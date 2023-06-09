Restaurant header imageView gallery

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Food

APPETIZERS

SAMOSAS (Vegetarian)

$7.00

A fried South Asian pastry with a savoury filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas

SAMOSA CHAT (Vegetarian)

SAMOSA CHAT (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Four mini Samosas on curried chickpeas, served with sev, drizzled with chaat masala and tangy-salty chutneys

VADA CHAT (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Four mini vada on curried chickpeas, served with sev, drizzled with chaat masala and tangy-salty chutneys

PANEER PAKORA (Vegetarian)

PANEER PAKORA (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Paneer cut into small slices, battered & fried, served with mint chutney

DAL FRITTERS (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

DAL FRITTERS (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

$9.00

Flat fritters made of ground dal(lentils) and cilantro, high protein, high fiber, and low-fat legumes

MASALA NAVRATAN TARTLETS (Vegetarian)

MASALA NAVRATAN TARTLETS (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Navratan means nine gemstones! Nine vegetables(carrots, potatoes, a mix of beans, peas, colorful array of bell peppers) made into to a mild curry, filled in bite-size poori breads! Yummy!

ASSORTED BAJJI (Vegan)

ASSORTED BAJJI (Vegan)

$10.00

Fresh onion, plantain, and potato vegetables sliced, battered & fried, served with mint chutney

TROPICAL BEACHSIDE LENTILS (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

TROPICAL BEACHSIDE LENTILS (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

$8.00

Chickpeas with grated coconut, A low-in-fat, high-in proteins tasty snack from South Indian coastal regions, Served with cut mango slices

CHENNAI OMELETTE (Egg, Gluten-Free)

CHENNAI OMELETTE (Egg, Gluten-Free)

$9.00

Beaten eggs cooked with onion and green chili in a frying pan until firm, served folded over

EGG PORIYAL (Egg, Gluten-Free)

EGG PORIYAL (Egg, Gluten-Free)

$9.00

Beaten eggs with onion and green chili, stirred, scrambled until cooked, served in the bowl

EGG BONDA (Egg)

EGG BONDA (Egg)

$9.00

Beaten eggs with onion and green chili, stirred, scrambled until cooked, served in the bowl

CHICKEN 65

CHICKEN 65

$11.00

Chicken marinated with spices, deep-fried and served with raita(yogurt-based sauce)

PEPPER CHICKEN

PEPPER CHICKEN

$12.00

Chicken cooked with black pepper, cloves, red chili, and fennel seed

TANDOORI WINGS (Gluten-Free)

TANDOORI WINGS (Gluten-Free)

$10.00

Chicken wings marinated in spice mixtures, roasted in a tandoor oven (Gluten-Free)

LAMB CHAT (Gluten-Free)

LAMB CHAT (Gluten-Free)

$12.00

Shish kebab of lamb, grilled Turkish style, placed on curried chickpeas and sev, drizzled with chaat masala and tangy-salty chutneys

PRAWNS CHETTINAD (Gluten-Free, Hot & Spicy)

PRAWNS CHETTINAD (Gluten-Free, Hot & Spicy)

$13.00

Slightly spicy and aromatic dish, jumbo shrimp sautéed in Chettinad sauce, worked with coconut, curry leaves, and powdered fenugreek seeds. A Madras localʼs favorite!

ANDHRA STYLE EGGS (Egg, Gluten-Free)

ANDHRA STYLE EGGS (Egg, Gluten-Free)

$9.00

Boiled egg halves worked with roasted onion and tomato

MUTTON CHUKKA VARUVAL (Gluten-Free)

MUTTON CHUKKA VARUVAL (Gluten-Free)

$13.00

Mutton pieces seared with curry leaves in Kadai, Chettinad style

FISH TAWA FRY

FISH TAWA FRY

$12.00

Choose seasonal fish fillet(boneless) or pampano(bone-in) slice marinated in spices, slow-cooked by turning sides quickly on Tawa

SAMPLER PLATE

SAMPLER PLATE

$16.00

Huevo Sampler or Veggie Sampler or Toger Sampler

SOUPS

SAMBAR SOUP (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

SAMBAR SOUP (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

$8.00

Lentil soup!

RASAM SOUP (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

RASAM SOUP (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

$7.00

Famous South Indian sour soup!

EGG DROP SOUP (Gluten-Free)

EGG DROP SOUP (Gluten-Free)

$7.00

Egg drop soup!

CHICKEN EGG DROP SOUP (Gluten-Free)

CHICKEN EGG DROP SOUP (Gluten-Free)

$9.00

Chicken soup!

SPECIALITIES

GOBI MANCHURIAN (Vegan)

GOBI MANCHURIAN (Vegan)

$19.00

Cauliflower Florets mildly sweet ʼnʼ sour flavored, Manchurian style, tossed on high flame with herbs, Served with Tomato Pulao Rice

WHITE VEG KURMA (Vegetarian)

WHITE VEG KURMA (Vegetarian)

$19.00

(Parota: Soft layered bread, Aappam: Sweet ʼn' sour rice crepe, glutenfree authentic and popular South Indian festive dish), Mixed vegetables worked in fennel, cumin, garam masala, and coconut milk

CHICKEN CHILLIROAST PAROTA SALNA

CHICKEN CHILLIROAST PAROTA SALNA

$20.00

Chicken pieces blended in South Indian seasoning and pan-seared with sweetʼnʼ sour sauce; Indo-Chinese inspired chicken served with parota breads and chicken salna (curry sauce)

PEPPER CHICKEN VEECHU PAROTA (Hot & Spicy)

PEPPER CHICKEN VEECHU PAROTA (Hot & Spicy)

$20.00

Chicken cooked with black pepper, cloves, chili, and fennel seed, Served with Ceylon veechu parota and chicken salna (curry sauce)

CHETTINAD CHICKEN CURRY (Hot & Spicy)

CHETTINAD CHICKEN CURRY (Hot & Spicy)

$20.00

(Dosa: Rice and lentil crepe, Aappam: Sweet ʼn' sour rice crepe, authentic and popular South Indian festive dish, Parota: Soft layered bread), Popular chicken curry from chettinad cuisine, chicken simmered in ground spices with ginger & garlic; aromatic and spicy hot chicken curry!

ETHNIC MUTTON MILAGU CURRY (Slightly Gamy, Spicy)

ETHNIC MUTTON MILAGU CURRY (Slightly Gamy, Spicy)

$21.00

(Dosa: Rice and lentil crepe, Aappam: Sweet ʼn' sour rice crepe, authentic and popular South Indian festive dish, Parota: Soft layered bread), Mutton (bone-in) pieces sautéed with authentic South Indian seasoning, curried with crushed peppercorns

WHOLE FISH ON BANANA LEAF (Gluten-Free, Spicy)

WHOLE FISH ON BANANA LEAF (Gluten-Free, Spicy)

$28.00

Bone-in Whole Fish(Pomfret/ Red Snapper/ Pompano) coated with the house spice blend, wrapped in a banana leaf, cooked in tamarind, and plated on lemon or tomato pulao rice. Home Style Firm-textured Preparation!

CURRIED MUSSELS

CURRIED MUSSELS

$21.00

Mussels curried with Indian spices and coconut milk, for those who love shellfish and crave big, bold flavors. Served with tawa roti folds (chapathi)

SHRIMP CHETTINAD WITH BASMATI RICE (Gluten-Free)

SHRIMP CHETTINAD WITH BASMATI RICE (Gluten-Free)

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp cookedin chettinad Sauce , worked with coconut, Curry leaves and powered fenugreek seeds

MEEN KUZHAMBU MEEN VARUVAL (Gluten-Free)

MEEN KUZHAMBU MEEN VARUVAL (Gluten-Free)

$21.00

Bone-in fish (Pomfret/ Red Snapper/ Pompano) sliced, cooked with onion, tomato, coconut milk and tamarind pulp for Curry Fish fillet/slice coated with house spice blend and Pan fried for Fry Served with Basmati Rice Home Style!

CRAVES

CRISPY PLAIN DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

CRISPY PLAIN DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

$10.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

KAL DOSA OR SET DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

KAL DOSA OR SET DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

$11.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

MASALA DOSA (POTATO MASALA) (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

MASALA DOSA (POTATO MASALA) (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

$12.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

CHEESE DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegetarian)

$14.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

SPRING DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

SPRING DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

$14.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

PLAIN UTHAPPAM (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

PLAIN UTHAPPAM (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

$10.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

VEGGIE UTHAPPAM (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

VEGGIE UTHAPPAM (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

$13.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

PEPPER ONION CILANTRO (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

PEPPER ONION CILANTRO (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

$13.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

RAILWAY OMELETTE DOSA (Gluten-Free & Egg)

RAILWAY OMELETTE DOSA (Gluten-Free & Egg)

$14.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

SAUTEED CHICKEN DOSA (Gluten-Free)

SAUTEED CHICKEN DOSA (Gluten-Free)

$17.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

MADURAI CURRY DOSA (Gluten-Free)

MADURAI CURRY DOSA (Gluten-Free)

$19.00

Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)

KOTHU PAROTA (Vegetarian or Chicken)

KOTHU PAROTA (Vegetarian or Chicken)

$14.00

Soft layered parota bread chopped, worked with a drizzle of either veg kurma (and/or based on choice of) egg or (salna & chicken) sautéed over hot iron griddle

POORI KIZHANGU (Vegan)

POORI KIZHANGU (Vegan)

$13.00

A light, round, unleavened wheat bread deep fried. Served with Potato

CHOLE BHATURE (Vegan)

CHOLE BHATURE (Vegan)

$14.00

Round wheat bread deep fried. Served with Chick peas

CURRYPOT: VEG/VEGAN

GOBI CHETTINAD

GOBI CHETTINAD

$17.00

Popular veg curry from Chettinad cuisine, cauliflower florets simmered in ground spices with ginger & garlic, Recommended with Parota Bread, Opt Rice/Plain Naan/Roti/Chapathi instead of Parota for Vegan option!

CHANNA MASALA

CHANNA MASALA

$16.00

Chickpeas and tomatoes are simmered with cumin, garam masala and coriander; Recommended with Naan Bread

YELLOW DAL TADKA

YELLOW DAL TADKA

$16.00

Variety of lentils cooked with onion, tomato, and green chili; Recommended with Roti or Basmati Rice

DAL MAKHANI

DAL MAKHANI

$16.00

Black lentils, Red kidney bean, channa dal cooked with garlic, butter and spices; Recommended with Rice or Naan Bread

SAAG ALOO

SAAG ALOO

$17.00

Potato cubes cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices, tasty and nutritious! Recommended with Tawa Roti Folds (Chapathi)

SAAG PANEER

SAAG PANEER

$18.00

Paneer cubes cooked with Spinach and mild Indian spices, tasty and nutritious! Recommended with Tawa Roti Folds (Chapathi)

SPICED BABY EGGPLANTS

SPICED BABY EGGPLANTS

$18.00

Baby eggplants split in the core, rubbed in and out with dry roasted spice mix, toasted in the oven, cooked in tamarind sauce, Recommended with Basmati Rice

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS IN TIKKA MASALA

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS IN TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

Brussel Sprouts marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, then cooked with tomato based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan Bread or Rice

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Paneer cubes marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, cooked with tomato-based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or rice

WHITE VEGETABLE KURMA

WHITE VEGETABLE KURMA

$17.00

Mixed vegetables worked in coriander, fennel, cumin, turmeric and coconut milk, Recommended with Basmati Rice

MALAI KOFTA

MALAI KOFTA

$17.00

Koftas made of seasonal fresh vegetables, chopped greens and ground lentils cooked in makhni sauce, Recommended with Parota bread

CURRYPOT: CHICKEN

MANGO PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

MANGO PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

$18.00

Slightly fruity tasting Middle eastern style curry; chicken curried with a spoonful of mango puree and topped with grilled pineapple cubes, Recommended with Parota bread

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Flavorful chicken tikka marinated in garam masala, roasted & cooked with tomato-based cream sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or Rice

CHETTINAD CHICKEN CURRY

CHETTINAD CHICKEN CURRY

$18.00

Popular chicken curry from chettinad cuisine, chicken simmered in ground spices with ginger & garlic; aromatic and spicy hot chicken curry! Recommended with Parota Bread or Rice

CHICKEN SAAG

CHICKEN SAAG

$18.00

Tasty as well as nutritious dish of Chicken! Chicken cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices, Recommended with Tawa Roti folds (Chapathi)

CURRYPOT: LAMB

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$20.00

Lamb braised with a gravy flavored with garlic, ginger, onion, yogurt and aromatic spices includes cloves, bay leaves, cardamon, cinnamon, Recommended with Rice or Naan

LAMB VINDALOO

LAMB VINDALOO

$20.00

Lamb cooked with red chili, peppercorns, garlic, ginger, array of Indian spices, vinegar, coconut and Potato, Recommended with Rice or Naan

LAMB SAAG

LAMB SAAG

$20.00

Tasty as well as nutritious dish of lamb! Lamb cubes cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices, Recommended with Tawa Roti folds (Chapathi)

CURRYPOT: GOAT

ETHNIC MUTTON MILAGU CURRY

$20.00

Mutton (bone-in) pieces sautéed with authentic South Indian seasoning, curried with crushed peppercorns, Recommended with Rice or Naan or Parota bread

CURRYPOT: SEAFOOD

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$20.00

Flavorful shrimp tikka marinated in garam masala, roasted & cooked with tomato based cream sauce, Recommended with Naan Bread or Rice

FISH MANGO RED CURRY

$19.00

Tilapia fish fillets cooked with onion, tomato and tamarind pulp, Pondicherry style, Recommended with Basmati Rice

TANDOORI

CHICKEN MINT RUB (Gluten-Free)

CHICKEN MINT RUB (Gluten-Free)

$18.00

Chicken cubes | Mint | Lemon

CHICKEN TIKKA KABOB (Gluten-Free)

CHICKEN TIKKA KABOB (Gluten-Free)

$18.00

Chicken cubes|Red kashmiri chill spice mix|Yogurt

CLAY SALMON (Gluten-Free)

CLAY SALMON (Gluten-Free)

$24.00

Salmon pieces|Red Kashmiri Chilli Spice mix|Yogurt

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS (Gluten-Free)

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS (Gluten-Free)

$28.00

Lamb chops | Garam masala | Ginger | Garlic

GARDEN PANEER SKEWERS (Gluten-Free, Vegetarian)

GARDEN PANEER SKEWERS (Gluten-Free, Vegetarian)

$19.00

Mixed vegetable skewers | Pan-roasted | Garam masala

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (Gluten-Free)

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (Gluten-Free)

$17.00

Brussel sprouts | Red kashmiri chili spice mix | Yogurt

STREET FRIED RICE

VEG FRIED RICE (Gluten-Free)

VEG FRIED RICE (Gluten-Free)

$17.00

South Indian style vegetable fried rice served with Tomato sauce (Gluten-Free)

EGG FRIED RICE (Gluten-Free)

EGG FRIED RICE (Gluten-Free)

$17.00

South Indian style egg fried rice served with Tomato sauce (Gluten-Free)

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$18.00

South Indian style egg and chicken fried rice served with Tomato sauce

BIRYANI

VEG BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)

VEG BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)

$17.00

Rice is cooked with vegetables in an array of spices, cooked based on world famous Hyderabad Dum Biryani style, but with a CholaNad touch! Slightly spicier and unique than original recipe! Served with raita

CHICKEN BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)

CHICKEN BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)

$18.00

Rice is cooked with chicken in an array of spices, cookedbased on world famous Hyderabad Dum Biryani style, but with a CholaNad touch! Slightly spicier and unique than original recipe! Served with chicken salna (curry Sauce) & raita

MUTTON (BONE-IN GOAT) BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)

MUTTON (BONE-IN GOAT) BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)

$20.00

Rice is cooked with bone-in goat meat in an array of spices, cookedbased on world famous Hyderabad Dum Biryani style, but with a CholaNad touch! Slightly spicier and unique than original recipe! Served with chicken salna (curry Sauce) & raita

TREATS

SARKARA PONGAL

$7.00

Sweetened Rice pudding, flavored with cardamom & cashew nuts, served temperature hot!

RICE PUDDING

$7.00

Rice, milk, cream and sugar, slow cooked and served cold!

GULAB JAMUN

$7.00

Reduced milk solids soaked in sugar syrup

KULFI

KULFI

$8.00

Back in time preparation of ice cream, slightly chewy texture with a sweet, creamy taste

SIDES

PAPADS

$3.00

BASMATI RICE

$3.00

LEMON RICE

$5.00

TOMATO PULAV RICE

$5.00

AAPPAM

$4.00

CRISPY PLAIN DOSA

$8.00

CHAPATHI

$2.00

POORI

$3.00

BHATURA

$3.50

INDIAN STYLE MASHED POTATO

$6.00

BREAD BASKET

$8.00

ROTI

$3.00

PLAIN NAAN

$3.00

BUTTER NAAN

$3.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

BULLET NAAN

$4.00

PESHWARI NAAN

$5.00

CHENNAI PAROTA

$3.50

CEYLON VEECHU PAROTA

$7.00

TOMATO CHUTNEY

$0.75

COCONUT CHUTNEY

$0.75

CILANTRO CHUTNEY

$0.75

SAMBAR

$3.00

RAITHA

$1.00

SALNA

$1.50

TIKKA SAUCE

$3.00

Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Green Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Fresh Lime Soda

$3.00

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00

Mango Cardmom Cold Brew

$5.00

Saffron Infused Green Tea

$5.00

Lemon Ginger Agave

$5.00

Tropical Juice Blend

$5.00

Neer Mor

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Rose Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Coke

$1.95

Coke Zero

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Dr.Pepper

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Tonic Water

$1.95

Sparkling Bottle

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Contemporary South Indian Concept!

