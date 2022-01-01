  • Home
Chommy's Bar & Grill 115 4th St.

No reviews yet

115 4th St.

Eldon, IA 52554

Order Again

Sandwiches

Tenderloin

$8.00

Grilled Loin

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Hamburger

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Catfish Strips

$9.00

TOBY

$8.00

BOURBON

$8.75

FIREHOUSE

$7.25

SWBJ BURGER

$7.50

SWBJ GRILLED LOIN

$9.00

STEAKHOUSE

$8.50

CHRISTY

$9.50

REUBEN

$8.25

Double Cheeseburger

$11.25

Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger

$13.50

Mushroom & Swiss

$7.25

Ham & Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Breaded Chicken

$6.00

Appetizers/Sides

Extra Ranch

$0.60

French Fries

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$2.75

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Cheese Balls

$5.25

Cheese Curds

$6.25

Crab Rangoons

$6.25

Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Dill Pickle Chips

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Tots

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.35

Mushrooms

$5.50

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Catfish Strips

$9.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chommy Chips

$3.00

Oysters

$6.25

Gizzards

$4.35

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

NACHO RAVIOLI

$4.75

Tots Loaded

$11.95

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$9.00

Combo Platter

$16.50

Fries, cheese balls, onion rings, mushrooms & cauliflower. Served with 2 ranch

SRIRACHA CH CURD

$6.25

Chimmis

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Dippers

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

w/ crinkle cut fries

Catfish Strip Basket

$11.00

w/ crinkle cut fries

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

w/ crinkle cut fries

Salads

DINNER SALAD

$4.00

Green pepper, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese.

BCB SALAD

$12.95

Ground beef, cheddar jack, red onion, chopped dill pickles, and bacon

CHICKEN STRIP SALAD

$10.95

Cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, red onion, and your choice of grilled chicken on chickens strips

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

SW CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

Cheddar jack cheese, red onion, black beans, corn tortilla strips, served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing

SW CHICKEN STRIP SALAD

$11.95

GRILLED LOIN SALAD

$12.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Boneless Wings w/ FF

$9.50

6 Bone-In Wings

$7.50

12 Bone-in Wings

$13.50

6 Bone-In Wings w/ FF

$8.50

12 Bone-In Wings w/ FF

$14.50

Shrimp wings w/fries

$13.00

Shrimp Wings

$12.00

Daily Specials

Breaded Loin w/ Mashed Pot/Gravy

$9.50

Hot Beef Plate

$9.50

LM w/ Fries

$7.75

Loose Meat

$5.75

SWBJ LOIN W/ SEA FF

$11.50

Grilled Loin w/ Fries

$9.00

Special Plate

$9.50

Grilled Catfish Dinner

$10.50

Catfish Special

$10.50

Hand breaded chicken w/ chips

$9.50

Fried Chicken

$10.00

8 PC CHICK

$24.95

Loose Meat w/ Pot Soup

$9.50

BCB Salad

$11.95

CLUB W/ SEA FRIES

$12.50

HAND BRD CHICK

$8.00

Special 9.50

$9.50

Special Plate - Goulash

$9.00

Pumpkin Cake

$3.75

Special 9.50

$9.00

CLUB

$9.50

PIE

$4.00

Loaded Mac

$10.50

SW WRAP W/ TOTS

$10.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

FISH TACOS W RICE

$11.50

Fish Tacos w/ Tots

$11.50

Baked Beans

$3.00

SW WRAP

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$9.50

GYRO w/ SWT POT

$10.00

GYRO

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.50

PATTY MELT

$7.50

PATTY MELT w FRIES

$9.50

BR CHIX PRETZ W/ SEA FF

$10.50

BR CHIX PRETZ SAND

$8.00

Pork w/ Slaw on Top

$9.50

Pulled Pork w/ Cole Slaw

$9.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken salad sandwich

$8.00

Chicken salad & cucs

$9.50

Cuc & Onions

$2.50

Br Chix Ranch w/ Fries

$9.50

Br Chix Ranch Sandwich

$7.50

Mojito Loin W Fries

$10.50

MOJITO GR LOIN

$8.50

Ham & Swiss w/ SP Fries

$9.50

Ham & Swiss

$7.50

Philly Loin w/Fries

$10.50

HG Grilled Loin

$8.00

HG Grilled Loin w Fries

$9.50

Philly Loin

$8.50

Steak Sandwich w/ Season Fries

$12.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mac w/ Grilled Loin

$9.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

8pc Shrimp Dinner

$15.95

Marty Burger w/ Seasoned Fries

$10.50

Marty Burger

$7.50

Home Fries

$3.50

PoBoy w/ Dippers

$10.50

PoBoy

$8.50

Grilled Loin on SD w Tots

$8.50

SWBJ w/ Seasoned Fries

$8.75

Soup - Cup

$3.50

Soup -Bowl

$5.00

Chuckwagon

$5.50

Chili & Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Baked Potato

$6.50

Special 1/2

$7.00

Ribeye Dinner

$19.95

Gouda Burger

$7.00

Italian Loin w/ Chips

$9.50

Special 8.50

$8.50

Italian Loin

$7.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Special 9.75

$9.75

Tenderloin w/FF

$9.00

Service Charge

Service Charge Credit Card

$1.50

Take Out Container

$0.30

Pizza

Pizza

$12.00

SLICE

$4.00

Quick Entry

FROZEN MARG PITCHER

$14.50

ON THE ROCKS MARG PITCHER

$14.50

TO GO CUP

$0.25

Bottle/Can Domestic

$3.00

Mug

$2.00

Red Mug

$2.25

Pint

$2.75

Pint Red

$3.25

Specialty Pint

$4.75+

Premium Bottle

$4.00

Pitcher

$9.00

Seltzers

$3.75

Wine Coolers

$3.75

Mixed 3.25

$3.25

Mixed 3.50

$3.50

Mixed 3.75

$3.75

Mixed 4.00

$4.00

Mixed 4.25

$4.25

Mixed 4.50

$4.50

Mixed 4.75

$4.75

Mixed 5.00

$5.00

Mixed 5.50

$5.50

Mixed 6.00

$6.00

Mixed 7.00

$7.00

BLUE LAGOON

$7.00

MAI TAI

$7.00

6pk Beer

$12.00

18 pk Beer

$30.00

Case - Beer

$35.00

Pitcher Specialty

$15.00

Bucket - Special

$12.50

$5 MALIBU PUNCH

$5.00

Pop/Tea

Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dew

$2.00

Diet Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

7Up

$2.00

Diet 7Up

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Monster

$5.00

Coffee

$1.50

Clamato - Jug

$6.50

Clamato - 10oz

$3.00

Beer/Seltzer/Wine Coolers

BUCKET

$13.75

Blue Moon

$3.50

Blue Moon LIGHT

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Busch Hvy

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Leinenkuegel

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Modelo

$3.50

NEXT

$3.25

PBR 16oz

$3.00

Redbridge

$3.50

Smithwicks Red Ale

$4.50

Stella Cidre

$3.50

Ultra

$3.00

Voodoo IPA

$4.50

Busch Light

$2.00+

Grainbelt

$2.00+

Ultra

$2.00+

Amberbock

$4.50

SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST

$5.50

LEINY SUNSET WHEAT

$5.50

Red Draw

$2.50+

Specialty Pint

$5.00

Ruthie

$4.50

Boulevard

$5.00

Pitcher - Domestic

$9.00

Pitcher - Specialty

$18.00

Ace Pineapple

$4.00

Better Than Cake

$4.00

Cherry Bomb Blonde

$6.00

Choc Dunkel

$5.00

HAWKTOBERFEST

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Shock Pretzel

$4.50

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Wine Cooler

$3.75

Seltzer

$3.75

Mike's Hard Can

$5.00

Hard Coffee/Coffee

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Cayman Jack

$3.50

Drinks/Cocktails

TO GO CUP

$0.25

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Bloody Mary - Grey Goose

$8.50

Bloody Mary - Titos

$6.50

Black Velvet & Soda

$3.25

Captain & Soda

$3.25

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Crown & Soda

$5.50

Fuzzy Navel

$3.75

Jack & Soda

$3.75

Malibu & Soda

$4.00

Margarita - Patron

$9.50

Margarita -Jose

$5.50

Ocean Water

$5.75

Screwdriver - Well

$3.75

Seven & Soda

$3.25

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

SOCO & Soda

$3.25

Tequila Sunrise - Jose

$4.50

Tequila Sunrise - Patron

$8.00

Vodka Lemonade - Well

$3.25

Vodka Monster - Well

$3.75

Breakfast

Bacon & Egg Bloody

$8.00+

Mimosa

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

IRISH Coffee

$6.00

Orange Julius

$6.00

Hot Russian

$6.00

Happy Hour

Draw - Mug

$1.75

Can/Bottle

$2.50

Well Drink

$2.75

Pint

$2.50

Red Draw

$2.00

Shots/Bombs

Cherry Bomb

$3.75

Lemon Drop Well

$4.00

Lemon Drop Titos

$4.50

Lemon Drop Gray Goose

$5.50

Washington Apple

$5.50

Baby Beer

$4.00

Liquor

Well

$3.25

Titos

$3.50

Grey Goose

$5.25

UV

$3.50

Pinnacle

$3.75

Svedka

$3.75

Paramount

$3.25

Tanqueray

$4.25

Bacardi

$3.25

Captain

$3.25

Malibu

$4.00

Blue Chair

$3.50

Rum Chata

$3.50

Black Velvet

$3.25

Southern Comfort

$3.25

Canadian Club

$3.25

Crown Royal

$5.25

Jack Daniels

$3.75

Fireball

$3.25

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$3.25

Red Stag

$4.00

Jim Beam Apple

$3.75

Kesslers

$3.25

Makers Mark

$5.50

Screwball

$5.75

Calverts

$3.25

Canadian Mist

$3.25

Pucker

$3.25

Peach

$3.25

Doc

$3.25

Kaluah

$3.75

Amaretto

$3.75

Blue Curuaco

$3.25

Midori

$3.25

Liqour 43

$3.50

Jose

$3.75

Patron

$7.25

Snacks

Sterzing Chips

$3.00

Sterzing Popcorn

$3.50

Chips

$2.00

Pickled Egg

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.50

Candy Bars

$2.25

Tasty Mix

$5.50

Pickled Egg

$2.00

Service Charge

Service Charge Credit Card

$1.50

Take Out Cont

$0.30

CHOMMY'S

FROST BUDDY

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 4th St., Eldon, IA 52554

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

