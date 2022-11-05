Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cholita Linda - Alameda

663 Reviews

$$

1337 Park St

Alameda, CA 94501

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco
Carnitas Taco
Pollo Taco

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$3.85

crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.85

spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.85

steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.85

slow braised pork, chipotle salsa, cabbage slaw, baja crema

Tofu Taco

Tofu Taco

$3.85

seasoned organic tofu, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$12.50

pulled pork shoulder, black forest ham, mustard, pickles, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread

Papito

Papito

$12.95

steak, plantains, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread

Asado

Asado

$12.50

peruvian style roast beef, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and jack cheese on grilled French bread

Lechon

Lechon

$12.50

pulled pork shoulder, sweet potato, salsa criolla, organic arugula, aioli on grilled French

Papito Tofu

Papito Tofu

$12.95

seasoned organic tofu, plantains, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread

Salads

Organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette
Ensalada

Ensalada

$8.95

organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette

Plates

fried fish topped with salsa criolla served with rice, pinto or black beans, organic salad and sweet potatoes
Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$13.65

Fried fish topped with salsa criolla served with rice, pinto or black beans, organic salad and sweet potatoes

Picadillo Plate

Picadillo Plate

$12.95

stewed Niman Ranch ground beef with peppers, tomatoes, onions, spanish olives and raisins served with rice, black or pinto beans, plantains and organic salad

Chicharron Pollo

Chicharron Pollo

$13.65

crispy pieces of free range chicken thighs topped with salsa criolla served with rice & pinto or black beans, organic salad and sweet potatoes

Sides

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.45
Rice & Black Beans

Rice & Black Beans

$3.90

Tostones con Picadillo

$6.50
Fish Side

Fish Side

$3.79
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.90
Rice & Pinto Beans

Rice & Pinto Beans

$3.90
Plantains

Plantains

$3.95
Pollo Side

Pollo Side

$3.79
Side of Tortillas (4)

Side of Tortillas (4)

$2.00
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.95
Sm Black Beans

Sm Black Beans

$1.95
Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$4.65
Carne Asada Side

Carne Asada Side

$3.79
Aji Amarillo

Aji Amarillo

$1.00
Chips

Chips

$1.95
Sm Pinto Beans

Sm Pinto Beans

$1.95
Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$4.95Out of stock
Picadillo Side

Picadillo Side

$6.50
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.50
Sm Rice

Sm Rice

$1.95
Sm Organic Salad

Sm Organic Salad

$2.95
Carnitas Side

Carnitas Side

$3.79
Chicharron Side

Chicharron Side

$6.50

Desserts

Smooth coconut pudding topped with mango-passion fruit sauce or cinnamon
Maizena de Coco

Maizena de Coco

$4.50

*Aguas Frescas

Mango Passionfruit Agua

$3.85

Limeade Agua

$3.85

Strawberry Agua

$3.85

Blackberry Agua

$3.85Out of stock

Mango Strawberry Agua

$3.85

Mango Blackberry Agua

$3.85Out of stock

Blackberry Strawberry Agua

$3.85Out of stock

Limeade Blackberry Agua

$3.85Out of stock

Limeade Strawberry Agua

$3.85

Limeade Mango Agua

$3.85

*Beer

Modelo Negra

$5.50Out of stock

IPA

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50Out of stock

Corona

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.50

*Wine

Margarita

$7.99

Sangria

$6.50

Bottle Cabernet

$28.00

Bottle Sauvingon Blanc

$28.00

Bottle Rose

$28.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$28.00

*Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.95

7up

$2.50
Topo Chico (Flavored Sparkling Grapefruit)

Topo Chico (Flavored Sparkling Grapefruit)

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1337 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501

Directions

Gallery
Cholita Linda image
Banner pic
Cholita Linda image

Map
