Chompers Diner

Popular Items

FRIED MUSHROOMS
SWEET CORN NUGGETS
CHEESE STICKS

STARTERS

FRENCH FRIES REGULAR

FRENCH FRIES REGULAR

$1.99

Crispy golden fries

FRENCH FRIES LARGE

FRENCH FRIES LARGE

$2.99

Golden brown, crispy fries

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.99

Dipped in batter and golden fried served with your choice of sauce

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$4.79

Fresh fried mushrooms with dipping sauce

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$4.99

Fresh green tomatoes dipped in batter and fried to perfection, served with yummy dipping sauce

FRIED OKRA

FRIED OKRA

$2.49

Golden fried morsels with choice of dipping sauce

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$3.79

Zesty pickle chips, fried, served with dipping sauce

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$4.79

Crispy fries covered in melty cheese. Add bacon or chili for a special snack!

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$3.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served with dipping sauce

FRIED GREEN BEANS

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$3.99

Perfect alternative to fries! Served with your choice of dipping sauce

SWEET CORN NUGGETS

SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$3.49

Lightly fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Yum!

JALAPENO HOT SHOTS

JALAPENO HOT SHOTS

$4.19

Spicy, cheesy fried peppers with dipping sauce to cool them off

POTACHOS-CHICKEN

POTACHOS-CHICKEN

$7.99

Cheesy fries with chicken and BBQ sauce

POTACHOS-PULLED PORK

POTACHOS-PULLED PORK

$7.99

Crispy fries topped with tender pork, cheese and BBQ sauce

POTACHOS-BEEF BRISKET

POTACHOS-BEEF BRISKET

$8.99

Cheesy fries topped with tender brisket, BBQ sauce

POTACHOS-PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

POTACHOS-PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$8.99

Cheesy fries with steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone

SANDWICHES

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$8.79

Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a pressed sub roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.49

Fried chicken with spicy sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo

RUEBEN

RUEBEN

$7.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut thousand island dressing on rye bread

RACHEL

RACHEL

$7.99

Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on rye bread

BOONDOCKS BLT

BOONDOCKS BLT

$5.29

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.39

Chicken breast your choice of grilled, fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato and mayo

TURKEY SUB

TURKEY SUB

$7.99

Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a sub roll

MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALL SUB

$7.99

Meatballs in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese in a sub roll

BACON CHICKEN RANCH

BACON CHICKEN RANCH

$5.89

Chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch sauce, lettuce and tomato

FRIED CHICKEN CLUB

FRIED CHICKEN CLUB

$6.89

Fried chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and zesty remoulade sauce

CHICKEN PHILLY

CHICKEN PHILLY

$7.99

Grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms on a sub roll

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$7.99

Tender steak strips with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms on a sub roll

CLUB SANDWICH

CLUB SANDWICH

$7.49

Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$8.49

Shrimp cooked your way, piled into a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce

GATOR PO BOY

GATOR PO BOY

$10.99

Gator nuggets with lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce

OYSTER PO BOY

OYSTER PO BOY

$10.99

Fried oysters in a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$5.99

Fried fish filet with lettuce and tomato on a bun with tartar sauce

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$7.49

Tender brisket with cheddar cheese, onion rings & BBQ sauce on a bun

CHILI CHEESE DOG

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$5.99

All beef dog in a bun covered in chili and topped with cheese

CLASSIC HOT DOG

CLASSIC HOT DOG

$3.79

Classic all beef hot dog in a bun

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$5.79

Juicy pork piled on a bun with BBQ sauce

HOT HAM AND CHEESE

HOT HAM AND CHEESE

$5.99

Ham, choice of cheese with mayo on a toasted bun

BEACH BRISKET TACOS

BEACH BRISKET TACOS

$7.49

Tender brisket, jack cheese and BBQ sauce in a pressed flour tortilla

TURKEY BACON PRESS

TURKEY BACON PRESS

$8.49

Turkey, smoked bacon, cheese and ranch sauce on a pressed sub roll

SAUSAGE PARMESAN SANDWICH

SAUSAGE PARMESAN SANDWICH

$7.49

Sausage with grilled peppers and onions on a sub roll topped with Parmesan cheese

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$5.99

Crispy chicken hand breaded and fried with marinara and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bun

HAWAIIAN BBQ SANDWICH

HAWAIIAN BBQ SANDWICH

$8.79

Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, pineapple with BBQ sauce on a sub roll. You'll do the Hula for this one!

CORDON BLEU

CORDON BLEU

$8.79

Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard sauce and mayo on a pressed bun

COUNTRY FRIED SANDWICH

COUNTRY FRIED SANDWICH

$4.99

Breaded beef, grilled onions, provolone and mayo on a bun

GRILLED CHEESE CLASSIC SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE CLASSIC SANDWICH

$4.99

Classic buttery grilled bread filled with melted American cheese.

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$4.99

Fresh grilled patty with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

Two juicy grilled patties with cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato

BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.79

Fresh grilled patty, bacon, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & mayo

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$6.79

Fresh sauteed mushrooms with melted Swiss on a grilled hamburger patty and bun

SANTE FE CHEESEBURGER

SANTE FE CHEESEBURGER

$6.59

Juicy burger patty with grilled onions, jalapenos and jack cheese

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$6.89

Burger patty with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread

BLUE CHEESEBURGER

BLUE CHEESEBURGER

$6.79

Grilled burger patty with fried onion rings and tangy blue cheese

RIVER BURGER

RIVER BURGER

$6.79

Juicy burger patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce on garlic toasted bun

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$4.49

Juicy grilled hamburger with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup

WRAP-UPS

CHOMPER WRAP-CHICKEN

CHOMPER WRAP-CHICKEN

$5.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo in your choice of tortilla flavor

CHOMPER WRAP-SHRIMP

CHOMPER WRAP-SHRIMP

$5.99

Shrimp, lettuce, tomato and mayo in your choice of wrap flavor

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$6.29

Chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese and buffalo sauce

CAESAR WRAP-CHICKEN

CAESAR WRAP-CHICKEN

$5.99

Chicken with romaine, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese, your choice of tortilla flavor

CAESAR WRAP-SHRIMP

CAESAR WRAP-SHRIMP

$5.99

Shrimp, romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, your choice of tortilla

SOUTHWEST WRAP-CHICKEN

SOUTHWEST WRAP-CHICKEN

$6.79

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, southwest veggies, sante fe ranch dressing in your choice of tortilla

SOUTHWEST WRAP-SHRIMP

SOUTHWEST WRAP-SHRIMP

$6.79

Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cheese. southwest veggies , spicy ranch in your choice of tortilla flavor

SURFER CLUB WRAP

SURFER CLUB WRAP

$6.79

Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo. Your choice of tortilla

QUESADILLA-CHICKEN

QUESADILLA-CHICKEN

$8.49

Chicken, grilled peppers and onions in a cheesy tortilla

QUESADILLA-SHRIMP

QUESADILLA-SHRIMP

$8.49

Shrimp, grilled peppers and onions, in a cheesy tortilla of your choice

QUESADILLA-STEAK

QUESADILLA-STEAK

$8.49

Steak, grilled peppers and onions, cheese and choice of tortilla

QUESADILLA-CHEESE

QUESADILLA-CHEESE

$6.49

Cheesy grilled peppers and onions in a tortilla flavor of your choice

CHICKEN

CHICKEN TENDERS-4 PIECES

CHICKEN TENDERS-4 PIECES

$5.79

Fried crispy chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS-6 PIECES

CHICKEN TENDERS-6 PIECES

$8.49

Crispy fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce

WILD WINGS-6 PIECES

WILD WINGS-6 PIECES

$8.49

Golden fried boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

WILD WINGS-12 PIECES

WILD WINGS-12 PIECES

$14.49

Golden and crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$5.99

Crispy chicken hand breaded and fried with marinara and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bun

CHICKEN TENDER SUB

CHICKEN TENDER SUB

$7.99

Golden fried chicken with provolone cheese and ranch sauce

CHICKEN POTACHOS

CHICKEN POTACHOS

$7.99

Pile of fries with chicken, melted cheese and BBQ

CHICKEN BACON MAC

CHICKEN BACON MAC

$8.99

Chicken, bacon and ranch over mac and cheese pasta

SHRIMP

GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP-12 PIECE

GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP-12 PIECE

$7.99

12 golden fried shrimp with choice of dipping sauce

GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP-18 PIECE

GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP-18 PIECE

$11.79

18 golden fried shrimp with choice of dipping sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$9.99

Crisp fried shrimp in coconut batter with sweet, spicy orange dipping sauce

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$8.49

Shrimp cooked your way, piled into a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce

SWAMP TACOS

SWAMP TACOS

$6.99

Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, southwest veggies and cheese in flour tortillas with a remoulaude sauce

BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS

BUFFALO SHRIMP TACOS

$6.49

Shrimp with slaw and tomatoes in flour tortillas with a spicy sauce

BAYOU MAC & CHEESE

BAYOU MAC & CHEESE

$9.49

Creamy, cheesy sauce with Blackened shrimp and Spicy sausage over pasta. Also yummy, try our Bayou Mac & Cheese with Blackened chicken and Spicy sausage! You can also choose double the shrimp, chicken or sausage.

CAJUN SHRIMP-12 PIECES

CAJUN SHRIMP-12 PIECES

$7.99

Shrimp coated in blackening seasoning and grilled

CAJUN SHRIMP-18 PIECE

CAJUN SHRIMP-18 PIECE

$11.79

Shrimp coated in blackening seasoning and grilled

SHRIMP ALFREDO

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$9.49

Grilled shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne pasta

FISH

FRIED FISH FILET

FRIED FISH FILET

$7.99

Tender white fish filet breaded and fried golden served with dipping sauce

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$7.49

Fish cooked your way, served in flour tortillas with cabbage and a zesty cream sauce

LOUISIANA STYLE

LOUISIANA STYLE

$7.99

Fish filet covered in blackening seasoning and grilled

SOUTHERN CAT

SOUTHERN CAT

$8.99

Lightly coated with cornmeal and golden fried served with tartar sauce

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$5.99

Fried fish filet with lettuce and tomato on a bun with tartar sauce

PASTA BOWLS

ALFREDO-CHICKEN

ALFREDO-CHICKEN

$9.49

Grilled chicken in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne pasta

ALFREDO-SHRIMP

ALFREDO-SHRIMP

$9.49

Sweet shrimp, cooked your way, in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne pasta

PASTA MARINARA-CHICKEN

PASTA MARINARA-CHICKEN

$7.99

Grilled chicken in a zesty red sauce over penne pasta with Parmesan cheese

PASTA MARINARA-MEATBALL

PASTA MARINARA-MEATBALL

$7.99

Meatballs with a zesty marinara sauce over penne pasta topped with Parmesan cheese

PASTA MARINARA-SAUSAGE

PASTA MARINARA-SAUSAGE

$7.99

Sausage and penne pasta in a zesty marinara sauce with Parmesan cheese

PORK MAC & CHEESE

PORK MAC & CHEESE

$8.49

Cheesy penne pasta with tender pork & BBQ sauce

BRISKET MAC & CHEESE

BRISKET MAC & CHEESE

$8.49

Creamy mac & cheese topped with tender brisket

CHICKEN BACON MAC

CHICKEN BACON MAC

$8.99

Chicken, bacon and ranch over mac and cheese pasta

BAYOU MAC & CHEESE

BAYOU MAC & CHEESE

$9.49

Creamy, cheesy sauce with Blackened shrimp and Spicy sausage over pasta. Also yummy, try our Bayou Mac & Cheese with Blackened chicken and Spicy sausage! You can also choose double the shrimp, chicken or sausage.

PENNE CARBONARA-STEAK

PENNE CARBONARA-STEAK

$9.99

Steak and bacon in a rich garlic cheese sauce over pasta

PENNE CARBONARA-CHICKEN

PENNE CARBONARA-CHICKEN

$9.99

Chicken chunks with bacon in a rich garlic cheese sauce over pasta

PENNE CARBONARA-SHRIMP

PENNE CARBONARA-SHRIMP

$9.99

Shrimp with bacon in a rich garlic cheese sauce over pasta

RICE BOWLS

SOUTHERN SHRIMP BOWL

SOUTHERN SHRIMP BOWL

$8.99

Shrimp, spicy sausage and creamy cheese sauce over rice

HONEY BOURBON CHICKEN BOWL

HONEY BOURBON CHICKEN BOWL

$8.49

Chicken with grilled pepper and onions in a sweet, spicy sauce over rice

HONEY BOURBON SHRIMP BOWL

HONEY BOURBON SHRIMP BOWL

$8.49

Shrimp, grilled peppers and onions in a sweet, spicy sauce over rice

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$7.99

Seasoned chicken with onions and mushrooms in a spicy cheese sauce over rice

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

$8.49

Chicken, pineapple, peppers, onions in a tangy teriyaki sauce over rice

SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL

SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL

$8.49

Shrimp, pineapple, peppers, onions in a tangy teriyaki sauce over rice

MUSHROOM CHICKEN BOWL

MUSHROOM CHICKEN BOWL

$7.99

Chicken chunks in a rich mushroom gravy over rice

SWEDISH MEATBALL BOWL

SWEDISH MEATBALL BOWL

$7.99

Meatballs in a rich mushroom gravy over rice

BEEF TIP BOWL

BEEF TIP BOWL

$8.99

Tender beef nuggets, mushrooms and onions in a rich, brown gravy over rice

DELICACIES

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$10.79

Tender rings of calamari, breaded and fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce

FROG LEGS

FROG LEGS

$10.79

Crispy fried frog legs with your choice of dipping sauce

CLAM STRIPS

CLAM STRIPS

$8.49

Tasty clam strips battered and fried, comes with your choice of sauce

FRIED OYSTERS

FRIED OYSTERS

$12.99

Golden fried oysters with dipping sauce

GATOR NUGGETS

GATOR NUGGETS

$12.99

Nuggets of tasty gator, breaded, fried and served with our custom gator sauce

CRAB SANDWICH

CRAB SANDWICH

$7.99

Crab cake with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on a bun

FRESH GREENS

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$8.99

Crisp greens, tomato, onion, bacon, turkey, ham, cheese, boiled egg, and croutons with your choice of dressing

COBB SALAD- CHICKEN

COBB SALAD- CHICKEN

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion, cheese, mixed greens and croutons with your choice of dressing

COBB SALAD- SHRIMP

COBB SALAD- SHRIMP

$8.99

Shrimp, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion, cheese, mixed greens and croutons with your choice of dressing

CAESAR- CHICKEN

CAESAR- CHICKEN

$8.79

Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese with croutons and dressing on the side

CAESAR- SHRIMP

CAESAR- SHRIMP

$8.79

Shrimp, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons with Caesar dressing on the side

SANTE FE SALAD- CHICKEN

SANTE FE SALAD- CHICKEN

$8.99

Chicken, greens, tomatoes, black bean veg mix, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and spicy ranch dressing

SANTE FE SALAD- SHRIMP

SANTE FE SALAD- SHRIMP

$8.99

Shrimp, greens, tomatoes, black bean veg mix, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips with a spicy ranch dressing

HOUSE SALAD- CHICKEN

HOUSE SALAD- CHICKEN

$8.79

Chicken, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing

HOUSE SALAD- SHRIMP

HOUSE SALAD- SHRIMP

$8.79

Shrimp, greens, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$3.99

Chopped boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and relish piled on bread

SWEET COLE SLAW

SWEET COLE SLAW

$2.49

Fresh cabbage mix with sweet, creamy dressing

YOUNG'UNS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$5.99

Golden fried chicken tenders served with fries and dip sauce

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$4.99

Melted cheese on toast served with fries

KIDS HAMBURGER & FRIES

KIDS HAMBURGER & FRIES

$4.99

Juicy hamburger on a bun with pickles, ketchup and mustard served with fries

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

Tender pasta in a cheesy sauce

KIDS DOG & FRIES

KIDS DOG & FRIES

$4.99

Hot dog in a bun with golden fries

KIDS SHRIMP & FRIES

KIDS SHRIMP & FRIES

$5.99

Golden fried shrimp with fries and dip sauce

KIDS FISH FILET & FRIES

KIDS FISH FILET & FRIES

$5.99

Golden fish filet served with fries and dip

KIDS PASTA- MARINARA

KIDS PASTA- MARINARA

$5.99

Tender penne pasta with marinara sauce

KIDS PASTA- ALFREDO

KIDS PASTA- ALFREDO

$5.99

Tender penne pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM CONE- SMALL

ICE CREAM CONE- SMALL

$1.99

Creamy ice cream in a crisp cake cone

ICE CREAM CONE- LARGE

ICE CREAM CONE- LARGE

$2.39

Creamy ice cream in a crisp cake cone

ICE CREAM WAFFLE CONE

ICE CREAM WAFFLE CONE

$3.79

Waffle cone with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or twist ice cream

MILK SHAKE- SMALL

MILK SHAKE- SMALL

$2.99

Creamy smooth ice cream blended into a shake. Add your favorite flavor or go with a classic

MILK SHAKE- MEDIUM

MILK SHAKE- MEDIUM

$3.79

Creamy smooth ice cream blended into a shake. Add your favorite flavor or go with a classic

MILK SHAKE- LARGE

MILK SHAKE- LARGE

$4.29

Creamy smooth ice cream blended into a shake. Add your favorite flavor or go with a classic

MILKSHAKE PUMPKIN SPICE

MILKSHAKE PUMPKIN SPICE

$2.99+

There's a change in the air. Satisfy your Fall feelings with this sweet, spicy treat. Limited time.

SUNDAES

SUNDAES

$3.49

Sweet and creamy! The perfect treat or ending to your meal

FRIED OREOS

FRIED OREOS

$3.79

Oreo cookies dipped in sweet batter and fried

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

$3.89

Fresh and refreshing!

FRAPPES

FRAPPES

$3.89

Icy cold, sweet and refreshing!

SODA & TEA

PEPSI

PEPSI

$1.79+
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$1.79+
MOUNTAIN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.79+
MUG ROOT BEER

MUG ROOT BEER

$1.79+
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$1.79+
ORANGE CRUSH

ORANGE CRUSH

$1.79+
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$1.79+
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$1.79+
SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$1.79+
UN SWEET TEA

UN SWEET TEA

$1.79+
HALF & HALF TEA

HALF & HALF TEA

$1.79+

COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE

$1.39

MEDIUM COFFEE

$1.59

LARGE COFFEE

$1.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Chompers! We offer more flavors and exciting choices than the average drive-thru.

Location

23508 NW 185th Rd, High Springs, FL 32643

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

