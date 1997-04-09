- Home
Choice Market Brooklyn
No reviews yet
318 Lafayette Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Popular Items
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Ham & Swiss Croissant W/ Bechamel
Ham & Swiss Croissant w/ Spinach Tomato & Bechamel
Cinnamon Roll
Pear Danish
Raisin Danish
Blueberry Danish
Apple Turnover
Everything Cheese Danish
Cherry Danish
Pumpkin Danish
Blueberry scone
Morning Glory
Blueberry Almond Vegan Muffin
Pumpkin Spice Gluten Free
Apricot Linzer Cookie
Chocolate Chip Walnut Pecan Cookie
Choice Dog Treats
Pastries for dogs.
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Oatmeal, peanut butter & chocolate chip
Raspberry Linzer Cookie
Apple Loaf
Banana Walnut Loaf
Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Chocolate Bundt Cake w/ coco nibs
Lemon Poppy Loaf
Marble Loaf
Carrot Loaf
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette
Roasted Salmon Sandwich
Roasted Atlantic salmon with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, onion, corn & mango salsa on Brioche bun.
Grilled Tuna Loin Sandwich
Grilled tuna, avocado, coleslaw, pickles & tartar sauce on ciabatta square
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork with coleslaw, tomato, avocado, pickled veggies, aioli & mustard grain on ciabatta.
Vegan Sandwich
Avocado, sunflower sprouts, tomato, red onion & mushrooms on 7 grain
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef with horseradish aioli, roasted baby beets, provolone, Vidalia onion rings & baby spinach on a ciabatta.
Roasted Tomato Sandwich
Roasted tomato, mozzarella, baby arugula, black olive tapenade & pesto on ciabatta.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled gruyere & cheddar cheese with avocado, roasted tomato and arugula salad on a brioche bun.
Peanut Butter and Jam
Peanut butter and jam on a Brioche bun.
Braised Short Rib Sandwich
on ciabatta square, braised short ribs, avocado, pickled red onion, horseradish mayo, herb salad & olive oil
Chicken Breast Sandwich
on a ciabatta, chicken breast, boston lettuce, pickled onion & carrots, avocado, tomatoes & aioli
Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich
With pesto (nut allergies)
Fried Fish Sandwhich
on a ciabatta square, fried black sea bass, Avocado, pickled carrots, pickled onion & aioli
Meatball Sandwich
baby arugula, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pickled veggies, on ciabatta
Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast , lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, aioli & cranberry chutney on 7grain bread With Mushroom stuffing
Salads & Quiche
Market Salad
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
Arugula Chickpea Salad
Baby arugula, pea shoot, endive, cherry tomato & radish. Served with a cherry vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
Nicoise Salad
Grilled Yellowfin Tuna or Salmon, Mixed greens, tomato, string beans, potatoes, eggs, olives, fennel, celery served with sherry vinaigrette.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Quiche of the Day
please select your choice of quiche
Spinach & Baby Arugula Herb Salad
Tarragon, Chives, Mint, Basil, Spring Onion & Fennel
Paninis
Roasted Chicken Panini
Roasted chicken, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, arugula, red onion & mustard vinaigrette on ciabatta bread.
Hanger Steak Panini
Hanger steak, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro & chipotle mayo on ciabatta bread.
Portobello Panini
Grilled portobello mushroom, goat cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pesto on ciabatta bread.
Burgers
Beef Burger
Beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
Burger à la Choice
Beef, pancetta, Vermont cheddar, heirloom tomatoes and sautéed wild mushrooms on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
Salmon Burger
Atlantic salmon with radish sprouts, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion & cilantro with citrus mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
Turkey Burger
Fresh turkey meat mixed with green peppers & red onion, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
Veggie Burger
Homemade black bean, lentil, quinoa & farro pattie with roasted yellow & green zucchini, asparagus, roasted cherry tomato and provolone on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
Impossible Burger
Plant-based burger with Boston lettuce, green pickles, tomato, Avocado onion & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
Lamb Burger
Red Pepper, Boston Lettuce, Fresno Pepper pickles, Spiced Greek Yogurt and Harissa Aioli
Meal Platters
Salmon Dinner
Roasted Atlantic Salmon served with any two sides.
Steak Dinner
1/3 lb. of grilled hanger steak served with any two sides,
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Meal
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken served with fingerling potatoes and any vegetable side from prepared food section.
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Platter
Chicken Breast Meal
Braised Chicken breast served with any 2 sides.
Sauteed Shrimp Meal
Sauteed Shrimp in white wine with onions, fennel & cherry tomato. Served with any 2 sides.
Vegetable Platter
Choice of any 4 vegetable sides.
Grilled Half Chipotle Chicken (Free Range)
Deboned Free Range Marinated & Grilled Chipotle Chicken
Braised Short Rib Meal
Beef, Veal & Turkey Meatballs Meal
Sides
Dessert
Bread
Hot Coffee & Tea
Iced Coffee & Tea
Beer
Barrier Brewing" Money"
IPA
JUICE BOMB
Sloop Brewing IPA 6.5% ALC
PRESIDENTE
PILSNER STYLE 5%ALC
STELLA ARTOIS
Belgium 1.2fl oz 5%ALC
Sierra Nevada "Wild Little Thing"
Sour Beer
ESTRELLA JALISCO
4.5%ALC GUADALAJARA MEXICO
Kora NA DOUBLE IPA NON ALCOHOLIC
ATMOS BREWING CO
TOAST
Sparkling white wine tea cranberry & ginger contains NO ALCOHOL 8.45fl oz
Smoothies
Soda, Sparkling Juices & Kombucha
Bears Fruit Kombucha
Boylan
HEALTH-ADE KOMBUCHA
THIS KOMBUCHA IS OUR VERSION OF AN ORANGE PUNCH, BLENDING SWEET & TART FOR THE PERFECT START
Kimino Sparkling Beverage
Kimino Sparkling Water
United Sodas of America
Naturally Flavored Soda 30 Calories per serving
Culture Pop
Poppi Soda
Gosling's Ginger Beer
Coke A Cola
Glish Sparkling Water
Sparkling Beverage with naturally pressed juice
Moshi Yuzu
Water
Juice
Abbotsford Road Coffee
La Forza
ROAST LEVEL: Medium-Dark AWARDS: Golden Bean Medal Winner 2017, 2018, 2019 SUGGESTED BREW METHODS: Espresso, Aeropress, Stove Top, Pour Over, Drip, French Press, Percolator, Cold Brew
Crema
ROAST LEVEL: Medium AWARDS: Golden Bean Medal Winner 2018 SUGGESTED BREW METHODS: Espresso, Aeropress, Stove Top, Pour Over, Drip, Cold Brew
Decaf
Prepared Food
Persian Cucumber Salad
String Beans & Artichoke W/ Peas
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled asparagus with peppers.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, purple cabbage, red onion and vinaigrette dressing.
Zucchini, Squash, & Fennel
Grilled zucchini, yellow zucchini, red pepper, snap peas, snow peas & fennel. Choice of balsamic or sherry vinaigrette.
Tomato Rice with Peas
Roasted Beets
Fried Cauliflower W/ hazelnuts, raisins and Pesto
Fried Cauliflower, Golden raisins, Hazelnuts, And Pesto
Mexican Style Corn on the Cobb
Fresh lime, mayo, cotija cheese, and pico piqun sauce
Sauteed Fingerling Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Baked macaroni and cheese prepared with cheddar, swiss, parmesan and bleu cheese.
Mashed Potato
Made with Garlic, Butter, and Cream
Grilled Hanger Steak
Roasted Carrots
Roasted Atlantic Salmon
Free Range Chicken
Whole or Half Free Range Chicken marinated with herbs (containing pine nuts), garlic powder, curry powder. Served with choice of side salad, french fries or fingerling potatoes.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Bacon & Mushroom Mac & Cheese
Sauteed Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp in white wine,scallops, parsley
Roasted Sweet potato
Roasted Sweet potato, with delicata squash & fresno peppers. finish with salsa verde
Beef, Veal &Turkey Meatballs w/Mozzarella
Broccolini
Sauteed with lemon, shallots, red peppers, and fried garlic
Sauteed Kale & Mushrooms
Fried Califlower W/ Raisins, Hazelnuts, Pesto, Parsley
Chicken Pot Pie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Home baked pastries and fresh locally sourced food, serving the Clinton Hill neighborhood since 2005.
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238