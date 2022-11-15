Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Korean

Choong Man Chicken - Centreville

No reviews yet

6349 multiplex Drive

Centreville, VA 20121

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Flavors
Snow Onion Flavors
Curly Fries

Main Menu

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection tossed in your choice of sauces.

Naked Flavors

$13.99

Original Flavors

$13.99

Snow Onion Flavors

$17.99

Tikkudak Flavors

$17.99Out of stock

Specialties

Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!
Cheese Monster Chicken

Cheese Monster Chicken

$18.99

Choong Man Fried Chicken Tossed in sweet and salty cheese seasoning. Comes with Flavorful Cheese dipping Sauce

Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99

Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99

Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing

Fried Gizzard

$13.00
Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

$13.00

Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$13.00

Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.

Tikku Garlic Lover Gizzard

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Sides

Extra Radish

$0.50

Rice

$2.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Cheese Monster Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura (5pc)

$9.00

Fried Chicken Skin

$5.00

Vegetable and Pork Dumpling (6pc)

$6.99

Garlic Shrimp

$11.99

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Roll Cake Sundae

$5.99Out of stock

Candy

Melty Blend Premium Chocolate

$5.99

Premium Japanese Chocolate

Soft Drinks

Coke 12oz Can

$1.50

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$1.50

Coke Zero 12oz Can

$1.50

Sprite 12oz Can

$1.50

Fanta 12oz Can

$1.50

Gingerale 12oz Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled/Canned Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Hite Can

$5.00

Coors LIght

$4.00

cass 500ml can

$5.00

Terra 12oz

$5.00

Terra 1pt

$9.00

Sapporo (22oz can)

$10.00

Asahi Super Dry 24oz

$10.00

Allagash White

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard Peach Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Other Soft Drinks

Banana Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Calpico

$3.59

Coconut Water

$2.99

Other

I-Cing White Grape

$6.00Out of stock

I-Cing Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

Sauces

Ranch Extra 2oz

$0.39

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.39

Marinara 2oz

$0.39

Snow Onion Sauce Lg

$2.00

Snow Onion Sauce Sm

$1.00

Garlic Soy Sm

$2.00

Curry Lg

$2.00

Curry Sm

$1.00

Garlic Spicy Lg

$2.00

Garlic Spicy Sm

$1.00

Red Hot Pepper Sm

$2.00

Lemon Sauce Sm

$2.00

Cheese Monster Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Honey Garlic Sm

$1.00

Honey Garlic Lg

$2.00

Original BBQ Sm

$1.00

Original BBQ Lg

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce Sm

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce Lg

$2.00

Mango Habanero Sm

$1.00

Mango Habanero Lg

$2.00

Nashville Hot Sm

$1.00

Nashville Hot Lg

$2.00

Sweet Spicy Lg

$2.00

Sweet Spicy Sm

$1.00

Onions

Large Onions (16oz)

$2.00

Small Onion (8oz)

$1.00

Spring Onions

Lemon Spring (16oz)

$2.00

Soy Spring Onions (16oz)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

