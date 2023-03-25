Chompie's - Arrowhead

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Original Breakfast Bagel
Kid Chicken Fingers
Homemade Soups | Quart

Breakfast All Day

All American

SERVED ALL DAY

All American Breakfast

$13.99

Three eggs, two jumbo sausage links, two strip bacon, and hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Breakfast Classics

Two Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Our special blend of hash topped with two eggs any style. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

The Leo

The Leo

$14.99

Scramble of Nova lox, eggs, and onions. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Chompie's Breakfast Sliders

Chompie's Breakfast Sliders

$12.99

Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns.

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$14.99

Chicken fried steak, two (2) biscuits topped with country gravy, and two scrambled eggs. Served with home fries

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, green onions, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla and topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns

The Early Riser

$11.79

Egg sandwich with two fried eggs, your choice of bacon, ham, turkey sausage, plus Cheddar cheese on a fresh-baked bagel. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns

The Cragel Riser

$12.79

(Cragel: a cross between a bagel and croissant) A scrambled egg sandwich mixed with bacon, diced green and yellow onions, and Havarti and Parmesan cheese on a fresh-baked cragel.

Skillets

Cabo Skillet

Cabo Skillet

$14.49

Home fries topped with cilantro, green chiles, jalapeños, tomato, onion, bell peppers, scallions, and melted Jalapeno Jack cheese, Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.99

A layer of home fries, a layer of corned beef hash, and a layer of Cheddar cheese topped with two eggs any style. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Granny Girl's Country Skillet

$13.99

Home fries, diced turkey sausage, bacon, sautéed onion, scallions, and melted Cheddar cheese, covered in country gravy, topped with two eggs any style. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Van Wyck Expressway Skillet

$13.99

Home fries, ham, bacon, tomato, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and melted Cheddar cheese topped with two eggs any style. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Avocado, tomato, onion, scallions, and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Broccoli, onion, mushrooms, tomato, and scallions. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Chompie's Western Omelet

$12.99

Ham, green peppers, and onion. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Western Corned Beef Omelet

Western Corned Beef Omelet

$13.99

Corned Beef, green peppers, and onion. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Northern Omelet

$13.49

Corned beef hash and Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Chorizo Con Queso Omelet

Chorizo Con Queso Omelet

$13.99

Beef chorizo, Jalapeno Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, and green chiles. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Baja Omelet

$12.99

Avocado, tomato, onion, scallions, and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Lumberjack Omelet

$12.99

Home fries, mushrooms, bacon, and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

French Omelet

French Omelet

$13.99

Bacon, mushrooms, scallions, sautéed onion, and Parmesan and Havarti cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Greek Omelet

$12.99

Spinach, mushrooms, Greek Feta cheese, and grilled onions. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast

Fitness Omelet

$13.99

Egg white omelet with diced turkey, spinach, mushrooms, green chiles, tomato, and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh fruit salad or low-fat Cottage cheese. Includes your choice of fresh-baked bagel with lite plain or veggie cream cheese

Plain Omelet

$10.99

Your choice of cheese, perfectly melted. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. With bacon or ham add $2.99

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Traditional buttermilk pancakes made from our house scratch recipe

Protein Pancakes

Protein Pancakes

$11.49

100% whole wheat pancake batter with granola, blueberries, and sliced almonds

Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

$10.99

Topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and shortcake crumbs

French Toast

Babka French Toast

$13.49

Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream

Classic French Toast

$10.99

Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection

Chompie's French Toast

Chompie's French Toast

$11.49

Our original “New York” style thick-sliced Challah dipped in batter and deep-fried until golden brown

Yummy Stuffed French Toast

Yummy Stuffed French Toast

$14.99

Batter-dipped Challah stuffed with strawberry jam and cream cheese, fried crisp, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with side of fresh fruit salad

Deli Faves

Josh's Bagel Breakfast Skins

$13.99

Two open-faced bagels filled with scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, green onions, potatoes, and topped with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and fresh fruit salad

Blake's Cheese Blintzes

$13.99

Two hand-rolled jumbo blintzes served with applesauce, sour cream, and fresh fruit salad

Matzo Brei

$12.49

Chompie’s secret blend of matzo and eggs. Get it deep-fried (Lou’s way), pancake style, or scrambled (plain or onion). Served with fresh fruit salad

Grandma Sarah's Potato Pancakes

$12.49

Hand-grated and crispy latkes! Includes three jumbo pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce.

Smoked Fish

Baked Salmon Plate

$21.99

(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.

Nova Lox Plate

$21.99

Traditionally smoked Norwegian salmon with the perfect balance of flavors. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.

All Salmon Half & Half Bagel

$21.99

Split bagel with cream cheese, half topped with crumbled baked salmon; half topped with Nova lox and garnished with cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, and capers

Extras! Sides

SD Bacon | Sliced

$4.99

SD Grilled Ham

$3.99

SD Sausage | Link

$3.49

SD Sausage | Turkey

$3.49

SD Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

SD Home Fries

$3.99

SD Hash Browns

$3.99

SD Potato Pancake

$4.49

SD Cottage Cheese

$2.99

SD One Egg

$1.79

SD Two Eggs

$2.99

SD Avocado

$2.99

SD Capers

$0.99

SD Tomato Slices

$2.99

SD Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

SD Toast

$1.99

Kid Menu AM

Kid Pancake

$5.99

Happy Mouse Pancake - Served with choice of bacon or turkey sausage

Kid Cheese Scramble

$6.49

Scrambled egg mixed with Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of bagel and bacon or turkey sausage

Kid French Toast

$5.99

Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage

Veggie | Fruit | Sides

SD Broccoli

$2.99

SD Carrots

$2.99

SD Spinach

$2.99

SD Jalapenos

$0.99

SD Blueberries

$2.99

SD Applesauce

$0.79

SD Sour Cream

$0.79

SD Salsa

$1.49

SD Tomato Slices

$2.99

SD Country Gravy

$0.99

SD Plain Cream Cheese

$0.89

SD Ranch Dressing

$0.79

Lunch | Dinner

NY Mile High Sandwiches | Full Size

BLT | Full

$11.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Brisket | Full

$18.99

A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Chicken Salad | Full

$13.99

Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Corned Beef | Full

$18.99

Classic New York Presentation. Must Have! Served with choice of side

Egg Salad | Full

$9.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Ham | Full

$15.49

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Roast Beef | Full

$16.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Pastrami | Full

$19.99

Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side

Tuna Salad | Full

$13.99

White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Turkey | Full

$15.99

Roasted Daily. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Tongue | Full

$24.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Double Stack | Full

$18.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

NY Mile High Sandwiches | Half

BLT | Half

$9.49

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Brisket | Half

$13.49

A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Chicken Salad | Half

$10.99

Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Corned Beef | Half

$13.99

Classic New York Presentation. Must Have! Served with choice of side

Ham | Half

$10.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Pastrami | Half

$14.49

Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side

Roast Beef | Half

$11.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Tuna Salad | Half

$10.99

White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Turkey | Half

$10.99

Roasted Daily. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Tongue | Half

$16.99

Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.

Colossal Ruebens

Classic Grandpa Ruby's Rueben | Corned Beef

$21.99

Corned Beef served with grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Classic Grandpa Ruby's Rueben | Pastrami

$21.99

Pastrami served with grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Rachel's Motown | Corned Beef

$21.99

Corned Beef served with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Rachel's Motown | Pastrami

$21.99

Pastrami served with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Frank's Fowl Ball

Frank's Fowl Ball

$18.99

Hot sliced turkey breast, Coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Signature Sandwiches

Mark's Monte Cristo

Mark's Monte Cristo

$17.49

Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side

Chiel's Philly Cheesesteak

$18.49

Shaved steak “Philly Style” with grilled peppers, onions, and topped with Jack cheese on a Club Roll. Served with your choice of Side

Becker's Brooklyner

Becker's Brooklyner

$21.99

Hot pastrami, corned beef, and braised brisket on double-baked Jewish Rye. Served with your choice of Side

Aaron's Choice

$20.99

Hot Corned Beef and Pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing on an Onion Roll. Served with your choice of Side

Grandpa Charlie's Grilled Tuna Melt

$15.99

Served on your choice of bread with grilled tomato. Served with your choice of Side

Times Square NY | Corned Beef

Times Square NY | Corned Beef

$20.49

Corned Beef smothered with coleslaw and 1000 Island dressing on double baked Jewish Rye. Served with your choice of Side

Times Square Square | Pastrami

$20.49

Sliced Pastrami smothered with coleslaw and 1000 Island dressing on double baked Jewish Rye. Served with your choice of Side

Stevie G's Five-Town Special

Stevie G's Five-Town Special

$17.99

Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh-baked multigrain bread. Served with your choice of Side

Wendy's Favorite

$16.99

Oven-roasted turkey breast, Havarti cheese, fresh leaf lettuce, and cranberry mayo on Cracked Whole Wheat bread. Served with your choice of Side

Jackie's Dippin' Sandwich

$18.49

Hot beef brisket simmered in beef au jus on a grilled Club Roll. Served with your choice of Side

Ali's Grilled Cheese

Ali's Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread with grilled tomato. Served with your choice of Side. Add a generous portion of Roast Beef, Turkey, or Ham for an additional $5.00

Sliders

Original Jewish Sliders

$16.99

Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Neil's New York Sliders

$16.99

Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Mona's New Jersey Sliders

$16.99

Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with Pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Don's Western Sliders

$16.49

Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with lean BBQ brisket, Cheddar cheese, and awesome crispy onion strings. Served with a side of BBQ sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Sheila's Turkey Sliders

$15.79

Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mini potato pancakes, Havarti cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Salads

Alex's Asian Chicken Salad

Alex's Asian Chicken Salad

$14.99

Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing

Chelsea's Cobb Salad

Chelsea's Cobb Salad

$14.99

Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing

Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad

Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing

Karl's Chef Salad

$13.99

Sliced oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, diced tomato, diced red onion, and chopped cucumber served over fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressin

Shirli's 'La Jolla' Salad

$15.79

Sliced seasoned chicken breast, crumbled Feta cheese, avocado, tomato wedges, diced red onion, and cucumber served over fresh crisp greens and topped with croutons. Served with Italian vinaigrette

Deluxe Dinner Salad

$6.99

Fresh crisp greens, diced tomato, Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, and cucumber slices. Served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing

Burgers

Borenstein Burger

$14.79

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Baja Burger

$16.79

Served with bacon, avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

The 'Original' Grilled Patty Melt

$14.99

On grilled Rye with grilled red onions and Swiss cheese. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Chipotle Ranch Burger

$16.79

Served with green chiles, Jalapeño Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Chipotle Ranch dressing, and topped with awesome crispy onion strings. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Chicken

Chicken BLT

$16.49

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

The Baja Chicken

$16.79

Charbroiled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.79

Charbroiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Bob's Buffalo Chicken

Bob's Buffalo Chicken

$16.79

Battered-and-fried chicken breast coated with our spicy buffalo sauce, topped with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bleu Cheese dressing. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

Chicken Strips Platter

$13.99

Premium chicken tenders fried crisp to a golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and Chipotle Ranch dressing

Nosherie

Holy Pierogi!

Holy Pierogi!

$12.49

Eight (8) homemade potato pierogies pan-fried and topped with sautéed onions. Served with sour cream and applesauce

Chopped Liver

$9.99

House made daily. Served with Bagel Chips

Grandma Sarah's Mini Potato Pancakes

$9.49

Five (5) hand-grated, crispy mini potato pancakes! Served with applesauce and sour cream.

Sweet & Sour Stuffed Cabbage Roll

Sweet & Sour Stuffed Cabbage Roll

$11.49

Sweet & Sour Stuffed Cabbage Roll served with double baked Jewish Rye.

Chompie's Awesome Crispy Onion Strings

$9.99

Hand-battered, thin-sliced onions, fried golden brown. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing

Wedge Fries | Large

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries | Large

$6.99

Homemade Knish | Coney

$6.99

New to Knish? Here’s what you’ve missed! It’s a fluffy puff pastry baked golden brown and stuffed with your choice of filling

Homemade Knish | Potato

$6.99

New to Knish? Here’s what you’ve missed! It’s a fluffy puff pastry baked golden brown and stuffed with your choice of filling

Homemade Knish | Meat

Homemade Knish | Meat

$6.99

New to Knish? Here’s what you’ve missed! It’s a fluffy puff pastry baked golden brown and stuffed with your choice of filling

Smoked Salmon Tapas

$14.99

Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers

Kid Menu PM

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing

Kid Dog

$5.49

Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing

Protein | Salad | Sides

SD Coleslaw

$2.49

SD Cottage Cheese

$2.49

SD Fruit Salad

$2.49

SD Potato Salad

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries | Large

$6.99

Wedge Fries | Large

$5.99

Veggie | Fruit | Sides

SD Broccoli

$2.99

SD Carrots

$2.99

SD Spinach

$2.99

SD Jalapenos

$0.99

SD Blueberries

$2.99

SD Applesauce

$0.79

SD Sour Cream

$0.79

SD Salsa

$1.49

SD Tomato Slices

$2.99

SD Ranch Dressing

$0.79

SD Plain Cream Cheese

$0.89

Desserts

Black & White Cookie

$3.99

Traditional NYC Classic Cookie topped with chocolate and vanilla icing

Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini

$3.99

Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting

Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake

$6.99

Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting

Brownie | Fudge

$3.99

Traditional recipe with plenty of frosting

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Fresh carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, raisins, and toasted almonds

Carrot Cake | Mini

$3.99

Fresh carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, raisins, and toasted almonds

Cheesecake

$6.99

Made with our own whipped cream cheese

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99

Chocolate cake, mousse filling, and chocolate ganache icing

Chocolate Mousse | Mini

$3.99

Chocolate cake, mousse filling, and chocolate ganache icing

Fruit Tart

$6.99

A sugar cookie crust filled with vanilla custard and topped with fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, kiwis, and topped with an apricot glaze

Napoleon

$6.99

Flaky sheets of pastry filled with vanilla custard and drizzled with vanilla and chocolate fondant icing

Napoleon | Mini

$3.99

Flaky sheets of pastry filled with vanilla custard and drizzled with vanilla and chocolate fondant icing

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting

Red Velvet | Mini

$3.99

Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting

Éclair

$6.99

An Eclair shell filled with homemade vanilla custard and dipped in chocolate

Éclair | Mini

$3.99

An Eclair shell filled with homemade vanilla custard and dipped in chocolate

Online Café

Soup To Go!

Homemade Soups | Quart

$10.99

Your Choice served with Bagel Chips

Homemade Soups | Pint

$6.49

Your Choice served with Bagel Chips

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

Original Breakfast Bagel

Original Breakfast Bagel

$4.99

Scrambled or Fried Egg.

Spinach Breakfast Bagel

Spinach Breakfast Bagel

$7.49

Scrambled egg, Spinach, and Swiss Cheese

Western Breakfast Bagel

Western Breakfast Bagel

$7.49

Scrambled egg, Ham, Peppers, Onion, and American Cheese

Hash Breakfast Bagel

$7.49

Scrambled egg, Corned Beef Hash, and Cheddar Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.49

Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese

Wall Street Bagel

Wall Street Bagel

$11.99

Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito | Potato

$5.99

Breakfast Burrito | Bacon

$7.49

Breakfast Burrito | Hash

$7.49

Online Drinks

Bottles | Cans | Coffee

BTL Lipton Ice Tea | Unsweet

$2.99

BTL Lipton Ice Tea | Sweet

$2.99

BTL Pepsi | 20oz

$2.99

BTL Diet Pepsi | 20oz

$2.99

BTL Mountain Dew | 20oz

$2.99

BTL Tropicana OJ

$2.99

BTL Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.99

Chompie's Water

$1.99

Coffee | Reg

$2.99

Coffee | Decaf

$2.99
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Chompie's is a full-service restaurant that's been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We're known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

Location

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308

