.50
Izze Sparkling Juice
$2.50

Izze Sparkling Juice

$2.50

European Chocolate

Nestle Milkybar
$3.99

Nestle Milkybar

$3.99
Kit Kat Dark
$2.99

Kit Kat Dark

$2.99
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$2.99
Twix

Twix

$2.99
Galaxy Minstrels Bag
$3.99

Galaxy Minstrels Bag

$3.99
Toblerone

Toblerone

$3.99
Ferrero Rocher
$2.99

Ferrero Rocher

$2.99
Curlywurly

Curlywurly

$1.99
Smarties

Smarties

$3.99
Teasers Bar

Teasers Bar

$3.99
Galaxy Bar

Galaxy Bar

$3.99
Flake Bar

Flake Bar

$3.99
Maltersers Bag
$3.99

Maltersers Bag

$3.99
Aero Bar

Aero Bar

$3.99
Ferrero Rocher Big Size ( 48 Piece )
$25.00

Ferrero Rocher Big Size ( 48 Piece )

$25.00
Snickers Bar
$1.99

Snickers Bar

$1.99
Kinder Bueno Bar
$3.99

Kinder Bueno Bar

$3.99
Kinder Bueno White Bar
$3.99

Kinder Bueno White Bar

$3.99
Kinder 8 Chocolate Bar
$7.99

Kinder 8 Chocolate Bar

$7.99

Kinder 4 Chocolate Bar
$3.99

$3.99
Crunch Milk Chocolate Large Bar
$6.99

Crunch Milk Chocolate Large Bar

$6.99
Oreo Bites Bag
$6.99

Oreo Bites Bag

$6.99
Timeout Bar

Timeout Bar

$2.99
Cadbury Roundie Milk Chocolate
$2.99

Cadbury Roundie Milk Chocolate

$2.99
Smarties Buttons Milk Chocolate Bag
$6.99

Smarties Buttons Milk Chocolate Bag

$6.99

Extra

Chocolate Cup

Chocolate Cup

Ice Cream-cup

Ice Cream-cup

Side of Fruits

Side of Fruits

Cup of Milk

Cup of Milk

$1.99

Gifts

Chocolate Fondue Gift Box
$14.99

Chocolate Fondue Gift Box

$14.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES
$25.99

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES

$25.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( CHRISTMAS )
$45.99 Out of stock

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( CHRISTMAS )

$45.99Out of stock
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES (HAPPY BIRTHDAY)
$45.99

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES (HAPPY BIRTHDAY)

$45.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( VALENTINE )
$45.99 Out of stock

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( VALENTINE )

$45.99Out of stock
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( HALLOWEEN )
$45.99

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( HALLOWEEN )

$45.99
Cocoa Bomb

Cocoa Bomb

$9.99

1 Cocoa Bomb filled with cocoa powder and marshmallows

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES (EASTER )
$45.99

GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES (EASTER )

$45.99
Happy Mother's Day Strawberry Gift Box
$45.99

Happy Mother's Day Strawberry Gift Box

$45.99

Happy Mother's Day (pinky) strawberry gift box
$45.99

$45.99

Chocolate Pops
$2.99+

$2.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14099 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery
Chocolate Bash - Tustin image
Main pic

