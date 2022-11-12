- Home
Chompers Diner
23508 NW 185th Rd
High Springs, FL 32643
Popular Items
STARTERS
FRENCH FRIES REGULAR
Crispy golden fries
FRENCH FRIES LARGE
Golden brown, crispy fries
ONION RINGS
Dipped in batter and golden fried served with your choice of sauce
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Fresh fried mushrooms with dipping sauce
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Fresh green tomatoes dipped in batter and fried to perfection, served with yummy dipping sauce
FRIED OKRA
Golden fried morsels with choice of dipping sauce
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
Zesty pickle chips, fried, served with dipping sauce
CHEESE FRIES
Crispy fries covered in melty cheese. Add bacon or chili for a special snack!
CHEESE STICKS
Lightly breaded and fried, served with dipping sauce
FRIED GREEN BEANS
Perfect alternative to fries! Served with your choice of dipping sauce
SWEET CORN NUGGETS
Lightly fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Yum!
JALAPENO HOT SHOTS
Spicy, cheesy fried peppers with dipping sauce to cool them off
POTACHOS-CHICKEN
Cheesy fries with chicken and BBQ sauce
POTACHOS-PULLED PORK
Crispy fries topped with tender pork, cheese and BBQ sauce
POTACHOS-BEEF BRISKET
Cheesy fries topped with tender brisket, BBQ sauce
POTACHOS-PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Cheesy fries with steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone
SANDWICHES
CUBAN SANDWICH
Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a pressed sub roll
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken with spicy sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo
RUEBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut thousand island dressing on rye bread
RACHEL
Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on rye bread
BOONDOCKS BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast your choice of grilled, fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato and mayo
TURKEY SUB
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a sub roll
MEATBALL SUB
Meatballs in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese in a sub roll
BACON CHICKEN RANCH
Chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch sauce, lettuce and tomato
FRIED CHICKEN CLUB
Fried chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and zesty remoulade sauce
CHICKEN PHILLY
Grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms on a sub roll
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
Tender steak strips with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms on a sub roll
CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast
SHRIMP PO BOY
Shrimp cooked your way, piled into a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce
GATOR PO BOY
Gator nuggets with lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce
OYSTER PO BOY
Fried oysters in a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce
FISH SANDWICH
Fried fish filet with lettuce and tomato on a bun with tartar sauce
BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH
Tender brisket with cheddar cheese, onion rings & BBQ sauce on a bun
CHILI CHEESE DOG
All beef dog in a bun covered in chili and topped with cheese
CLASSIC HOT DOG
Classic all beef hot dog in a bun
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Juicy pork piled on a bun with BBQ sauce
HOT HAM AND CHEESE
Ham, choice of cheese with mayo on a toasted bun
BEACH BRISKET TACOS
Tender brisket, jack cheese and BBQ sauce in a pressed flour tortilla
TURKEY BACON PRESS
Turkey, smoked bacon, cheese and ranch sauce on a pressed sub roll
SAUSAGE PARMESAN SANDWICH
Sausage with grilled peppers and onions on a sub roll topped with Parmesan cheese
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Crispy chicken hand breaded and fried with marinara and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bun
HAWAIIAN BBQ SANDWICH
Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, pineapple with BBQ sauce on a sub roll. You'll do the Hula for this one!
CORDON BLEU
Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard sauce and mayo on a pressed bun
COUNTRY FRIED SANDWICH
Breaded beef, grilled onions, provolone and mayo on a bun
GRILLED CHEESE CLASSIC SANDWICH
Classic buttery grilled bread filled with melted American cheese.
BURGERS
CHEESEBURGER
Fresh grilled patty with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
Two juicy grilled patties with cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Fresh grilled patty, bacon, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & mayo
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Fresh sauteed mushrooms with melted Swiss on a grilled hamburger patty and bun
SANTE FE CHEESEBURGER
Juicy burger patty with grilled onions, jalapenos and jack cheese
PATTY MELT
Burger patty with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread
BLUE CHEESEBURGER
Grilled burger patty with fried onion rings and tangy blue cheese
RIVER BURGER
Juicy burger patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce on garlic toasted bun
HAMBURGER
Juicy grilled hamburger with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup
WRAP-UPS
CHOMPER WRAP-CHICKEN
Chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo in your choice of tortilla flavor
CHOMPER WRAP-SHRIMP
Shrimp, lettuce, tomato and mayo in your choice of wrap flavor
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese and buffalo sauce
CAESAR WRAP-CHICKEN
Chicken with romaine, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese, your choice of tortilla flavor
CAESAR WRAP-SHRIMP
Shrimp, romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, your choice of tortilla
SOUTHWEST WRAP-CHICKEN
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, southwest veggies, sante fe ranch dressing in your choice of tortilla
SOUTHWEST WRAP-SHRIMP
Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cheese. southwest veggies , spicy ranch in your choice of tortilla flavor
SURFER CLUB WRAP
Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo. Your choice of tortilla
QUESADILLA-CHICKEN
Chicken, grilled peppers and onions in a cheesy tortilla
QUESADILLA-SHRIMP
Shrimp, grilled peppers and onions, in a cheesy tortilla of your choice
QUESADILLA-STEAK
Steak, grilled peppers and onions, cheese and choice of tortilla
QUESADILLA-CHEESE
Cheesy grilled peppers and onions in a tortilla flavor of your choice
CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDERS-4 PIECES
Fried crispy chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS-6 PIECES
Crispy fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce
WILD WINGS-6 PIECES
Golden fried boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
WILD WINGS-12 PIECES
Golden and crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Crispy chicken hand breaded and fried with marinara and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bun
CHICKEN TENDER SUB
Golden fried chicken with provolone cheese and ranch sauce
CHICKEN POTACHOS
Pile of fries with chicken, melted cheese and BBQ
CHICKEN BACON MAC
Chicken, bacon and ranch over mac and cheese pasta
SHRIMP
GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP-12 PIECE
12 golden fried shrimp with choice of dipping sauce
GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP-18 PIECE
18 golden fried shrimp with choice of dipping sauce
COCONUT SHRIMP
Crisp fried shrimp in coconut batter with sweet, spicy orange dipping sauce
SHRIMP PO BOY
Shrimp cooked your way, piled into a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce
SWAMP TACOS
Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, southwest veggies and cheese in flour tortillas with a remoulaude sauce
BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS
Shrimp with slaw and tomatoes in flour tortillas with a spicy sauce
BAYOU MAC & CHEESE
Creamy, cheesy sauce with Blackened shrimp and Spicy sausage over pasta. Also yummy, try our Bayou Mac & Cheese with Blackened chicken and Spicy sausage! You can also choose double the shrimp, chicken or sausage.
CAJUN SHRIMP-12 PIECES
Shrimp coated in blackening seasoning and grilled
CAJUN SHRIMP-18 PIECE
Shrimp coated in blackening seasoning and grilled
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Grilled shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne pasta
FISH
FRIED FISH FILET
Tender white fish filet breaded and fried golden served with dipping sauce
FISH TACOS
Fish cooked your way, served in flour tortillas with cabbage and a zesty cream sauce
LOUISIANA STYLE
Fish filet covered in blackening seasoning and grilled
SOUTHERN CAT
Lightly coated with cornmeal and golden fried served with tartar sauce
FISH SANDWICH
Fried fish filet with lettuce and tomato on a bun with tartar sauce
PASTA BOWLS
ALFREDO-CHICKEN
Grilled chicken in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne pasta
ALFREDO-SHRIMP
Sweet shrimp, cooked your way, in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne pasta
PASTA MARINARA-CHICKEN
Grilled chicken in a zesty red sauce over penne pasta with Parmesan cheese
PASTA MARINARA-MEATBALL
Meatballs with a zesty marinara sauce over penne pasta topped with Parmesan cheese
PASTA MARINARA-SAUSAGE
Sausage and penne pasta in a zesty marinara sauce with Parmesan cheese
PORK MAC & CHEESE
Cheesy penne pasta with tender pork & BBQ sauce
BRISKET MAC & CHEESE
Creamy mac & cheese topped with tender brisket
CHICKEN BACON MAC
Chicken, bacon and ranch over mac and cheese pasta
BAYOU MAC & CHEESE
Creamy, cheesy sauce with Blackened shrimp and Spicy sausage over pasta. Also yummy, try our Bayou Mac & Cheese with Blackened chicken and Spicy sausage! You can also choose double the shrimp, chicken or sausage.
PENNE CARBONARA-STEAK
Steak and bacon in a rich garlic cheese sauce over pasta
PENNE CARBONARA-CHICKEN
Chicken chunks with bacon in a rich garlic cheese sauce over pasta
PENNE CARBONARA-SHRIMP
Shrimp with bacon in a rich garlic cheese sauce over pasta
RICE BOWLS
SOUTHERN SHRIMP BOWL
Shrimp, spicy sausage and creamy cheese sauce over rice
HONEY BOURBON CHICKEN BOWL
Chicken with grilled pepper and onions in a sweet, spicy sauce over rice
HONEY BOURBON SHRIMP BOWL
Shrimp, grilled peppers and onions in a sweet, spicy sauce over rice
ARROZ CON POLLO
Seasoned chicken with onions and mushrooms in a spicy cheese sauce over rice
CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL
Chicken, pineapple, peppers, onions in a tangy teriyaki sauce over rice
SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL
Shrimp, pineapple, peppers, onions in a tangy teriyaki sauce over rice
MUSHROOM CHICKEN BOWL
Chicken chunks in a rich mushroom gravy over rice
SWEDISH MEATBALL BOWL
Meatballs in a rich mushroom gravy over rice
BEEF TIP BOWL
Tender beef nuggets, mushrooms and onions in a rich, brown gravy over rice
DELICACIES
CALAMARI
Tender rings of calamari, breaded and fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce
FROG LEGS
Crispy fried frog legs with your choice of dipping sauce
CLAM STRIPS
Tasty clam strips battered and fried, comes with your choice of sauce
FRIED OYSTERS
Golden fried oysters with dipping sauce
GATOR NUGGETS
Nuggets of tasty gator, breaded, fried and served with our custom gator sauce
CRAB SANDWICH
Crab cake with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on a bun
FRESH GREENS
CHEF SALAD
Crisp greens, tomato, onion, bacon, turkey, ham, cheese, boiled egg, and croutons with your choice of dressing
COBB SALAD- CHICKEN
Chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion, cheese, mixed greens and croutons with your choice of dressing
COBB SALAD- SHRIMP
Shrimp, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion, cheese, mixed greens and croutons with your choice of dressing
CAESAR- CHICKEN
Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese with croutons and dressing on the side
CAESAR- SHRIMP
Shrimp, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons with Caesar dressing on the side
SANTE FE SALAD- CHICKEN
Chicken, greens, tomatoes, black bean veg mix, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and spicy ranch dressing
SANTE FE SALAD- SHRIMP
Shrimp, greens, tomatoes, black bean veg mix, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips with a spicy ranch dressing
HOUSE SALAD- CHICKEN
Chicken, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
HOUSE SALAD- SHRIMP
Shrimp, greens, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
Chopped boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and relish piled on bread
SWEET COLE SLAW
Fresh cabbage mix with sweet, creamy dressing
YOUNG'UNS
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
Golden fried chicken tenders served with fries and dip sauce
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES
Melted cheese on toast served with fries
KIDS HAMBURGER & FRIES
Juicy hamburger on a bun with pickles, ketchup and mustard served with fries
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
Tender pasta in a cheesy sauce
KIDS DOG & FRIES
Hot dog in a bun with golden fries
KIDS SHRIMP & FRIES
Golden fried shrimp with fries and dip sauce
KIDS FISH FILET & FRIES
Golden fish filet served with fries and dip
KIDS PASTA- MARINARA
Tender penne pasta with marinara sauce
KIDS PASTA- ALFREDO
Tender penne pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce
DESSERTS
ICE CREAM CONE- SMALL
Creamy ice cream in a crisp cake cone
ICE CREAM CONE- LARGE
Creamy ice cream in a crisp cake cone
ICE CREAM WAFFLE CONE
Waffle cone with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or twist ice cream
MILK SHAKE- SMALL
Creamy smooth ice cream blended into a shake. Add your favorite flavor or go with a classic
MILK SHAKE- MEDIUM
Creamy smooth ice cream blended into a shake. Add your favorite flavor or go with a classic
MILK SHAKE- LARGE
Creamy smooth ice cream blended into a shake. Add your favorite flavor or go with a classic
MILKSHAKE PUMPKIN SPICE
There's a change in the air. Satisfy your Fall feelings with this sweet, spicy treat. Limited time.
SUNDAES
Sweet and creamy! The perfect treat or ending to your meal
FRIED OREOS
Oreo cookies dipped in sweet batter and fried
SMOOTHIES
Fresh and refreshing!
FRAPPES
Icy cold, sweet and refreshing!
SODA & TEA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Chompers! We offer more flavors and exciting choices than the average drive-thru.
23508 NW 185th Rd, High Springs, FL 32643