  Flushing
  • /
  Chong Qing Lao Zao Hot Pot - 37-04 Prince Street
Chong Qing Lao Zao Hot Pot 37-04 Prince Street

No reviews yet

37-04 Prince Street

Flushing, NY 11354

Order Again

汤底 Soup

红汤锅Spicy Beef Tallow Pot (9 Grid Pot)

$19.95

鸳鸯锅Dual Flavor Pot

$16.95

奔驰锅Triple Flavor Pot

$18.95

锅中锅Concentric Circle Pot

$17.95

单锅Single Pot

$15.95

蘸料费 Dipping Sauce Fee

蘸料费Dipping Sauce

$1.95

鸡蛋Egg

$1.00

内脏类 Delicacy Meats

老灶三脆Tripes, Ox Aorta&Duck Gizzard

$15.95

脑花Fresh Pig Brain

$9.95

牛百叶Beef Omasum

$5.25

大刀腰片Sliced Pig Kidney

$8.95

羊宝Lamb Balls

$11.95Out of stock

鸭肠Duck Intestines

$12.95Out of stock

鸭血Duck Blood

$9.95

特色牛鞭Bullwhip

$8.95

土货四碗LaoZao Combo

$11.95

滑蛋牛肝Sliced Beef Liver w. Egg

$10.95

毛肚Sliced Beef Tripes

$13.95

黑毛肚Sliced Black Beef Tripes

$16.95

晾干郡片Sliced Duck Gizzard

$8.95

藤椒牛舌Ox Tongue w/Rattan Pepper

$15.95

鸭舌Duck Tongue

$8.95

极品黄喉Ox Aorta

$7.95

一碗杂拌儿Beef Heart/Intestine/Tripe

$10.95

凤尾腰花Pig Kidney

$7.95

千层肚Thousand Layered Tripe

$6.95

猪血Pig Blood

$4.95

小郡肝Chicken Gizzard Skewers

$5.25

牡丹郡花Duck Gizzard

$7.95

挂面鹅肠Goose Intestines

$13.95Out of stock

荤菜类 Meats & Seafood

老灶牛肉串串Beef Skewers

$7.95

拔罐牛肉Milky Beef

$13.95

太极双椒牛肉Tai Chi Beef

$14.95

筷子牛肉Cumin Beef Strip

$9.95

雪花肥牛抱秋葵Beef W. Okra Roll

$10.95

手工老肉片Hand Cut Pork Slice

$7.95

大刀嫩牛肉Thick Sliced Tender Beef

$9.95

麻辣牛肉Spicy Beef

$9.95

雪花牛肉Marbled Beef

$19.95

顶级牛眼肉Premium Ribeye

$16.95

牛蹄筋Sliced Beef Tendon

$6.95

肥牛卷Sliced Beef

$9.95

羔羊卷Sliced Lamb

$10.95

特级羊肩肉Premium Sliced Lamb

$16.95

三线肉Streaky Pork

$6.95

跳水滑肉Homemade Pork

$6.95

亲亲肠Crispy Sausage

$4.95

特制午餐肉Spam

$5.25

无骨鸭掌Boneless Duck Feet

$6.95

卤凤爪Braised Chicken Feet

$3.95

卤猪蹄Braised Pork Feet

$3.75

卤肥肠Braised Pork Intestine

$5.95

黑鱼片Black Fish

$7.95

牛蛙腿Bull Frog Leg

$8.95

现划土鳝鱼Eel

$9.95Out of stock

蟹肉棒Crab Meat

$3.95

重庆虾饺Shrimp Dumpling

$5.95

手打虾滑Shrimp Paste

$9.95

鱼籽丸Fish Ball w. Fish Roe

$4.95

海瓜子Clam

$5.95

小米椒肉丸Chili Meatballs

$5.95Out of stock

香菜丸子Cilantro Meatballs

$5.50

贡菜丸子Tribute Vege Pork Ball

$5.50

撒尿牛丸Juicy Beef Ball

$3.75

脆爽鱿鱼Crispy Squid

$5.75

上浆鱼片Sliced Grass Carp

$6.95

土泥鳅Mud Fish

$8.95

有头虾Prawn

$5.95

蓝蟹Basket Crab

$7.95

生蚝Oyster

$8.95

耗儿鱼Triggerfish

$7.25Out of stock

滑嫩鸡肉片Sliced Chicken

$6.95

香菜牛肉丝Shredded Beef w/Cilantro

$7.95

素菜类 Vegetables

A菜Arden Lettuce

$4.95

豆芽Bean Sprout

$3.25

手工黑豆腐Homemade Black Tofu

$5.75

老豆腐Firm Tofu

$3.95

油豆腐Fried Tofu

$2.95

冻豆腐Frozen Tofu

$4.50

豆皮Tofu Skin

$3.95

油条Fried Bread Stick

$3.25

黄瓜片Sliced Cucumber

$2.95

玉米Corn

$3.95

莴笋条Stem Lettuce

$5.50

功夫土豆片Sliced Potato

$3.95

木耳Black Fungus

$4.50

海带Kelp

$3.95

竹笙Bamboo Fungus

$6.95Out of stock

莲藕片Lotus Root

$4.95

腐竹Bean Curd Sheet

$3.95

茼蒿Crown Daisy

$4.50

山药Chinese Yam

$3.95

小竹笋Fresh Bamboo Shoot

$4.95

金针菇Enoku Mushrooms

$5.95

香菇Shiitake Mushrooms

$4.50

平菇Oyster Mushrooms

$4.50

海鲜菇Seafood Mushroom

$3.50

芋儿Taro Ball

$3.95

生菜Lettuce

$3.50Out of stock

年糕Rice Cake

$3.50

豆苗Pea Shoots

$5.95

白菜Chinese Cabbage

$3.50

空心菜Water Spinach

$4.50

贡菜Tribute Vegetable

$4.50

白萝卜White Radish

$3.25

冬瓜Winter Melon

$4.25

南瓜Pumpkin

$3.95

魔芋片Sliced Konjac

$3.95

三秒响铃卷Stir-Fried Bean Curd Rolls

$4.95

西洋菜Watercress

$3.95

片粉Mung Bean Noodle

$3.95

四川苕粉Potato Glass Noodle

$5.95

面条Noodle

$3.25

小吃类 Other

雪梨胖大海Herbal Pear Jelly

$4.95

现炸小酥肉Mini Crispy Fried Pork

$7.95

香辣小洋芋Spicy Taro Ball

$4.50Out of stock

鲜奶麻薯Milk Mochi

$4.95

黑糖豆花Brown Sugar Pudding

$4.95

手工芋圆Taro Ball

$6.95Out of stock

凉虾Pudding Bites w. Brown Sugar

$4.95

香酥小糍粑Brown Sugar Glutinous Rice Cake

$5.25

南瓜饼Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

四川冰粉Brown Sugar Crystal Jelly

$4.95

奶茶冰粉Milk Tea Jelly

$4.95

芽菜炒饭Sprout Fried Rice

$5.50

麻辣鹌鹑蛋Mala Quail Egg

$5.95

白饭White Rice

$1.50

蛋炒饭

$5.50

麻辣火锅鸡Spicy hot pot chicken

$6.95

软饮

豆奶Soy Milk

$2.95Out of stock

加多Herbal Tea

$2.95

可乐Coke

$2.00

北冰洋Sparking Orange Juice

$2.95

健怡可乐Diet Coke

$2.00

雪碧Sprite

$2.00

姜汁汽水Ginger Ale

$2.00

椰汁Coconut Milk

$2.95

矿泉水

$1.00

精选啤酒

凯旋1664 Kronenbourg 1664

$3.95

札幌Sapporo

$3.95

扎啤Draft Beer

$8.95Out of stock

百威Budweiser

$3.95

青岛Qingdao

$3.95

喜力Heineken

$3.95

可乐娜Corona

$3.95

燕京Yan Jing

$3.95Out of stock

重度酒精

热清酒Hot Sake

$9.95

韩国烧酒Soju

$13.50

劲酒Jing Spirit

$17.95

白璧藏Shirakabe

$24.95

白璧藏Gura Sake

$49.95

日本烧酒Senrin Mugi Shochu

$45.95

日本烧酒Kurokame lmo Shochu

$59.95

梅子酒Plum Wine

$29.95

泸州老窖Luzhou Laojiao Spirit

$54.95

海之蓝Yanghe Spirit Classic

$89.95

江小白Jiang Xiao Bai

$9.95

濑祭Dassai 50 Sake

$59.95

五粮液Wuliangye Spirit

$275.00

红酒赤霞珠Cabernet

$24.95

红酒梅洛Merlot

$32.95

老灶特色

灶爷米酒House Made Rice Wine

$10.95

桃花醉Peach Blossom Wine

$10.95

玫瑰酿Rose Rice Wine

$10.95

柚见你Grapefruit Yakult

$4.50

桃枝窈窈Peach Green Tea

$4.50

薄荷青柠汁Freshly Squeezed Ume Juice

$4.50

码头花生浆Homemade Peanut Milk

$6.95

蜂蜜雪梨菊花Honey Sydney

$4.50

自制酸梅汤Plum Juice

$4.50

酒酿奶绿Green Tea w. Chinese Wine

$4.50Out of stock

西瓜汁Watermelon Juice

$4.95Out of stock

自带酒水费Corkage Fee

自带酒水费Corkage Fee

$15.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37-04 Prince Street, Flushing, NY 11354

Directions

