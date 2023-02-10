Restaurant header imageView gallery

Choo Choo Bbq & Grill 12960 Hwy 27 N

No reviews yet

12960 Hwy 27 N

Chickamauga, GA 30707

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Plate
Killer Potato
Kid's Chicken Tender Plate

Sandwiches

Jumbo BBQ Pork Sandwich

Jumbo BBQ Pork Sandwich

$4.50

Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Pork

Regular BBQ Pork Sandwich

Regular BBQ Pork Sandwich

$4.00

Regular Bun Served w/ BBQ Pork

Jumbo BBQ Beef Sandwich

Jumbo BBQ Beef Sandwich

$5.50

Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Beef

Regular BBQ Beef Sandwich

Regular BBQ Beef Sandwich

$4.75

Regular Bun Served w/ BBQ Beef

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$4.00

Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Smoke House Burger

Smoke House Burger

$10.00

6 oz Hamburger Patty covered in BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon and Topped off w/ a Fried Onion Ring. Served on a corndusted Kaiser Bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.50

6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.50

6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Our Slowed Smoked Brisket served on a Niedlov's Bun

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Philly Steaked w/ Provolone Cheese Grilled Onions & Peppers served on a Hogie Bun

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$5.50

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Sandwich Served on Texas Toast

Smoke House Grilled Cheese

Smoke House Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Mixed w/ BBQ Sauce & Cheese Topped w/Bacon and Served on Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

A Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Texas Toast

Chili Dog Supreme

Chili Dog Supreme

$4.50

All Beef Hot Dog Served w/ Mustard, Cheese, Chili, & Cole Slaw

Hot Dog

$3.00

All Beef Hot Dog

Fried Catfish Sandwich

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$5.00

Deep Fried Catfish Served on a Large White Bun. Topped w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$7.50

Deep Fried Shrimp on a Hogie Bun. Topped w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato &Remoulade Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

$8.00

Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed in Buffalo Sauce on a Hogie Bun. Topped w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato &Remoulade Sauce

Ham & Cheese Sub with Fries

Ham & Cheese Sub with Fries

$10.00Out of stock
Corndog Only
$3.00

Corndog Only

$3.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Creamy Traditional Southern Cole Slaw

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.50

Southern Style Yellow Potato Salad

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.50

BBQ Beans mixed with Pork & Onions

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Traditional Pinto Beans

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.50

French Style Green Beans

Turnip Greens

Turnip Greens

$2.50

Traditional Southern Turnip Greens

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Traditional Southern Cream Potatoes

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Macaroni Noodles w/ Creamy Cheese

French Fries

French Fries

$2.75

Crinkle Cut Fries w/ Seasoned Salt

Corn Nuggets
$5.00

Corn Nuggets

$5.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.00

Barrel Shaped Potato Tots

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.75

Breaded and Deep Fried Okra

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.50

Onion Sliced, Breaded, & Deep Fried

Potato Logs

Potato Logs

$2.75

Diced Potato Wedges Deep Fried

Fried Squash

Fried Squash

$2.50

Locally Grown Squash, Breaded and Deep Fried

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$2.50

Our Take on Traditional Brunswick Stew

Chili

Chili

$2.50

Our Homemade Chili

Vegetable Beef Soup

Vegetable Beef Soup

$2.50

Our Take on a Southern Classic

White Chicken Chili

$2.50Out of stock

White Bean & Chicken Chili

6 Hushpuppies
$3.50

$3.50

BBQ Plates

BBQ Pork Plate

BBQ Pork Plate

$10.00

Our Smoked BBQ Pork Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

BBQ Chicken Plate

$10.00

Our Smoked BBQ Chicken Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

BBQ Beef Plate

$12.00

Our Smoked BBQ Pork Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

Beef Brisket Plate (Limited Availability)

Beef Brisket Plate (Limited Availability)

$16.00

Our Slow Smoked Beef Brisket, Sliced, Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

BBQ Rib Plate

BBQ Rib Plate

$11.50

4 Bones of our Smoked Pork Ribs Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

Killer Potato
$7.00

Killer Potato

$7.00
Killer Tots

Killer Tots

$7.00

Other Than BBQ

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$10.00

4 Hand Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Tenders served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

Hamburger Steak Plate

Hamburger Steak Plate

$10.00

8 oz Hamburger Steak Patty Topped w/ onions, served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.00

8 Pieces of Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp served w/ 3 Sides of your choice

Vegetable Plate

$7.00

Your choice of any 4 of our delicious sides

Country Fried Steak Plate

Country Fried Steak Plate

$10.50

Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Country Fried Steak Patty w/ White Gravy vserved w/ 3 Sides of your choice

Catfish Fillets Plate

Catfish Fillets Plate

$11.00

Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Catfish served w/ 3 Sides of your choice & Hushpuppies

Open Face Roast Beef Plate

Open Face Roast Beef Plate

$10.00

Open Face on Texas Toast Served w/ Mash Potatoes, Brown Gravy & a side of Cole Slaw

Baskets

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hand Breaded Sliced Pickles

6 Hushpuppies
$3.50

$3.50
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

French Fries Topped w/ Chili & Cheese

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Sweet Corn Battered and Deep Fried

8 pc Smoked WIngs

8 pc Smoked WIngs

$12.00

Slow smoked & Deep fried

Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders

Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

3 Mini Burger Patties on Slider Buns. Served w/ Fries

Hand Breaded Catfish & Fries

Hand Breaded Catfish & Fries

$8.00

1 Piece of Deep Fried Catfish served w/ Fries

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

3 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

Hand Breaded Shrimp & Fries

$9.00

6 Pieces of Deep Fried Shrimp served w/ Fries

BBQ Pork Sliders

$7.00

Our Signature Pork on Slider Buns w/ Fries

Meat Only

4 Oz Pork Only
$4.00

$4.00

5 Oz Beef Only
$6.00

$6.00

5 oz Chicken only
$5.50

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Only (4pieces)
$6.00

$6.00

Hamburger Steak Only
$6.50

$6.50

Catfish Only
$6.50

$6.50

1 Chicken Tender Only
$1.25

$1.25

Chicken Casserole Only
$5.00

$5.00

5 pc Shrimp Only
$7.50

$7.50

Spuds & Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Make your own Salad served w/ Marinated Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Make your own Salad served w/ Hand Breaded Chicken

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Make your own Salad served w/ Hand Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce

Que Pork Salad

$9.00

Make your own Salad Served w/ your choice of BBQ Pork, Chicken, or Beef

Que Chicken Salad
$9.00

$9.00

Que Beef Salad
$9.50

$9.50
Killer Potato

Killer Potato

$7.50

Baked Potato Topped w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & your choice of BBQ Pork,Chicken, or Beef

Killer Tots

Killer Tots

$8.00

Seasoned Tater Tots Topped w/ Sour Cream & Cheese served w/ your choice of BBQ Pork, Chicken, or Beef

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$4.50

Baked Potato Topped w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese

Baked Potato & Salad Bar

$9.00

Baked Potato Topped w/ Butter, Sour Cream & Cheese

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$8.50

Make your Salad w/ all the Fixins

TO GO SALAD

$5.50

Kid's Meal

Kid's BBQ Pork Plate

$5.00

Our Smoked BBQ Pork Served w/ 2 Sides of your choice

Kids BBQ Chicken
$5.00

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Tender Plate

$5.00

2 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Served w/ 2 Sides of your choice

Kid's Fried Shrimp Plate

$6.00

4 Pieces of Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp Served w/ 2 Sides of your choice

Kid's Grilled Cheese Plate

$4.00

A Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Texas Toast w/ Fries

Kid's Corn Dog Plate

$4.50

An All Beef Corn Dog Served w/ Fries

Kids Hamburger Slider
$4.00

$4.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$4.00

1 Mini Hamburger Patty on a Slider Bun Served w/ Fries

Kids Spag

$5.00

Corndog Only

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Homemade Banana Pudding

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Homemade Shortcake Topped with Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Reese's Cheesecake

Reese's Cheesecake

$6.00
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$7.00

Double Decker Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cheesecake

$7.00

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Double Decker Key Lime

$7.00Out of stock

Double Decker Coconut Cheescake

$7.00Out of stock

Peanutbutter Pie

$2.75Out of stock

Homemade Peanutbutter Pie Topped w/ Chocolate Syrup & Whipped Cream

Christmas Tree Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Pounds & Pints

Pound of Pork

Pound of Pork

$12.00

1/2 Pound of Pork

$6.00

Pound of Chicken

$12.00

1/2 Pound of Chicken

$6.00

Pound of Beef

$14.00

1/2 Pound of Beef

$7.00

Pound of Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound of Ribs

$14.00

1/2 Pound of Ribs

$7.00

Pint of Baked Beans

$4.00

Pint of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Pint of Potato Salad

$4.00

Pint of Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00
Pint of Pinto Beans

Pint of Pinto Beans

$4.00

Pint of Green Beans

$4.00

Pint of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Bowl of White Chicken Chili

$5.00Out of stock
Pint of Vegetable Soup

Pint of Vegetable Soup

$4.50

Pint of Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Pint of Chili

$4.00

Pint of BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Pint of Ranch Dressing

$4.00

Family Packs

Feast For Four

Feast For Four

$24.00

Includes Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Meat, Buns & Sauce

Feast For Six

Feast For Six

$36.00

Includes Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Meat, Buns & Sauce

Feast For Eight

Feast For Eight

$48.00

Includes Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Meat, Buns & Sauce

Tender Family Meal

$30.00

Extra Bread

EXTRA TOAST

$0.35

EXTRA CORNBREAD

$0.35

EXTRA BUN

$0.35

Dipping Sauce

2 oz RANCH

$0.50

2 oz HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

2 oz TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50

2 oz BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

2 oz CUP OF HOT SAUCE

$0.50

2 oz BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

2 oz COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

8 OZ CUP OF BBQ SAUCE

$3.00

Drink

32 oz Drink

$3.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Gallon Tea

$4.00

Daily Special

Meatloaf

$9.00

served with 3 sides

All U Can Eat Ribs

$18.95

Meatloaf only

$5.50
Pint of Vegetable Soup

Pint of Vegetable Soup

$4.50

Bowl of White Chicken Chili

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are more than just BBQ, we serve daily special everyday.

Location

12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga, GA 30707

Directions

Gallery
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill image
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill image
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill image

