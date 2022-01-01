Restaurant header imageView gallery

ChoLon Modern Asian - Central Park

269 Reviews

$$

10195 E 29th Dr

Denver, CO 80238

DINNER MENU

Michelle's Scallion Pancake

Michelle's Scallion Pancake

$8.00

Michelle's Scallion Pancake, Caramelized Yogurt

Edamame Dumpling

$14.00

Crab Rangoon Purses

$15.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce (4pcs)

Cheeseburger Bao

$10.00
General Cho's Soup Dumplings

General Cho's Soup Dumplings

$14.00

Chicken (4pcs)

French Onion Soup Dumplings

French Onion Soup Dumplings

$14.00

Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)

Pork Potstickers

$14.00

Ginger Mustard Dip (4pcs)

Wagyu Beef Skewers*

Wagyu Beef Skewers*

$16.00

Hong Kong Steak Sauce (4pcs)

Pork Belly Buns

$14.00

Pork Belly, Hoisin-Sriracha, Pickles (2pcs)

Tofu Buns

Tofu Buns

$14.00

Tofu Buns, Hoisin-Sriracha, Pickles (2pcs)

Shrimp Salad Cha Ca La Vong

$19.00

Shrimp Salad Cha Ca La Vong, Puffed Rice Crisps, Herb Mayo

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00Out of stock

(Regular or Double Portion) Brussels Sprouts, Ground Pork, Kaffir Lime

Jade Green Stir Fry

$17.00Out of stock

Indonesian Rice

$19.00Out of stock
Malaysian Noodles

Malaysian Noodles

$25.00Out of stock

(Regular or Double Portion) Stir-Fried Malaysian Noodles, Shrimp, Egg * Can be made GF

Veggie Malaysian Noodles

$22.00Out of stock

Vegan Malaysian Noodles

$21.00Out of stock

(Regular or Double Portion) * Can be made GF

Chef's Ramen

$17.00Out of stock
Korean Steak*

Korean Steak*

$29.00

7x Wagyu Flat Iron Steak, Lotus & Taro Chips, Soy-Yuzu Butter

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$30.00

Saigon BBQ Tamarind Pork Ribs, Smoked Tamarind Glaze, Green Papaya Salad

Miso Glazed Salmon*

Miso Glazed Salmon*

$29.00

Cucumber-Jicama Relish, Bok Choy

Grilled Mongolian Lamb

$24.00

Grilled Mongolian Style Lamb, Cucumber Raita, Toasted Flatbread, Spring Pickle Salad

SD Baby Bok Choy

$7.00

SD Kaya Toast

$4.00

SD Bao Bun (2pc)

$4.00
Fries & Asian Ranch

Fries & Asian Ranch

$7.00

SD Jasmine Rice

$7.00

* GF, Vegetarian/Vegan

Papadum Chips & Cup of Chili Jam

Papadum Chips & Cup of Chili Jam

$5.00

* GF, Vegetarian/Vegan

UNCOOKED Pork Potstickers

UNCOOKED Pork Potstickers

$19.50

(6 or 12pc) UNCOOKED Pork Potstickers, Ginger Mustard. Dim Sum baskets for cooking sold separately. *These items are served raw or undercooked; Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. MUST COOK BEFORE CONSUMING.

Fried Chicken Full

$26.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken 2PC

$13.00Out of stock

Kimchi Rice

$14.00
UNCOOKED Soup Dumplings

UNCOOKED Soup Dumplings

$21.00

(6 or 12pc) UNCOOKED Soup Dumplings, Sweet Onion, Gruyere. Dim Sum baskets for cooking sold separately. *These items are served raw or undercooked; Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. MUST COOK BEFORE CONSUMING.

DESSERT

Spiced Doughnuts

Spiced Doughnuts

$10.00

Condensed Caramel (minus Ice Cream)

COCKTAILS

Citrus Blossom

$14.00

Haku Vodka, Lemongrass, Aperol Kaffir Lime, Fresh Grapefruit

Tanuki Rising

$16.00

Mile High Gin, Sake, Mint, Cucumber

Full Moon Margarita

$14.00

Milagro Blanco, Del Meguey Mezcal, Tamarind, Lime

Old Saigon

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Thai Basil, Luxardo Cherry, Orange Bitters

Suikawari

$14.00

36 Chambers

$14.00

Wok Away

$14.00

Hari Jadi

$12.00

8 N/A BEVERAGE

Ginger Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Tamarind Soda

$6.00

Lemongrass-Kaffir Limeade

$6.00

Tamarind Ginger Fizz

$6.00

Ginger Beer 8oz Can

$4.00

Pellegrino 1L

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Dim Sum Lunch

Michelle's Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Kaya Toast

$12.00

Edamame Dumplings

$12.00

Crab Rangoon Purses

$15.00

Cheeseburger Bao Buns

$15.00

General Cho's Soup Dumplings

$14.00

French Onion Soup Dumplings

$14.00

Pork Potstickers

$14.00

Beef Skewers

$16.00

Pork Belly Buns

$12.00

Tofu Buns

$12.00

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.00

Korean BBQ Chicken Sliders

$14.00
Fries & Asian Ranch

Fries & Asian Ranch

$7.00

Papadum

$4.00

Lunch Salmon

$19.00

Grilled Lamb

$18.00

Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Indonesian Fried Rice

$19.00

Malaysian Noodles

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
ChoLon translates to “big market” in Vietnamese and is named after the largest Chinese-influenced market in Saigon. Fittingly, it also includes Chef Lon Symensma’s name, who opened ChoLon in Downtown Denver in 2010, following his extensive culinary travels throughout Asia. After many years of evolution – including eight years on the 5280 Top 25 Restaurants List and being named a James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant in America – Symensma and business partner Christopher Davis-Massey opened a second ChoLon location in Central Park.

ChoLon Central Park image
ChoLon Central Park image
ChoLon Central Park image

