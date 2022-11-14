Restaurant header imageView gallery

Choo Choo Express Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

655 Osburn Road

Chickamauga, GA 30707

Order Again

Popular Items

Killer Potato
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Pork Plate

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$5.00

5 Oz portion of bbq pork served on a Neidlovs bun. Cole Slaw upon request

Brisket Club

Brisket Club

$8.50

5 oz portion of beef brisket covered with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon , cole slaw and onion straws. Served on a Neidlovs bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

6 oz hamburger served on Neidlovs bun topped with mayo,mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.50

6 oz hamburger served on Neidlovs bun topped with cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.50

6 oz hamburger served on Neidlovs bun topped with cheese, bacon mayo,mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$7.00

Fried chicken tenders served on Texas Toast topped with bacon, cheese, ranch, lettuce, pickle & tomato.

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.50

5 oz portion of shaved beef served on hoagie roll with peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Quesadilla

$8.00

12 in flour tortilla with BBQ pork or Chicken covered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Slices of grilled chicken covered with peppers, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served on a 12 in flour tortilla

Chili Dog Supreme

$4.50Out of stock

BBQ HOT DOG

$5.50Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Okra

$2.50Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Side of Baked Beans

$2.50

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.50
Side of Potato Salad

Side of Potato Salad

$2.50

Side of Mac & Cheese

$2.50

CHILI CHEESE FF

$4.00Out of stock

Plates

Pork Plate

$10.00

6 oz portion of bbq pork served with 3 sides and toast

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$14.00

6 oz portion of beef brisket served with 3 sides and toast

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$12.00

4 Rib bones served with 3 sides and toast

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders served with 3 sides, dipping sauce and toast

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$10.00

Baskets

3 PC Chicken Tender Basket

$7.50

3 Fried Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and Toast

Rib Basket with French Fries

$10.00

4 Ribs served with French Fries and Toast

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fried Pickle Slices

Express Special

Killer Potato

$8.00

Baked Potato covered with meat, sauce, butter, cheese and sour cream served with toast

Killer Tots

$7.50Out of stock

Killer French Fries

$8.00

French Fries covered with meat, sauce, butter, cheese and sour cream served with toast

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Slices of grilled chicken covered with peppers, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served on a 12 in flour tortilla

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Creamy Mac & Cheese covered with BBQ Pork and sauce

BBQ Quesadilla

$8.00

12 in flour tortilla with BBQ pork or Chicken covered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Desserts

Reeses

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Red Velvet

$6.00

Oreo

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Dessert

$6.50Out of stock

Turtle

$6.00

Key Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut

$6.00

Dipping Sauce

2 Oz Cup of Honey Mustard

$0.25

2 Oz cup of Ranch

$0.25

2 Oz cup of BBQ sauce

$0.25

Family Pack

Feast For Four

$24.00

Family Pack consists of 1 pound of Meat, 3 Sides, sauce & texas toast

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coke

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Water

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Choo Choo Express is a mobile unit that specializes in corporate events, weddings and birthdays.

Location

655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
