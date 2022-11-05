Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cholo Soy Cocina

832 Reviews

$$

3715 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

STEAK
CRISPY CHICKEN
POLLO

TACOS

POLLO

$5.00

SOFRITO BRAISED CHICKEN, PICKLED RED ONIONS, SPICED CREMA, QUESO FRESCO CRUMBLES

STEAK

$7.00

GRILLED SLICED STEAK, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO

PESCADITO

$7.00

TEMPURA FRIED LOCAL FISH, GUAC, PINEAPPLE SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CHOLO SAUCE

CHANCHO

$5.00

AJI ROCOTO MARINATED WOOD ROASTED PORK, PINEAPPLE SALSA, CHOLO SAUCE

VEGETARIANO

$5.50

CHEF CHOICE OF INGREDIENTS

PORK BELLY

PORK BELLY

$6.00

PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE

SHORT RIB

$6.00

BRAISED BEEF, PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, GOCHUJANG AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO

BRISKET

$6.00

SMOKED BRISKET, SALSA CHINO, GUAC, PICKLED RED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO

CRISPY CHICKEN

CRISPY CHICKEN

$5.50

BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS

ADD guacamole

$2.00

SMALL 2 OUNCE GUAC

OCTOPUS CHORIZO

$7.00

CHORIZO

$6.00

PARA PICAR

CHIFLES CERVECEROS

$4.00

CRISPY SPICED PLAINTAIN CHIPS

YUQUITA FRITA

$7.50

YUCA FRIES WITH CHOLO SAUCE DIP

LLAPINGACHOS

$6.00

POTATO CAKES, ROASTED CORN, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CHOLO SAUCE

CORN SALAD

CORN SALAD

$6.50

GRILLED CORN, RED ONION, CILLANTRO. TOMATO, LIME

CHOCLO CON QUESO

$6.50

SPICED CORN, CHOLO SAUCE, CHIMI, QUESO FRESCO

CHOLITAS

$14.00

CHICKEN WINGS, SMOKED, FRIED, TOSSED IN CHOLULA HOT SAUCE

QUESADILLA

$10.00

INGREDIENTS CHANGE OFTEN

EMPANADA

$6.50

MASA, BRAISED CHICKEN, CHEESE

CEVICHE

$18.00

SORT OF ECUADORIAN STYLE

CHURROS

$5.00

KARINAS CHURROS W/ DULCE DE LECHE

HALF ORDER BRISKET NACHOS

$16.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE

CHIPS & GUAC

$9.00

EXACTLY WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

TORTILLA CHIPS

$5.00

SPICED CORN CHIPS

Brisket Nachos

$22.00

BBQ BRISKET, FULLY LOADED, CHEESE SAUCE

QUESO DIP

$10.00

HOUSE CHORIZO AND CHEESE DIP WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$9.00Out of stock

FRIED POTATOES WITH SALSA AND GARLIC AIOLI

SANDWHICH

LIL KRISPI

$16.50

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, GOCHUJANG AIOLI

Burger

Burger

$17.50

HOUSE BLEND, PORK, FRIED EGG, PICKLED PEPPERS, QUESO FRESCO, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI

RICE BOWLS

BASMATI RICE, CORN SALAD, PICKLED PINEAPPLE SALSA, PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, CRISP GREEN PAPAYA, SCALLION, CILLANTRO, RADDISH, CRUMBLED CHEESE & SAUCE

CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$15.50

BASMATI RICE, CORN SALAD, PICKLED PINEAPPLE SALSA, PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, CRISP GREEN PAPAYA, SCALLION, CILLANTRO, RADDISH, CRUMBLED CHEESE & SAUCE

BRISKET RICE BOWL

$16.50

BASMATI RICE, CORN SALAD, PICKLED PINEAPPLE SALSA, PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, CRISP GREEN PAPAYA, SCALLION, CILLANTRO, RADDISH, CRUMBLED CHEESE & SAUCE

PORK RICE BOWL

$15.50

BASMATI RICE, CORN SALAD, PICKLED PINEAPPLE SALSA, PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, CRISP GREEN PAPAYA, SCALLION, CILLANTRO, RADDISH, CRUMBLED CHEESE & SAUCE

VEGETARIAN RICE BOWL

$15.50

BASMATI RICE, CORN SALAD, PICKLED PINEAPPLE SALSA, PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, CRISP GREEN PAPAYA, SCALLION, CILLANTRO, RADDISH, CRUMBLED CHEESE & SAUCE

STEAK RICE BOWL

$17.50

BASMATI RICE, CORN SALAD, PICKLED PINEAPPLE SALSA, PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, CRISP GREEN PAPAYA, SCALLION, CILLANTRO, RADDISH, CRUMBLED CHEESE & SAUCE

SHORT RIB RICE BOWL

$16.50

BASMATI RICE, CORN SALAD, PICKLED PINEAPPLE SALSA, PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, CRISP GREEN PAPAYA, SCALLION, CILLANTRO, RADDISH, CRUMBLED CHEESE & SAUCE

MERCADO PLATE

$18.00

Llapnigachos, shredded pork, pork belly, roast corn salad, pickled onion, fried egg, cholo sauce.

KIDS

KIDS NUGGIES

$8.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN NUGGIES, AND FRENCH FIRES

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

MOZZARELLA CHEEZE QUESEDILLA, AND FRENCH FRIES

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

PLAIN BURGER, AND FRIES

Kids Chick N Rice

$6.00

SMALL SIDE OF RICE AND BRAISED CHICKEN

DRINKS

MEX COCA COLA

$3.50

Diet coke

$2.00

Agua

$3.50

PELLEGRINO DRINK

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.50

Jaritos Oragne

$3.50

ICE TEA

$4.00

Tiger Seed

$4.00

1 Dollar

$1.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Directions

Gallery
Cholo Soy Cocina image
Cholo Soy Cocina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Guerrero - Belvedere
orange star4.0 • 91
628 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
orange star4.5 • 437
2107 10th Ave N Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Citrus Fresh Grill
orange star4.5 • 144
801 Village Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Dos Amigos Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
14917 Lyons Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston