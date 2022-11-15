Restaurant header imageView gallery

Choo Choo BBQ of HIxson

review star

No reviews yet

6410 Hixson Pike

Chattanooga, TN 37343

Order Again

Popular Items

Killer PORK Potato
BBQ Brisket Plate
Killer CHICKEN Potato

Plates

BBQ Pork Plate

$9.99

Slow Smoked Meat w/ 2 Sides & Toast

BBQ Chicken Plate

$9.99

Slow Smoked Meat w/ 2 Sides & Toast

BBQ Brisket Plate

$13.75

Slow Smoked Meat w/ 2 Sides & Toast

Grilled Chicken Tender Plate

$10.99

5 House Seasoned Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides, toast, & dipping sauce

Fried Chicken Tender Plate

$10.99

5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides, toast, & dipping sauce

(1) Piece Catfish Plate

$10.50

Catfish with 2 sides & 2 Huspuppies

(2) Piece Catfish Plate

$13.50

Catfish with 2 sides & 2 Huspuppies

(4) Veggie Plate

$8.99

Choice of 4 Sides w/ toast

1/2 Slab Rib Plate

$17.00

Slow Smoked Meat w/ 2 Sides & Toast

Whole Slab Rib Plate

$29.75

Slow Smoked Meat w/ 2 Sides & Toast

Hamburger Steak

$12.75

Cooked to order with gravy, onions, toast, & 2 Sides

Killer Potatoes

Killer PORK Potato

$8.00

Potato w/ butter, cheese, sour cream, smoked meat, & BBQ sauce

Killer CHICKEN Potato

$8.50

Potato w/ butter, cheese, sour cream, smoked meat, & BBQ sauce

Killer BRISKET Potato

$11.00

Potato w/ butter, cheese, sour cream, smoked meat, & BBQ sauce

Butter & Sour Cream Potato

$3.25

Potato w/ Butter & Sour Cream

CHEESE, Butter, & Sour Cream Potato

$4.99

Potato w/ Cheese, Butter, & Sour Cream

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork w/ Homemade Cole Slaw And BBQ Sauce

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Breast served on Texas Toast w/ Slaw and Sauce

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$8.50

Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket w/ Homemade Slaw and Sauce

Hamburger

$7.50

Cooked to Order Premium Ground Beef topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, and Mustard

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Same Toppings As Hamburger w/ Cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.50

Same Toppings As Cheeseburger w/ Bacon

Fried Chicken Club Sandwich

$7.50

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served on Texas Toast w/ Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle

Grilled Chicken Club

$7.50

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Tenders served w/ Bacon, Mayo, Lett, Tomato, Pickles on Texas Toast

Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Served on Texas Toast

BBQ Rib (ON BONE) Sandwich

$8.00

Slow Smoked Pork Ribs (ON BONE) served with Slaw and Sauce

Catfish Sandwich

$6.00

Hand breaded Catfish Fillet w/ Homemade Tartar and Slaw served on the Side

B.L.T.

$7.00

Bacon Hamburger

$9.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.75+

Cole Slaw

$2.75+

Corn Nuggets

$2.75+

French Fries

$2.75+

Fried Okra

$2.75+

(5) Fried Pickles

$3.99

(10) Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Potatoes & Onions

$2.75+

Green Beans

$2.75+

Mac N Cheese

$2.75+

Mashed Potatoes no Gravy

$2.75+

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$2.75+

Pinto Beans

$2.75+

Potato Logs

$2.75+

Potato Salad

$2.75+

(6oz) Onion Ring

$2.75+

Pork Rinds

$2.75+

Drinks

Cherry Fanta

$1.50+

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Root Beer

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.50+

Water Cup, Lid, Straw

$0.35

Nachos, Quesadillas, & Tacos

Pork NACHOS

$9.99

Fresh Corn Chips w/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Melted Queso, BBQ Meat, and Sauce

Chicken NACHOS

$10.75

Fresh Corn Chips w/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Melted Queso, BBQ Meat, and Sauce

Brisket NACHOS

$12.00

Fresh Corn Chips w/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Melted Queso, BBQ Meat, and Sauce

Pork QUESADILLA

$7.99

Grilled 12" Flour Tortilla w/ Cheese and Sauce w/ Sour Cream and Salsa on the side

Chicken QUESADILLA

$7.99

Grilled 12" Flour Tortilla w/ Cheese and Sauce w/ Sour Cream and Salsa on the side

Brisket QUESADILLA

$12.00

Grilled 12" Flour Tortilla w/ Cheese and Sauce w/ Sour Cream and Salsa on the side

Cheese QUESADILLA

$6.50

Grilled 12" Flour Tortilla w/ Cheese

(3) Pork TACOS & (1) Side

$8.99

3 Grilled Soft Flour Shell Tacos w/ BBQ Meat Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce, & Cilantro Slaw

(3) Chicken TACOS & (1) Side

$8.99

3 Grilled Soft Flour Shell Tacos w/ BBQ Meat Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce, & Cilantro Slaw

(3) Brisket TACOS & (1) Side

$12.00

3 Grilled Soft Flour Shell Tacos w/ BBQ Meat Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce, & Cilantro Slaw

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Fried Chicken Tenders w/ dipping sauce and Fries. Sub another side will be additional cost

Kids (3) Veggie Plate

$7.00

Choice of 3 sides

Kids Small Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Small Pork Sandwich w/ CS & Sauce w/ fries. choice of another side is an additional charge

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Meat by the Pound

Pork

$6.00+

Serves approx. 3-4 guests w/ Sauce on the side

Chicken

$6.15+

Serves approx. 3-4 guests w/ Sauce on the side

Brisket

$9.75+

Serves approx. 3-4 guests w/ Sauce on the side

Brunswick Stew

$20.00+

Ribs

$14.65+

Serves approx. 3-4 guests w/ Sauce on the side

Salads

House Salad

$6.49

Iceburg Lettuce w/ diced tomoatoes & cheese w/ Dressing on the side

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99

Iceburg Lettuce w/ diced tomatoes, cheese, & meat w/ dressing on the side

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Iceburg Lettuce w/ diced tomatoes, cheese, & meat w/ dressing on the side

BBQ PORK Salad

$8.99

Iceburg Lettuce w/ diced tomoatoes & cheese w/ Dressing on the side

BBQ CHICKEN Salad

$8.99

Iceburg Lettuce w/ diced tomatoes, cheese, & meat w/ dressing on the side

BBQ BRISKET Salad

$11.00

Iceburg Lettuce w/ diced tomatoes, cheese, & meat w/ dressing on the side

Side Salad

$4.50

Smaller portion of the House Salad

Family Feasts

Pork Feast

Chicken Feast

Brisket Feast

Ribs Feast

Holiday Feast

$80.00

Cups, Plates, & Meal Kits

$0.50

Ex. LB Sauce

$1.50

Pack of (12) Buns

$4.00

Create Your Own Combo

2 Meats & 2 Sides

$14.99

Perfect if you cant make up your mind or want to try different meats!

3 Meats & 2 Sides

$17.99

Perfect if you cant make up your mind or want to try different meats!

4 Meats & 2 Sides

$22.99

Perfect if you cant make up your mind or want to try different meats!

Special Extras

Extra 1/4 Lb Pork

$4.00

Extra 1/4 LB Chicken

$4.00

Extra 1/4 LB Brisket

$5.00

(1) Extra FRIED Tender

$1.99

(4) FRIED Tender Only

$6.00

(1) Extra GRILLED Tender

$1.99

(4) Extra GRILLED Tender Only

$6.00

(1) Extra Pc. Bacon

$1.50

Extra (2oz) Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Extra (1) Slice Cheese

$0.50

Extra LB. Sauce

$1.50

Pint of Sauce

$4.00

Sauce in a Squeeze Bottle

$5.50

Extra BBQ SOS

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$0.50

Extra (1 Pc.) Cornbread

$0.50

Extra (2 Pc.) Cornbread

$1.00

(1 pc.) Catfish

$5.00

Extra Toast

$0.50

HBST Only

$7.00

Extra SMALL (2oz) Dressing

$0.50

Extra LARGE (4oz) Dressing

$1.00

Extra Cranberry

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hushpuppies (2)

$1.00

Extra Crackers (2Pks)

$0.50

Extra Tomato (1 Slice)

$0.50

Extra Onion (1 Slice)

$0.50

Extra Bun

$0.50

Employee Meal While On The Clock

$4.00

Bag Of Ice

$1.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Homemade Pudding w/ Bananas & Waffers

Coconut Cake

$3.00

Homemade Coconut cake w/ a Pina Colada Twist

Homemade Brownie

$3.00

Triple Chocolate Homemade Brownie

1/2 Tray Banana Pudding

$25.00

Serves approx. 20-25 guests

Whole Tray Banana Pudding

$50.00

Serves approx. 45-55 guests

Tuesday Special

Tuesday - Meatloaf

$9.49

Homemade Meatloaf w/ 2 Sides & Toast

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
