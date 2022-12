LUNCH 2 ITEM BENTO BOX

$17.95

"CREATE YOUR OWN BENTO COMBINATION" PICK ANY 2 OR 3 ITEMS SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, SALAD, AND WHITE RICE EACH ITEM CAN'T BE DUPLICATED FOR COMBINATION LUNCH 11:30 AM ~ 4:00 PM (MON~FRI)*EXCEPT HOLIDAY