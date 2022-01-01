  • Home
Choco Pronto 700 Baxter Street, Athens, GA, 30605, US

No reviews yet

700 Baxter Street

Athens, GA 30605

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

A single serving of espresso either hot or over ice

Long Black

$3.50

Espresso over hot water, a small americano

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and hot water

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso drink with equal parts of espresso and steamed milk (4oz)

Flat White

$3.50

Espresso with steamed milk (6oz)

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso and steamed milk (8oz)

Latte

$4.50

Espresso and steamed milk (12oz)

Mocha

$5.00

Latte with chocolate syrup

Batch Brew

$3.00+

A regular cup of coffee!

Cold Brew

$3.50

Iced coffee, smooth and refreshing

Tea/Non Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.00

A tea blend rich in spices integrated into steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Chai latte with a shot of espresso

Green Tea

$3.00

A rich sencha green tea

Black tea

$3.00

A rich black tea

Herbal Tea

$3.00

A delish hibiscus tea

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Food

IBC Pastries

$4.50

Condor Brownies

$4.50

Catering

Large To-Go Coffee Box (160oz)

$30.00

Small To - Go Coffee Box (96oz)

$20.00
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Coffee de Ecuador MUY RAPIDO

700 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

