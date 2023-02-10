- Home
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill 12960 Hwy 27 N
12960 Hwy 27 N
Chickamauga, GA 30707
Sandwiches
Jumbo BBQ Pork Sandwich
Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Pork
Regular BBQ Pork Sandwich
Regular Bun Served w/ BBQ Pork
Jumbo BBQ Beef Sandwich
Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Beef
Regular BBQ Beef Sandwich
Regular Bun Served w/ BBQ Beef
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Grilled Chicken, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Smoke House Burger
6 oz Hamburger Patty covered in BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon and Topped off w/ a Fried Onion Ring. Served on a corndusted Kaiser Bun.
Cheeseburger
6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles
Hamburger
6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles
Bacon Cheese Burger
6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles
Brisket Sandwich
Our Slowed Smoked Brisket served on a Niedlov's Bun
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Philly Steaked w/ Provolone Cheese Grilled Onions & Peppers served on a Hogie Bun
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Sandwich Served on Texas Toast
Smoke House Grilled Cheese
BBQ Chicken Mixed w/ BBQ Sauce & Cheese Topped w/Bacon and Served on Texas Toast
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Texas Toast
Chili Dog Supreme
All Beef Hot Dog Served w/ Mustard, Cheese, Chili, & Cole Slaw
Hot Dog
All Beef Hot Dog
Fried Catfish Sandwich
Deep Fried Catfish Served on a Large White Bun. Topped w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Deep Fried Shrimp on a Hogie Bun. Topped w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato &Remoulade Sauce
Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy
Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed in Buffalo Sauce on a Hogie Bun. Topped w/ Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato &Remoulade Sauce
Ham & Cheese Sub with Fries
Corndog Only
Sides
Cole Slaw
Creamy Traditional Southern Cole Slaw
Potato Salad
Southern Style Yellow Potato Salad
Baked Beans
BBQ Beans mixed with Pork & Onions
Pinto Beans
Traditional Pinto Beans
Green Beans
French Style Green Beans
Turnip Greens
Traditional Southern Turnip Greens
Mashed Potatoes
Traditional Southern Cream Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni Noodles w/ Creamy Cheese
French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries w/ Seasoned Salt
Corn Nuggets
Tater Tots
Barrel Shaped Potato Tots
Fried Okra
Breaded and Deep Fried Okra
Onion Rings
Onion Sliced, Breaded, & Deep Fried
Potato Logs
Diced Potato Wedges Deep Fried
Fried Squash
Locally Grown Squash, Breaded and Deep Fried
Brunswick Stew
Our Take on Traditional Brunswick Stew
Chili
Our Homemade Chili
Vegetable Beef Soup
Our Take on a Southern Classic
White Chicken Chili
White Bean & Chicken Chili
6 Hushpuppies
BBQ Plates
BBQ Pork Plate
Our Smoked BBQ Pork Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
BBQ Chicken Plate
Our Smoked BBQ Chicken Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
BBQ Beef Plate
Our Smoked BBQ Pork Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Beef Brisket Plate (Limited Availability)
Our Slow Smoked Beef Brisket, Sliced, Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
BBQ Rib Plate
4 Bones of our Smoked Pork Ribs Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Killer Potato
Killer Tots
Other Than BBQ
Chicken Tender Plate
4 Hand Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Tenders served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Grilled Chicken Plate
Marinated Grilled Chicken served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Hamburger Steak Plate
8 oz Hamburger Steak Patty Topped w/ onions, served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Fried Shrimp Plate
8 Pieces of Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Vegetable Plate
Your choice of any 4 of our delicious sides
Country Fried Steak Plate
Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Country Fried Steak Patty w/ White Gravy vserved w/ 3 Sides of your choice
Catfish Fillets Plate
Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Catfish served w/ 3 Sides of your choice & Hushpuppies
Open Face Roast Beef Plate
Open Face on Texas Toast Served w/ Mash Potatoes, Brown Gravy & a side of Cole Slaw
Baskets
Fried Pickles
Hand Breaded Sliced Pickles
6 Hushpuppies
Chili Cheese Fries
French Fries Topped w/ Chili & Cheese
Corn Nuggets
Sweet Corn Battered and Deep Fried
8 pc Smoked WIngs
Slow smoked & Deep fried
Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders
3 Mini Burger Patties on Slider Buns. Served w/ Fries
Hand Breaded Catfish & Fries
1 Piece of Deep Fried Catfish served w/ Fries
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders & Fries
3 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Hand Breaded Shrimp & Fries
6 Pieces of Deep Fried Shrimp served w/ Fries
BBQ Pork Sliders
Our Signature Pork on Slider Buns w/ Fries
Meat Only
Spuds & Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Make your own Salad served w/ Marinated Grilled Chicken
Crispy Chicken Salad
Make your own Salad served w/ Hand Breaded Chicken
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Make your own Salad served w/ Hand Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce
Que Pork Salad
Make your own Salad Served w/ your choice of BBQ Pork, Chicken, or Beef
Que Chicken Salad
Que Beef Salad
Killer Potato
Baked Potato Topped w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & your choice of BBQ Pork,Chicken, or Beef
Killer Tots
Seasoned Tater Tots Topped w/ Sour Cream & Cheese served w/ your choice of BBQ Pork, Chicken, or Beef
Baked Potato
Baked Potato Topped w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese
Baked Potato & Salad Bar
Baked Potato Topped w/ Butter, Sour Cream & Cheese
All You Can Eat Salad Bar
Make your Salad w/ all the Fixins
TO GO SALAD
Kid's Meal
Kid's BBQ Pork Plate
Our Smoked BBQ Pork Served w/ 2 Sides of your choice
Kids BBQ Chicken
Kid's Chicken Tender Plate
2 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Served w/ 2 Sides of your choice
Kid's Fried Shrimp Plate
4 Pieces of Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp Served w/ 2 Sides of your choice
Kid's Grilled Cheese Plate
A Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Texas Toast w/ Fries
Kid's Corn Dog Plate
An All Beef Corn Dog Served w/ Fries
Kids Hamburger Slider
Kid's Cheese Burger Slider
1 Mini Hamburger Patty on a Slider Bun Served w/ Fries
Kids Spag
Corndog Only
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Homemade Banana Pudding
Strawberry Shortcake
Homemade Shortcake Topped with Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Reese's Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Red Velvet
Double Decker Strawberry Cheesecake
Carrot Cheesecake
Butterfinger Cheesecake
Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Double Decker Key Lime
Double Decker Coconut Cheescake
Peanutbutter Pie
Homemade Peanutbutter Pie Topped w/ Chocolate Syrup & Whipped Cream
Christmas Tree Cheesecake
Pounds & Pints
Pound of Pork
1/2 Pound of Pork
Pound of Chicken
1/2 Pound of Chicken
Pound of Beef
1/2 Pound of Beef
Pound of Beef Brisket
Pound of Ribs
1/2 Pound of Ribs
Pint of Baked Beans
Pint of Cole Slaw
Pint of Potato Salad
Pint of Macaroni & Cheese
Pint of Pinto Beans
Pint of Green Beans
Pint of Mashed Potatoes
Bowl of White Chicken Chili
Pint of Vegetable Soup
Pint of Brunswick Stew
Pint of Chili
Pint of BBQ Sauce
Pint of Ranch Dressing
Family Packs
Dipping Sauce
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are more than just BBQ, we serve daily special everyday.
12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga, GA 30707