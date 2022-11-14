Restaurant header imageView gallery

Choo Choo Smokehouse BBQ

9070 Highway 58

Harrison, TN 37341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

STARTERS & SMALL PLATES

FRIED PICKLES

$6.00

Soaked in buttermilk, breaded, and fried. served with Ranch

TEXAS FRIES

$9.99

Fries smothered in BBQ Sauce and topped with pulled pork, jalepenoes, and covered in Queso. Served with Ranch

SMOKED SAUSAGE, CHEESE & PICKLE PLATE

$8.50

House made Pork and Beef sausage link, pepper jack cheese cubes, pickle spears and crackers

BASKET OF PORK RINDS

$6.00

House made rinds with in house seasonings

SMOKEHOUSE NACHOS

$10.25

House made chips topped with smoked pork, queso, shredded cheese, sour cream, and jalapenoes

STREET TACOS

$8.75

Choice of smoked pork, chicken, or vrisket served with cole slaw, carolina bbq sauce, and cilantro on flour tortilla

BBQ QUESADILLA

$9.25

Choice of smoked pork or smoked chicken served with sour cream and salsa

SMOKED WINGS

$9.49+

Choice of buffalo or house made dry rub

SPUDS

PLAIN SPUD

$3.50

Served with butter

PORK SPUD

$9.79

Butter sour cream and shredded cheesB

CHICKEN SPUD

$9.50

Butter sour cream and shredded cheese

BRISKET SPUD

$11.79

Butter sour cream and shredded cheese

BRISKET CHILI SPUD

$8.75

Butter, sour cream, onion, and cheese

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and cheese

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese, and your choice of fried, grilled, or smoked chicken salad

PORK BBQ SALAD

$10.50

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, crispy onion straws, bacon, cheese, and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

BRISKET BBQ SALAD

$12.50

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, crispy onion straws, bacon, cheese, and drizzled with our BBQ Sauce

Side Salad

$4.00

SOUPS

BRUNSWICK STEW

$4.00+

BRISKET CHILI

$4.00+

HANDHELDS

PULLED PORK SANDWHICH

$9.29

Served on a Niedlov's bun

BEEF BRISKET SANDWHICH

$10.99

Served sliced or chop on Niedlov's bun

SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWHICH

$8.50

Hickory smoked pork and beef sausage sliced and piled high with mustard, onion, and pickels

SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD SANDWHICH

$8.75

Lettuce and tomato served on a Texas Toast

THE BIG PIG SANDWHICH

$8.75

Pulled pork topped wit hsliced smoked sausage, onion straws, pickles, and BBQ Sauce

CLASSIC BURGER

$9.05

7oz Angus beef patty dressed with mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, pickle and onion on neidloves bun

58 BURGER

$10.99

7oz angus beef patty dressed with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws, tomato, pickles, and BBQ sauce on a Niedlov's bun

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$12.75

Chopped Brisket topped with applewood bacon, tomato, red onions, pickles, and melted pimento cheese on a buttered Niedlov's bun

PLATES

SMOKED PULLED PORK PLATE

$11.49

Choice of 2 sides

ST. LOUIS RIBS PLATE 1/2 RACK PLATE

$14.99

Choice of 2 sides

ST. LOUIS RIBS PLATE FULL RACK PLATE

$27.95

Choice of 2 sides

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET PLATE

$17.50

Choice of 2 sides

SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE

$13.25

Choice of 2 sides

HAMBURGER STEAK

$10.50

12 oz, served with grilled onions and 2 sides

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS PLATE

$10.79

Choice of 2 sides

VEGETABLE PLATE

$8.99

Choice of 4 sides

CATFISH PLATE

$11.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK PLATE

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKENE TENDER PLATE

$10.99

1 Pc Catfish Dinner

$9.99

COMBOS

LITTLE Q COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 2 meats + 2 Sides

BIG Q COMBO

$16.99

Choice of 3 meats + 2 Sides

PITMASTER COMBO

$20.99

Choice of 4 meats + 2 Sides

BY THE LB

PORK BY THE POUND

$11.29

BRISKET BY THE POUND

$19.99

PULLED CHICKEN BY THE POUND

$12.00

1/2 RACK OF RIBS BTP

$12.99

WHOLE RACK OF RIBS BTP

$25.99

SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD BY THE POUND

$10.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$6.00

1/2 lb Brisket

$10.00

1/2 lb Smoked Chicken

$6.50

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS PORK SANDWICH

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

COLE SLAW

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

POTATO SALAD

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

MAC AND CHEESE

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

COLLARD GREENS

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

GREEN BEANS

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

FRIED OKRA

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

FRIES

$2.99+

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

FRITO PIE

$2.99+Out of stock

SMALL Feeds 1, LARGE Feeds 3-4, QUART feeds 5-8

ONION RINGS

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Tater Tots

$3.25

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Pickled Beets

$2.50

Texas Toast

$0.35

Cornbread

$0.35

Bun

$0.35

Niedlov Bun

$0.45

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.75+

FOUNTAIN TEA

$2.75+

DESSERTS

DESSERT

$3.99

Cobbler with Ice Cream

$5.99

Cobbler without Ice Cream

$4.99

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Family Meals

FEAST FOR 4

FEAST FOR 8

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home-style barbecue restaurant known for our mouthwatering sliced brisket sandwich, slow smoked pulled pork, and St. Louis Style Ribs.

Location

9070 Highway 58, Harrison, TN 37341

Directions

