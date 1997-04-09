Choice Market Brooklyn imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Choice Market Brooklyn

review star

No reviews yet

318 Lafayette Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted Chicken Panini
B.L.T

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Ham & Swiss Croissant W/ Bechamel

$7.95Out of stock

Ham & Swiss Croissant w/ Spinach Tomato & Bechamel

$8.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pear Danish

$5.00

Raisin Danish

$5.00

Blueberry Danish

$5.00

Apple Turnover

$4.50Out of stock

Everything Cheese Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$5.00

Pumpkin Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry scone

$3.95

Morning Glory

$3.50

Blueberry Almond Vegan Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Gluten Free

$3.50

Apricot Linzer Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Walnut Pecan Cookie

$3.25

Choice Dog Treats

$0.65+

Pastries for dogs.

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal, peanut butter & chocolate chip

Raspberry Linzer Cookie

$2.75

Apple Loaf

$4.50

Banana Walnut Loaf

$4.50

Blueberry Lemon Loaf

$4.50

Chocolate Bundt Cake w/ coco nibs

$5.00

Lemon Poppy Loaf

$4.50

Marble Loaf

$4.50

Carrot Loaf

$4.50

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette

Roasted Salmon Sandwich

$12.95

Roasted Atlantic salmon with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, onion, corn & mango salsa on Brioche bun.

Grilled Tuna Loin Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled tuna, avocado, coleslaw, pickles & tartar sauce on ciabatta square

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork with coleslaw, tomato, avocado, pickled veggies, aioli & mustard grain on ciabatta.

Vegan Sandwich

$10.95

Avocado, sunflower sprouts, tomato, red onion & mushrooms on 7 grain

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Roast beef with horseradish aioli, roasted baby beets, provolone, Vidalia onion rings & baby spinach on a ciabatta.

Roasted Tomato Sandwich

$10.95

Roasted tomato, mozzarella, baby arugula, black olive tapenade & pesto on ciabatta.

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Grilled gruyere & cheddar cheese with avocado, roasted tomato and arugula salad on a brioche bun.

Peanut Butter and Jam

$7.95

Peanut butter and jam on a Brioche bun.

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$12.95

on ciabatta square, braised short ribs, avocado, pickled red onion, horseradish mayo, herb salad & olive oil

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.50

on a ciabatta, chicken breast, boston lettuce, pickled onion & carrots, avocado, tomatoes & aioli

Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich

$12.95

With pesto (nut allergies)

Fried Fish Sandwhich

$13.95

on a ciabatta square, fried black sea bass, Avocado, pickled carrots, pickled onion & aioli

Meatball Sandwich

$11.95

baby arugula, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pickled veggies, on ciabatta

Turkey Club

$12.95

Roasted Turkey Breast , lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, aioli & cranberry chutney on 7grain bread With Mushroom stuffing

Soup Du Jour

Chicken & Veg Soup

$4.95+

Mixed Vegetable Puree

$4.95+

Vegan

Salads & Quiche

Market Salad

$14.95

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.

Arugula Chickpea Salad

$6.95+

Baby arugula, pea shoot, endive, cherry tomato & radish. Served with a cherry vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.

Nicoise Salad

$18.95

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna or Salmon, Mixed greens, tomato, string beans, potatoes, eggs, olives, fennel, celery served with sherry vinaigrette.

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.50+

Quiche of the Day

$8.95

please select your choice of quiche

Spinach & Baby Arugula Herb Salad

$6.95+

Tarragon, Chives, Mint, Basil, Spring Onion & Fennel

Paninis

Roasted Chicken Panini

$11.95

Roasted chicken, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, arugula, red onion & mustard vinaigrette on ciabatta bread.

Hanger Steak Panini

$12.95

Hanger steak, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro & chipotle mayo on ciabatta bread.

Portobello Panini

$11.95

Grilled portobello mushroom, goat cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pesto on ciabatta bread.

Burgers

Beef Burger

$13.95

Beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.

Burger à la Choice

$15.95

Beef, pancetta, Vermont cheddar, heirloom tomatoes and sautéed wild mushrooms on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.

Salmon Burger

$14.95

Atlantic salmon with radish sprouts, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion & cilantro with citrus mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Fresh turkey meat mixed with green peppers & red onion, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Homemade black bean, lentil, quinoa & farro pattie with roasted yellow & green zucchini, asparagus, roasted cherry tomato and provolone on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.

Impossible Burger

$13.50

Plant-based burger with Boston lettuce, green pickles, tomato, Avocado onion & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.

Lamb Burger

$14.95

Red Pepper, Boston Lettuce, Fresno Pepper pickles, Spiced Greek Yogurt and Harissa Aioli

Meal Platters

Salmon Dinner

$18.95

Roasted Atlantic Salmon served with any two sides.

Steak Dinner

$19.95

1/3 lb. of grilled hanger steak served with any two sides,

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Meal

$15.95

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken served with fingerling potatoes and any vegetable side from prepared food section.

Whole Rotisserie Chicken Platter

$26.95

Chicken Breast Meal

$13.95

Braised Chicken breast served with any 2 sides.

Sauteed Shrimp Meal

$17.95

Sauteed Shrimp in white wine with onions, fennel & cherry tomato. Served with any 2 sides.

Vegetable Platter

$13.95

Choice of any 4 vegetable sides.

Grilled Half Chipotle Chicken (Free Range)

$17.95Out of stock

Deboned Free Range Marinated & Grilled Chipotle Chicken

Braised Short Rib Meal

$17.95

Beef, Veal & Turkey Meatballs Meal

$13.95

Sides

Boiled Egg

$1.95

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Dirty Potato Chips

$1.75

French Fries

$4.75

Garlic Fries

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Vidalia Onion Rings

$4.75Out of stock

Avocado

$3.00

Hal's Popcorn

$2.00

Dessert

Apple Tart

$7.95

Brownie

$4.75

Brulee Cheesecake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Baked in house daily using organic flour. With lemon poppy, sunflower seeds, and walnuts.

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.95

Chocolate Dulce De Leche Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Walnut Brownie (Gluten Free)

$4.75

Lemon Tart

$7.95

Mixed Berry Tart

$7.95

Bread

7 grain Sliced

Baguette

$4.65Out of stock

Bagels Not Toasted

$3.25

Ciabatta

$2.75

Small Rolls

$1.45

Country Loaf

$5.75Out of stock

Hot Coffee & Tea

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.95+

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Espresso

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Red Eye

$5.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.95+

Cortado

$3.95

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

$5.00+

Turmeric Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Mushroom Latte

$5.00+

Maple Latte

$6.25

Hot Cider

$5.00

Iced Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced Espresso 4oz

$3.50

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Iced Red Eye

$6.00+

Iced Mushroom Latte

$5.50+

Iced Maple Latte

$6.50

Beer

Must be 21 or over

Barrier Brewing" Money"

$5.95Out of stock

IPA

JUICE BOMB

$4.50

Sloop Brewing IPA 6.5% ALC

PRESIDENTE

$4.00

PILSNER STYLE 5%ALC

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.00

Belgium 1.2fl oz 5%ALC

Sierra Nevada "Wild Little Thing"

$3.95

Sour Beer

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$4.00

4.5%ALC GUADALAJARA MEXICO

Kora NA DOUBLE IPA NON ALCOHOLIC

$4.50

ATMOS BREWING CO

TOAST

$4.50Out of stock

Sparkling white wine tea cranberry & ginger contains NO ALCOHOL 8.45fl oz

Smoothies

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$8.00

Mixed fruit or banana.

Matcha Banana Smoothie

$10.95

Matcha, oat milk, banana and honey.

Choice Frappe Smoothie

$9.95

Banana, espresso, peanut butter, honey & almond milk.

Banana Mango Turmeric Smoothie

$10.95

Banana, mango, turmeric & almond milk.

Mocha Smoothie

$8.95

Soda, Sparkling Juices & Kombucha

11.3 FL oz

Bears Fruit Kombucha

$4.75

Boylan

$2.95

HEALTH-ADE KOMBUCHA

$5.75

THIS KOMBUCHA IS OUR VERSION OF AN ORANGE PUNCH, BLENDING SWEET & TART FOR THE PERFECT START

Kimino Sparkling Beverage

$4.00

Kimino Sparkling Water

$3.00

United Sodas of America

$3.50

Naturally Flavored Soda 30 Calories per serving

Culture Pop

$3.50

Poppi Soda

$3.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$2.75

Coke A Cola

$2.95

Glish Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sparkling Beverage with naturally pressed juice

Moshi Yuzu

$3.75

Water

1907 Water

$2.50Out of stock

Natural Mineral Alkaline Water

Evian

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji

$2.00Out of stock

Just Water

$2.25

Natural Spring Water

Miracle Seltzer

$2.75

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.00

Miracle Water

$2.25

Humankind Water

$3.00

Hals NY Seltzer

$2.50

Perrier

$2.00

Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$7.95

Humankind Organic Lemonade

$3.95

Humankind Organic Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$7.95

Pure Green Cold Pressed Juice

$7.95

Pure Green Shot

$5.00

Red Jacket Fuji Apple

$5.95

Meal Platters

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Meal

$15.95

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken served with fingerling potatoes and any vegetable side from prepared food section.

Branzino Meal

$24.00Out of stock

Brasied Short Rib Dinner

$16.95

Chicken Breast Meal

$13.95

Braised Chicken breast served with any 2 sides.

Grilled Half Chipotle Chicken (Free Range)

$17.95Out of stock

Deboned Free Range Marinated & Grilled Chipotle Chicken

Meatball Platter (Beef And Turkey)

$13.95

Salmon Dinner

$18.95

Roasted Atlantic Salmon served with any two sides.

Sauteed Shrimp Meal

$17.95

Sauteed Shrimp in white wine with onions, fennel & cherry tomato. Served with any 2 sides.

Steak Dinner

$19.95

1/3 lb. of grilled hanger steak served with any two sides,

Vegetable Platter

$13.95

Choice of any 4 vegetable sides.

Whole Rotisserie Chicken Platter

$26.95

Specials

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Roast Beef on Ciabatta

$12.95

Duck leg Confit

$15.00Out of stock

Duck leg confit served with Boston Frisse Salad, wild mushrooms, bacon & potatoes

Seared Duck Breast w/French Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Served with Fries & frisse salad

Abbotsford Road Coffee

Specialty Coffee

La Forza

ROAST LEVEL: Medium-Dark AWARDS: Golden Bean Medal Winner 2017, 2018, 2019 SUGGESTED BREW METHODS: Espresso, Aeropress, Stove Top, Pour Over, Drip, French Press, Percolator, Cold Brew

Crema

Out of stock

ROAST LEVEL: Medium AWARDS: Golden Bean Medal Winner 2018 SUGGESTED BREW METHODS: Espresso, Aeropress, Stove Top, Pour Over, Drip, Cold Brew

Decaf

Delivery Fee

BROOKLYN Delivery Fee

$20.00

MANHATTAN Delivery Fee

$10.00

Prepared Food

Persian Cucumber Salad

$4.98+Out of stock

String Beans & Artichoke W/ Peas

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled asparagus with peppers.

Side Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, purple cabbage, red onion and vinaigrette dressing.

Zucchini, Squash, & Fennel

Grilled zucchini, yellow zucchini, red pepper, snap peas, snow peas & fennel. Choice of balsamic or sherry vinaigrette.

Tomato Rice with Peas

Roasted Beets

Fried Cauliflower W/ hazelnuts, raisins and Pesto

Fried Cauliflower, Golden raisins, Hazelnuts, And Pesto

Mexican Style Corn on the Cobb

$3.50

Fresh lime, mayo, cotija cheese, and pico piqun sauce

Sauteed Fingerling Potatoes

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Baked macaroni and cheese prepared with cheddar, swiss, parmesan and bleu cheese.

Mashed Potato

$6.98

Made with Garlic, Butter, and Cream

Grilled Hanger Steak

Roasted Carrots

$4.98+

Roasted Atlantic Salmon

Free Range Chicken

$23.95+

Whole or Half Free Range Chicken marinated with herbs (containing pine nuts), garlic powder, curry powder. Served with choice of side salad, french fries or fingerling potatoes.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.95+

Bacon & Mushroom Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Sauteed Shrimp

Sautéed shrimp in white wine,scallops, parsley

Roasted Sweet potato

$4.98+

Roasted Sweet potato, with delicata squash & fresno peppers. finish with salsa verde

Beef, Veal &Turkey Meatballs w/Mozzarella

$7.95

Broccolini

$4.98+

Sauteed with lemon, shallots, red peppers, and fried garlic

Sauteed Kale & Mushrooms

$4.98+

Fried Califlower W/ Raisins, Hazelnuts, Pesto, Parsley

$4.98+

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home baked pastries and fresh locally sourced food, serving the Clinton Hill neighborhood since 2005.

Website

Location

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Gallery
Choice Market Brooklyn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
873 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn ny, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
The Sly Rose
orange starNo Reviews
663 Washington Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 838
245 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Vanderbilt
orange star4.6 • 2,228
623 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Saraghina Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
433 Halsey St Brooklyn, NY 11233
View restaurantnext
Eugene and Co.
orange starNo Reviews
397 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Aita - Clinton Hill
orange star4.8 • 2,583
132 Greene Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Putnam's Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,089
419 Myrtle Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Locanda Vini E Olii
orange star4.1 • 427
129 Gates Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
orange star4.9 • 156
323 Franklin Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Tatanka's Tea and Tincture
orange star4.9 • 97
557 classon ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
orange star4.6 • 79
333 Tompkins Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Park Slope
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston