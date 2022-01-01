ChoLon Modern Asian - Central Park

Restaurant info

ChoLon translates to “big market” in Vietnamese and is named after the largest Chinese-influenced market in Saigon. Fittingly, it also includes Chef Lon Symensma’s name, who opened ChoLon in Downtown Denver in 2010, following his extensive culinary travels throughout Asia. After many years of evolution – including eight years on the 5280 Top 25 Restaurants List and being named a James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant in America – Symensma and business partner Christopher Davis-Massey opened a second ChoLon location in Central Park.

