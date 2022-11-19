Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Choco-Latte Cafe

No reviews yet

240 Main Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Popular Items

LATTÉ
BAGEL
CHOCO-LATTÉ

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE (SELF SERVE)

DRIP COFFEE (SELF SERVE)

$2.20+

Freshly brewed coffee, roasted here in Bar Harbor at Acadia Coffee Company. All drip coffee is self-serve, along with the cream, milks, sugars & other ad-ins!

RED EYE

$3.00+

Your choice of freshly brewed dark or light roast drip coffee, with a double shot of espresso!

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$2.95+

Espresso + hot water. 8oz: double shot 12oz: triple shot 16oz/iced 20oz: quad shot

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.75

A traditional Italian style doppio, made with the "On Point" espresso blend, or the decaf "Sunset" blend, from Acadia Coffee Company in Bar Harbor.

MACHIATTO

MACHIATTO

$3.00

A double shot of espresso with a dollop of foamed milk. (the traditional Italian style!) No extra charge for alternative milk.

CUBAN CAFÉ

CUBAN CAFÉ

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso served over sweetened condensed milk in a 4oz cup, or iced in a 12oz cup.

CORTADO

CORTADO

$3.25

Equal parts espresso + steamed milk. Served in a 4oz cup. No extra charge for alternative milk.

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+

A traditional Italian style cappuccino, with a double shot of espresso, and equal ratios of steamed + foamed milk.

CAFÉ AU LAIT

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$3.75+

Your choice of our freshly brewed light, dark, or decaf roast drip coffee, with steamed milk.

LATTÉ

LATTÉ

$4.25+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Offered in a 12oz, 16oz, or Iced 20oz.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$4.50+

A specialty latté with our house-made chocolate syrup, or white chocolate syrup.

CHOCO-LATTÉ

CHOCO-LATTÉ

$4.50+

A specialty latté with our house-made chocolate syrup + a spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger - with a dash of vanilla extract.

CAFÉ DE OLLA

CAFÉ DE OLLA

$4.50+

A specialty latté with our house-made cinnamon and cardamom syrups.

MAPLE OAT LATTÉ

$4.50+

A specialty latte made with local Maine maple syrup & oat milk.

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.00

Iced coffee made in-house with grounds steeped overnight in cold water. All cream, milks, sugars, & other add-ins are self serve at our pick up counter!

APPLE BUTTER CHAI LATTE

APPLE BUTTER CHAI LATTE

$5.00Out of stock

Our cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen. Served on draft!

TEAS & COLD DRINKS

HOT TEA

$2.75+

Your choice of tea, steeped in house.

CHAI LATTÉ

CHAI LATTÉ

$4.00+

House-made Chai steamed with your choice of milk.

MATCHA LATTÉ

MATCHA LATTÉ

$4.25+

Matcha powder steeped in hot water, with your choice of steamed milk.

LONDON FOG

LONDON FOG

$4.00+

Earl Grey tea with house-made vanilla syrup + honey, and your choice of steamed milk. The Earl Grey tea can be substituted with any of our other teas, unless you are ordering this drink iced.

JAMAICA

$3.75

Unsweetened iced hibiscus tea.

LIMONADA

$3.75

Fresh squeezed lemonade with ginger.

EARL GREY ICED TEA

$3.25

Iced Earl Grey, served sweetened.

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75

Fresh squeezed lemonade with our house-made blueberry syrup.

TROPICAL GREEN TEA (UNSWEETENED)

$3.25

HOT CHOCOLATE

Our house-made chocolate syrup with your choice of steamed milk. Offered hot & iced.
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

Our house made chocolate syrup, with your choice of steamed milk!

STEAMER

STEAMER

$2.75

Steamed milk of your choice, with your choice of flavoring! Served in a 12oz cup.

CUP OF MILK

$2.75

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Glass Bottle Sprite

$2.50

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Peach Out

$3.99

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Blueberry

$3.99
Fanta Can

Fanta Can

$2.50

AquaViTea Kombucha Strawberry

$3.99Out of stock

Arizona Half & Half

$1.25Out of stock
Brew DR Clear Mind

Brew DR Clear Mind

$3.99Out of stock

Brew DR Ginger Tumeric

$3.99Out of stock
Brew DR Island Mango

Brew DR Island Mango

$3.99
Brew DR Superberry

Brew DR Superberry

$3.99Out of stock
CBD Tretap Blueberry Basil

CBD Tretap Blueberry Basil

$6.99
CBD Tretap Cranberry Hibiscus

CBD Tretap Cranberry Hibiscus

$6.99
CBD Tretap Lemon Lanvender

CBD Tretap Lemon Lanvender

$6.99

CBD Tretap Tangerine Turmeric

$6.99
Celsius Mixed Berry

Celsius Mixed Berry

$2.79
Celsius Orange

Celsius Orange

$2.79

Welch's Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite Can

$2.00

Kalo Hemp Infused Seltzer

$4.00
Honest Tea Moroccan Mint

Honest Tea Moroccan Mint

$2.99

Welch's Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Maine Root Blueberry

$2.99
Maine Root Ginger Brew

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.49

Maine Root Mexican Cola

$2.49
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.99

Mexican Coke (355 ml glass bottle)

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Spindrift

$2.99Out of stock

Grapefruit Spindrift

$1.89

Naked Strawberry Banana

$3.50Out of stock

ENROOT

$6.99

Nantucket Nectars Cranberry Juice

$2.69Out of stock

Nantucket Orange Mango

$2.69Out of stock

Just Water

$2.00

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water Small

$1.50Out of stock

Poland Spring 1 L

$2.25

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.50Out of stock

Pureleaf Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$3.25

San Pellegrino Arancia & Fico D'India

$1.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$1.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$1.50

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$1.50Out of stock

Ricker Hill Carbonated Cider

$3.25

Tropicana Apple juice

$1.99Out of stock

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.99Out of stock

V8 Vegetable Juice

$2.30Out of stock

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$2.99

Vita Coco Coconut Pineapple Water

$2.99Out of stock

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$2.79

Vitamin Water

$1.50

Poland Spring 700ml

$1.85

Fairlife Core Power

$3.00

Weller Immune Support Seltzer

$3.50
San Pellegrino 500ml

San Pellegrino 500ml

$2.00Out of stock

Poland Spring Origin

$2.50
Tourmaline large

Tourmaline large

$2.99Out of stock

San Pellegrino 250ml

$1.20Out of stock

Aqua Probiotic Seltzer (Thyme)

$2.69Out of stock

Peach Red Bull

$3.00

Life Water

$2.00Out of stock

Vita Coco Coconut

$2.99

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Calypso Southernpeach Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

1.5L Poland Spring

$2.00Out of stock

Snapple

$2.25

Arizona Tea

$1.05

Ginger Ale

$2.00

SEASONAL SPECIALS

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON OAT MILK LATTE

$3.50+

Espresso brewed over sweetened condensed milk and topped off with hot (or cold for iced) water.

PUMPKIN PIE LATTE

$4.50+

A latte with honey, house-made cinnamon syrup, and a dash of cayenne pepper

APPLE BUTTER CHAI LATTE

$5.00Out of stock

BAGELS

BAGEL

BAGEL

$2.50

House-made bagels, made fresh daily! (with your choice of spread, or as is!)

Day Old Bagels (Bag Of 5)

$5.00

SMOKED SALMON SANDWICH

Our house-made bagel topped with your choice of cream cheese, Atlantic smoked salmon, red onion, and capers.

SMOKED SALMON SANDWICH

$10.00

PASTRIES

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Scone

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Cheese Danish (2 Per Order)

$2.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (2 Per Order!)

$2.00

Pineapple Danish (2 Per Order)

$2.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Macademia Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.00

Apple Walnut Danish(2 Per Order)

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Rolls (2 Per Order)

$2.00Out of stock

Assorted Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Brown Sugar Scone

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$2.00

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$2.00

Plain Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Choco Chunk Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Choc Chip Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Freshly Picked Apples

$0.75Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Maple Danish (2 Per Order)

$2.00Out of stock

Raspberry Danish (2 Per Order)

$2.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATES

BLACK FOREST DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

ORANGE DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

RASPBERRY DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

COFFEE DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75

HAZELNUT DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

SEA SALT CARAMEL DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75

Butter Pecan Dark

$1.75

VANILLA WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

TIRAMISU WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75

TOASTED COCONUT WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75

BUTTER PECAN WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

BANANA WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75

KEY LIME WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75

LEMON WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

MINT DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

BAG OF 6 TRUFFLES

$7.00

RUM DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$1.75Out of stock

Bag Of 10 Broken Truffles

$7.00Out of stock

Cappcuino Dark

$1.75Out of stock

RETAIL

12OZ BAG OF ACADIA COFFEE COMPANY

12OZ BAG OF ACADIA COFFEE COMPANY

$14.00

Have the same coffee we server here at the cafe at home! Acadia Coffee Company roasts imported high quality organic beans right here in Bar Harbor, Maine. They offer a great selection of micro roasted coffee.

BIG STICKER

$3.50

SMALL STICKER

$2.50

T-SHIRT (BLACK)

$20.00
COLD BREW CONCENTRATE BOTTLE (REFILLABLE)

COLD BREW CONCENTRATE BOTTLE (REFILLABLE)

$13.00

Our uniquely designed glass bottle filled with our freshly brewed cold brew concentrate. Just mix 1:1 with water to make our famous cold brew! After purchasing the bottle, bring the bottle back anytime to receive a refill of concentrate for $6! Refill is only available in-store not online.

8OZ BAG OF HOT CHOCOLATE MIX

$14.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

$15.00

Small Choco Cup

$12.00

Wild Wolf Hot Sauce

$9.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A locally owned and run cafe in downtown Bar Harbor, Maine featuring coffee, espresso, chocolates, breakfast sandwiches, house-made bagels, and tacos!

Website

Location

240 Main Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Choco-Latte Cafe image
Choco-Latte Cafe image
Choco-Latte Cafe image

