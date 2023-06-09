- Home
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
310 West Franklin Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Food
APPETIZERS
SAMOSAS (Vegetarian)
A fried South Asian pastry with a savoury filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas
SAMOSA CHAT (Vegetarian)
Four mini Samosas on curried chickpeas, served with sev, drizzled with chaat masala and tangy-salty chutneys
VADA CHAT (Vegetarian)
Four mini vada on curried chickpeas, served with sev, drizzled with chaat masala and tangy-salty chutneys
PANEER PAKORA (Vegetarian)
Paneer cut into small slices, battered & fried, served with mint chutney
DAL FRITTERS (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Flat fritters made of ground dal(lentils) and cilantro, high protein, high fiber, and low-fat legumes
MASALA NAVRATAN TARTLETS (Vegetarian)
Navratan means nine gemstones! Nine vegetables(carrots, potatoes, a mix of beans, peas, colorful array of bell peppers) made into to a mild curry, filled in bite-size poori breads! Yummy!
ASSORTED BAJJI (Vegan)
Fresh onion, plantain, and potato vegetables sliced, battered & fried, served with mint chutney
TROPICAL BEACHSIDE LENTILS (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Chickpeas with grated coconut, A low-in-fat, high-in proteins tasty snack from South Indian coastal regions, Served with cut mango slices
CHENNAI OMELETTE (Egg, Gluten-Free)
Beaten eggs cooked with onion and green chili in a frying pan until firm, served folded over
EGG PORIYAL (Egg, Gluten-Free)
Beaten eggs with onion and green chili, stirred, scrambled until cooked, served in the bowl
EGG BONDA (Egg)
Beaten eggs with onion and green chili, stirred, scrambled until cooked, served in the bowl
CHICKEN 65
Chicken marinated with spices, deep-fried and served with raita(yogurt-based sauce)
PEPPER CHICKEN
Chicken cooked with black pepper, cloves, red chili, and fennel seed
TANDOORI WINGS (Gluten-Free)
Chicken wings marinated in spice mixtures, roasted in a tandoor oven (Gluten-Free)
LAMB CHAT (Gluten-Free)
Shish kebab of lamb, grilled Turkish style, placed on curried chickpeas and sev, drizzled with chaat masala and tangy-salty chutneys
PRAWNS CHETTINAD (Gluten-Free, Hot & Spicy)
Slightly spicy and aromatic dish, jumbo shrimp sautéed in Chettinad sauce, worked with coconut, curry leaves, and powdered fenugreek seeds. A Madras localʼs favorite!
ANDHRA STYLE EGGS (Egg, Gluten-Free)
Boiled egg halves worked with roasted onion and tomato
MUTTON CHUKKA VARUVAL (Gluten-Free)
Mutton pieces seared with curry leaves in Kadai, Chettinad style
FISH TAWA FRY
Choose seasonal fish fillet(boneless) or pampano(bone-in) slice marinated in spices, slow-cooked by turning sides quickly on Tawa
SAMPLER PLATE
Huevo Sampler or Veggie Sampler or Toger Sampler
SOUPS
SPECIALITIES
GOBI MANCHURIAN (Vegan)
Cauliflower Florets mildly sweet ʼnʼ sour flavored, Manchurian style, tossed on high flame with herbs, Served with Tomato Pulao Rice
WHITE VEG KURMA (Vegetarian)
(Parota: Soft layered bread, Aappam: Sweet ʼn' sour rice crepe, glutenfree authentic and popular South Indian festive dish), Mixed vegetables worked in fennel, cumin, garam masala, and coconut milk
CHICKEN CHILLIROAST PAROTA SALNA
Chicken pieces blended in South Indian seasoning and pan-seared with sweetʼnʼ sour sauce; Indo-Chinese inspired chicken served with parota breads and chicken salna (curry sauce)
PEPPER CHICKEN VEECHU PAROTA (Hot & Spicy)
Chicken cooked with black pepper, cloves, chili, and fennel seed, Served with Ceylon veechu parota and chicken salna (curry sauce)
CHETTINAD CHICKEN CURRY (Hot & Spicy)
(Dosa: Rice and lentil crepe, Aappam: Sweet ʼn' sour rice crepe, authentic and popular South Indian festive dish, Parota: Soft layered bread), Popular chicken curry from chettinad cuisine, chicken simmered in ground spices with ginger & garlic; aromatic and spicy hot chicken curry!
ETHNIC MUTTON MILAGU CURRY (Slightly Gamy, Spicy)
(Dosa: Rice and lentil crepe, Aappam: Sweet ʼn' sour rice crepe, authentic and popular South Indian festive dish, Parota: Soft layered bread), Mutton (bone-in) pieces sautéed with authentic South Indian seasoning, curried with crushed peppercorns
WHOLE FISH ON BANANA LEAF (Gluten-Free, Spicy)
Bone-in Whole Fish(Pomfret/ Red Snapper/ Pompano) coated with the house spice blend, wrapped in a banana leaf, cooked in tamarind, and plated on lemon or tomato pulao rice. Home Style Firm-textured Preparation!
CURRIED MUSSELS
Mussels curried with Indian spices and coconut milk, for those who love shellfish and crave big, bold flavors. Served with tawa roti folds (chapathi)
SHRIMP CHETTINAD WITH BASMATI RICE (Gluten-Free)
Jumbo Shrimp cookedin chettinad Sauce , worked with coconut, Curry leaves and powered fenugreek seeds
MEEN KUZHAMBU MEEN VARUVAL (Gluten-Free)
Bone-in fish (Pomfret/ Red Snapper/ Pompano) sliced, cooked with onion, tomato, coconut milk and tamarind pulp for Curry Fish fillet/slice coated with house spice blend and Pan fried for Fry Served with Basmati Rice Home Style!
CRAVES
CRISPY PLAIN DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
KAL DOSA OR SET DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
MASALA DOSA (POTATO MASALA) (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
CHEESE DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegetarian)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
SPRING DOSA (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
PLAIN UTHAPPAM (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
VEGGIE UTHAPPAM (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
PEPPER ONION CILANTRO (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
RAILWAY OMELETTE DOSA (Gluten-Free & Egg)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
SAUTEED CHICKEN DOSA (Gluten-Free)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
MADURAI CURRY DOSA (Gluten-Free)
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
KOTHU PAROTA (Vegetarian or Chicken)
Soft layered parota bread chopped, worked with a drizzle of either veg kurma (and/or based on choice of) egg or (salna & chicken) sautéed over hot iron griddle
POORI KIZHANGU (Vegan)
A light, round, unleavened wheat bread deep fried. Served with Potato
CHOLE BHATURE (Vegan)
Round wheat bread deep fried. Served with Chick peas
CURRYPOT: VEG/VEGAN
GOBI CHETTINAD
Popular veg curry from Chettinad cuisine, cauliflower florets simmered in ground spices with ginger & garlic, Recommended with Parota Bread, Opt Rice/Plain Naan/Roti/Chapathi instead of Parota for Vegan option!
CHANNA MASALA
Chickpeas and tomatoes are simmered with cumin, garam masala and coriander; Recommended with Naan Bread
YELLOW DAL TADKA
Variety of lentils cooked with onion, tomato, and green chili; Recommended with Roti or Basmati Rice
DAL MAKHANI
Black lentils, Red kidney bean, channa dal cooked with garlic, butter and spices; Recommended with Rice or Naan Bread
SAAG ALOO
Potato cubes cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices, tasty and nutritious! Recommended with Tawa Roti Folds (Chapathi)
SAAG PANEER
Paneer cubes cooked with Spinach and mild Indian spices, tasty and nutritious! Recommended with Tawa Roti Folds (Chapathi)
SPICED BABY EGGPLANTS
Baby eggplants split in the core, rubbed in and out with dry roasted spice mix, toasted in the oven, cooked in tamarind sauce, Recommended with Basmati Rice
ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS IN TIKKA MASALA
Brussel Sprouts marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, then cooked with tomato based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan Bread or Rice
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Paneer cubes marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, cooked with tomato-based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or rice
WHITE VEGETABLE KURMA
Mixed vegetables worked in coriander, fennel, cumin, turmeric and coconut milk, Recommended with Basmati Rice
MALAI KOFTA
Koftas made of seasonal fresh vegetables, chopped greens and ground lentils cooked in makhni sauce, Recommended with Parota bread
CURRYPOT: CHICKEN
MANGO PINEAPPLE CHICKEN
Slightly fruity tasting Middle eastern style curry; chicken curried with a spoonful of mango puree and topped with grilled pineapple cubes, Recommended with Parota bread
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Flavorful chicken tikka marinated in garam masala, roasted & cooked with tomato-based cream sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or Rice
CHETTINAD CHICKEN CURRY
Popular chicken curry from chettinad cuisine, chicken simmered in ground spices with ginger & garlic; aromatic and spicy hot chicken curry! Recommended with Parota Bread or Rice
CHICKEN SAAG
Tasty as well as nutritious dish of Chicken! Chicken cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices, Recommended with Tawa Roti folds (Chapathi)
CURRYPOT: LAMB
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Lamb braised with a gravy flavored with garlic, ginger, onion, yogurt and aromatic spices includes cloves, bay leaves, cardamon, cinnamon, Recommended with Rice or Naan
LAMB VINDALOO
Lamb cooked with red chili, peppercorns, garlic, ginger, array of Indian spices, vinegar, coconut and Potato, Recommended with Rice or Naan
LAMB SAAG
Tasty as well as nutritious dish of lamb! Lamb cubes cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices, Recommended with Tawa Roti folds (Chapathi)
CURRYPOT: GOAT
CURRYPOT: SEAFOOD
TANDOORI
CHICKEN MINT RUB (Gluten-Free)
Chicken cubes | Mint | Lemon
CHICKEN TIKKA KABOB (Gluten-Free)
Chicken cubes|Red kashmiri chill spice mix|Yogurt
CLAY SALMON (Gluten-Free)
Salmon pieces|Red Kashmiri Chilli Spice mix|Yogurt
TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS (Gluten-Free)
Lamb chops | Garam masala | Ginger | Garlic
GARDEN PANEER SKEWERS (Gluten-Free, Vegetarian)
Mixed vegetable skewers | Pan-roasted | Garam masala
ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (Gluten-Free)
Brussel sprouts | Red kashmiri chili spice mix | Yogurt
STREET FRIED RICE
VEG FRIED RICE (Gluten-Free)
South Indian style vegetable fried rice served with Tomato sauce (Gluten-Free)
EGG FRIED RICE (Gluten-Free)
South Indian style egg fried rice served with Tomato sauce (Gluten-Free)
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
South Indian style egg and chicken fried rice served with Tomato sauce
BIRYANI
VEG BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)
Rice is cooked with vegetables in an array of spices, cooked based on world famous Hyderabad Dum Biryani style, but with a CholaNad touch! Slightly spicier and unique than original recipe! Served with raita
CHICKEN BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)
Rice is cooked with chicken in an array of spices, cookedbased on world famous Hyderabad Dum Biryani style, but with a CholaNad touch! Slightly spicier and unique than original recipe! Served with chicken salna (curry Sauce) & raita
MUTTON (BONE-IN GOAT) BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)
Rice is cooked with bone-in goat meat in an array of spices, cookedbased on world famous Hyderabad Dum Biryani style, but with a CholaNad touch! Slightly spicier and unique than original recipe! Served with chicken salna (curry Sauce) & raita
TREATS
SARKARA PONGAL
Sweetened Rice pudding, flavored with cardamom & cashew nuts, served temperature hot!
RICE PUDDING
Rice, milk, cream and sugar, slow cooked and served cold!
GULAB JAMUN
Reduced milk solids soaked in sugar syrup
KULFI
Back in time preparation of ice cream, slightly chewy texture with a sweet, creamy taste
SIDES
PAPADS
BASMATI RICE
LEMON RICE
TOMATO PULAV RICE
AAPPAM
CRISPY PLAIN DOSA
CHAPATHI
POORI
BHATURA
INDIAN STYLE MASHED POTATO
BREAD BASKET
ROTI
PLAIN NAAN
BUTTER NAAN
GARLIC NAAN
BULLET NAAN
PESHWARI NAAN
CHENNAI PAROTA
CEYLON VEECHU PAROTA
TOMATO CHUTNEY
COCONUT CHUTNEY
CILANTRO CHUTNEY
SAMBAR
RAITHA
SALNA
TIKKA SAUCE
Beverage
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Green Tea
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Fresh Lime Soda
Water
Water Bottle
Mango Cardmom Cold Brew
Saffron Infused Green Tea
Lemon Ginger Agave
Tropical Juice Blend
Neer Mor
Mango Lassi
Rose Milk
Club Soda
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr.Pepper
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Sprite
Tonic Water
Sparkling Bottle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Contemporary South Indian Concept!
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516