Choo Choo Express Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Choo Choo Express is a mobile unit that specializes in corporate events, weddings and birthdays.
655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707
