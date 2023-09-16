Cigars

Empress of Sheba

$25.00

Tabak Especial

$20.00

Short Dream Amarillo

$31.00

Extreme Shot Green

$25.00

Precioso Pink

$18.00

Double Shot White

$43.00

El Septimo Coco Ciudad (House Cigar)

$12.00

Single Roast Nub

$13.00

Plasencia Fuerte Sixto

$26.00

Plasencia Fuego Concepcion

$20.00

Plasencia Fuerte Generación

$27.00

Plasencia Fuerte Eduardo I

$25.00

Plasencia Campo Sendero

$21.00

Plasencia Fuerte Sixt II

$26.00

Plasencia 149 Azacualpa Toro

$22.00

Plasencia 146 Monte Carlo

$20.00

Plasencia Reserva Cortez

$13.00

Oliva V Dbl Robusto

$13.00

Oliva V Figurado Special

$20.00

Oliva V 135th Anniv.

$16.00

Oliva Conn Dbl Toro

$23.00

Oliva Conn Toro

$17.00

Oliva Melanio Figurado

$20.00

Oliva Melanio Churchill

$20.00

Oliva Melanio Dbl Toro

$20.00

Oliva Melanio Torpedo

$22.00

Crazy Alice

$15.00

Sweet Jane

$14.00

Leather Rose

$15.00

Fat Bottom Betty Toro

$16.00

Fat Bottom Betty Robusto

$15.00

Fat Bottom Betty Gordo

$17.00

Excepcion Esmeralda

$53.00

Yao Maduro

$30.00

Yao Connecticut

$30.00

Alexander III

$23.00

Augustus Cesar Connecticut

$18.00

Napoleon Maduro

$33.00

Van Gogh (Royal Salomon)

$43.00

Botticelli (Salomon)

$31.00

Rembrandt (Torpedo)

$31.00

Michaelangelo (Eagle)

$17.00

Raphael (Robusto)

$19.00

Leonardo da Vinci (Lancero)

$25.00

Aqua Anu Toro

$25.00

King Sargon

$25.00

Sable Shamash Toro

$21.00

Marilyn

$31.00

Coco Robusto

$31.00

Napoleon Connecticut

$33.00

Saint Andrew Sampler Box

$400.00

Bomba Orange

$71.00

Fabulous Dark Ruby

$101.00

Mirifico Sapphire

$107.00

Kolosso Amethyst

$120.00

Fat Bottom Betty

$16.00Out of stock

Dark rum, Campari, Fresh Pineapple juice, and Lime juice garnished with a pineapple wedge

Flamingo Amarillo

$29.00

Merch/Gift sets

Visol Gift Set

$60.00

Gift set contains custom Chocolate City cigar lighter and cutters

Chocolate City table top lighter

$30.00

Chocolate City Double Guillotine Cigar cutter

$10.00

Chocolate City Lighters

$30.00

Large Portable Humidor

$50.00

Small portable Humidor

$30.00

Chocolate City T-Shirt

$20.00

Chocolate City Membership

Chocolate City Membership Enrollment

Chocolate City Membership

$200.00

Personal locker Work Lounge Amenities 1 guest member pass per month 10% off El Septimo Cigars, accessories wine and spirits First 50 members, your monthly fee will never increase VIP access

VIP Day pass

$20.00

Specials

Late Night Happy Hour

Chocolate City Creamsicle

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island

$7.00

Well Drink

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka Shot

$2.00

House Cigar

$8.00

Tacos

All you can eat tacos

$20.00