Choo Choo Smokehouse BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home-style barbecue restaurant known for our mouthwatering sliced brisket sandwich, slow smoked pulled pork, and St. Louis Style Ribs.
Location
9070 Highway 58, Harrison, TN 37341
Gallery
