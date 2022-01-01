Chommy’s Bar & Grill 115 4th St.
115 4th St.
Eldon, IA 52554
Sandwiches
Tenderloin
$8.00
Grilled Loin
$7.00
Cheeseburger
$6.50
Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.50
Hamburger
$6.00
Chicken Strips
$8.00
Catfish Strips
$9.00
TOBY
$8.00
BOURBON
$8.75
FIREHOUSE
$7.25
SWBJ BURGER
$7.50
SWBJ GRILLED LOIN
$9.00
STEAKHOUSE
$8.50
CHRISTY
$9.50
REUBEN
$8.25
Double Cheeseburger
$11.25
Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger
$13.50
Mushroom & Swiss
$7.25
Ham & Cheese
$6.00
BLT
$6.50
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Grilled Chicken
$8.50
Breaded Chicken
$6.00
Appetizers/Sides
Extra Ranch
$0.60
French Fries
$2.50
Waffle Fries
$2.75
Seasoned Fries
$3.00
Cauliflower
$5.00
Cheese Balls
$5.25
Cheese Curds
$6.25
Crab Rangoons
$6.25
Corn Nuggets
$4.00
Dill Pickle Chips
$5.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.75
Tots
$3.00
Onion Rings
$4.35
Mushrooms
$5.50
Chicken Strips
$8.00
Catfish Strips
$9.00
Shrimp
$7.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.00
Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Chommy Chips
$3.00
Oysters
$6.25
Gizzards
$4.35
CHIPS & QUESO
$5.00
CHIPS & SALSA
$4.00
NACHO RAVIOLI
$4.75
Tots Loaded
$11.95
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
$9.00
Combo Platter
$16.50
Fries, cheese balls, onion rings, mushrooms & cauliflower. Served with 2 ranch
SRIRACHA CH CURD
$6.25
Chimmis
$5.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Potato Dippers
$3.00
Pasta Salad
$3.00
Baskets
Salads
DINNER SALAD
$4.00
Green pepper, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese.
BCB SALAD
$12.95
Ground beef, cheddar jack, red onion, chopped dill pickles, and bacon
CHICKEN STRIP SALAD
$10.95
Cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, red onion, and your choice of grilled chicken on chickens strips
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
$11.95
SW CHICKEN SALAD
$13.95
Cheddar jack cheese, red onion, black beans, corn tortilla strips, served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
SW CHICKEN STRIP SALAD
$11.95
GRILLED LOIN SALAD
$12.95
Chef Salad
$9.95
Wings
Daily Specials
Breaded Loin w/ Mashed Pot/Gravy
$9.50
Hot Beef Plate
$9.50
LM w/ Fries
$7.75
Loose Meat
$5.75
SWBJ LOIN W/ SEA FF
$11.50
Grilled Loin w/ Fries
$9.00
Special Plate
$9.50
Grilled Catfish Dinner
$10.50
Catfish Special
$10.50
Hand breaded chicken w/ chips
$9.50
Fried Chicken
$10.00
8 PC CHICK
$24.95
Loose Meat w/ Pot Soup
$9.50
BCB Salad
$11.95
CLUB W/ SEA FRIES
$12.50
HAND BRD CHICK
$8.00
Special 9.50
$9.50
Special Plate - Goulash
$9.00
Pumpkin Cake
$3.75
Special 9.50
$9.00
CLUB
$9.50
PIE
$4.00
Loaded Mac
$10.50
SW WRAP W/ TOTS
$10.50
Cole Slaw
$3.00
FISH TACOS W RICE
$11.50
Fish Tacos w/ Tots
$11.50
Baked Beans
$3.00
SW WRAP
$9.00
Fish Tacos
$9.50
GYRO w/ SWT POT
$10.00
GYRO
$8.00
Mac & Cheese Bowl
$10.50
PATTY MELT
$7.50
PATTY MELT w FRIES
$9.50
BR CHIX PRETZ W/ SEA FF
$10.50
BR CHIX PRETZ SAND
$8.00
Pork w/ Slaw on Top
$9.50
Pulled Pork w/ Cole Slaw
$9.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$6.50
Chicken salad sandwich
$8.00
Chicken salad & cucs
$9.50
Cuc & Onions
$2.50
Br Chix Ranch w/ Fries
$9.50
Br Chix Ranch Sandwich
$7.50
Mojito Loin W Fries
$10.50
MOJITO GR LOIN
$8.50
Ham & Swiss w/ SP Fries
$9.50
Ham & Swiss
$7.50
Philly Loin w/Fries
$10.50
HG Grilled Loin
$8.00
HG Grilled Loin w Fries
$9.50
Philly Loin
$8.50
Steak Sandwich w/ Season Fries
$12.50
Potato Salad
$3.00
Mac w/ Grilled Loin
$9.50
Potato Salad
$3.00
Steak Sandwich
$10.00
Hot Dog
$4.00
8pc Shrimp Dinner
$15.95
Marty Burger w/ Seasoned Fries
$10.50
Marty Burger
$7.50
Home Fries
$3.50
PoBoy w/ Dippers
$10.50
PoBoy
$8.50
Grilled Loin on SD w Tots
$8.50
SWBJ w/ Seasoned Fries
$8.75
Soup - Cup
$3.50
Soup -Bowl
$5.00
Chuckwagon
$5.50
Chili & Grilled Cheese
$8.50
Cinnamon Roll
$4.00
Baked Potato
$6.50
Special 1/2
$7.00
Ribeye Dinner
$19.95
Gouda Burger
$7.00
Italian Loin w/ Chips
$9.50
Special 8.50
$8.50
Italian Loin
$7.50
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Special 9.75
$9.75
Tenderloin w/FF
$9.00
Service Charge
Quick Entry
FROZEN MARG PITCHER
$14.50
ON THE ROCKS MARG PITCHER
$14.50
TO GO CUP
$0.25
Bottle/Can Domestic
$3.00
Mug
$2.00
Red Mug
$2.25
Pint
$2.75
Pint Red
$3.25
Specialty Pint
$4.75+
Premium Bottle
$4.00
Pitcher
$9.00
Seltzers
$3.75
Wine Coolers
$3.75
Mixed 3.25
$3.25
Mixed 3.50
$3.50
Mixed 3.75
$3.75
Mixed 4.00
$4.00
Mixed 4.25
$4.25
Mixed 4.50
$4.50
Mixed 4.75
$4.75
Mixed 5.00
$5.00
Mixed 5.50
$5.50
Mixed 6.00
$6.00
Mixed 7.00
$7.00
BLUE LAGOON
$7.00
MAI TAI
$7.00
6pk Beer
$12.00
18 pk Beer
$30.00
Case - Beer
$35.00
Pitcher Specialty
$15.00
Bucket - Special
$12.50
$5 MALIBU PUNCH
$5.00
Pop/Tea
Tea
$2.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Dew
$2.00
Diet Dew
$2.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
7Up
$2.00
Diet 7Up
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Rootbeer
$2.00
Squirt
$2.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.00
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Milk
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Monster
$5.00
Coffee
$1.50
Clamato - Jug
$6.50
Clamato - 10oz
$3.00
Beer/Seltzer/Wine Coolers
BUCKET
$13.75
Blue Moon
$3.50
Blue Moon LIGHT
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Busch Hvy
$3.00
Coors Banquet
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona
$3.50
Leinenkuegel
$3.50
Miller Light
$3.00
Miller High Life
$3.00
Modelo
$3.50
NEXT
$3.25
PBR 16oz
$3.00
Redbridge
$3.50
Smithwicks Red Ale
$4.50
Stella Cidre
$3.50
Ultra
$3.00
Voodoo IPA
$4.50
Busch Light
$2.00+
Grainbelt
$2.00+
Ultra
$2.00+
Amberbock
$4.50
SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST
$5.50
LEINY SUNSET WHEAT
$5.50
Red Draw
$2.50+
Specialty Pint
$5.00
Ruthie
$4.50
Boulevard
$5.00
Pitcher - Domestic
$9.00
Pitcher - Specialty
$18.00
Ace Pineapple
$4.00
Better Than Cake
$4.00
Cherry Bomb Blonde
$6.00
Choc Dunkel
$5.00
HAWKTOBERFEST
$5.00
Modelo
$4.00
Shock Pretzel
$4.50
Summer Shandy
$4.00
Wine Cooler
$3.75
Seltzer
$3.75
Mike's Hard Can
$5.00
Hard Coffee/Coffee
$6.00
High Noon
$5.00
Cayman Jack
$3.50
Drinks/Cocktails
TO GO CUP
$0.25
Bloody Mary
$5.50
Bloody Mary - Grey Goose
$8.50
Bloody Mary - Titos
$6.50
Black Velvet & Soda
$3.25
Captain & Soda
$3.25
Cherry Bomb
$4.00
Crown & Soda
$5.50
Fuzzy Navel
$3.75
Jack & Soda
$3.75
Malibu & Soda
$4.00
Margarita - Patron
$9.50
Margarita -Jose
$5.50
Ocean Water
$5.75
Screwdriver - Well
$3.75
Seven & Soda
$3.25
Sex on the Beach
$7.50
SOCO & Soda
$3.25
Tequila Sunrise - Jose
$4.50
Tequila Sunrise - Patron
$8.00
Vodka Lemonade - Well
$3.25
Vodka Monster - Well
$3.75
Breakfast
Shots/Bombs
Liquor
Well
$3.25
Titos
$3.50
Grey Goose
$5.25
UV
$3.50
Pinnacle
$3.75
Svedka
$3.75
Paramount
$3.25
Tanqueray
$4.25
Bacardi
$3.25
Captain
$3.25
Malibu
$4.00
Blue Chair
$3.50
Rum Chata
$3.50
Black Velvet
$3.25
Southern Comfort
$3.25
Canadian Club
$3.25
Crown Royal
$5.25
Jack Daniels
$3.75
Fireball
$3.25
Jameson
$5.50
Jim Beam
$3.25
Red Stag
$4.00
Jim Beam Apple
$3.75
Kesslers
$3.25
Makers Mark
$5.50
Screwball
$5.75
Calverts
$3.25
Canadian Mist
$3.25
Pucker
$3.25
Peach
$3.25
Doc
$3.25
Kaluah
$3.75
Amaretto
$3.75
Blue Curuaco
$3.25
Midori
$3.25
Liqour 43
$3.50
Jose
$3.75
Patron
$7.25
Snacks
Service Charge
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
115 4th St., Eldon, IA 52554
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
