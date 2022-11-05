  • Home
  • /
  • Chantilly
  • /
  • Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly - 13966 Metrotech Dr.
A map showing the location of Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly 13966 Metrotech Dr.View gallery

Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly 13966 Metrotech Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

13966 Metrotech Dr.

Chantilly, VA 20151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Soy Chicken
Garlic Spicy Chicken
Fried Chicken

Original

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection tossed in your choice of sauces.
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.99+

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection

Garlic Soy Chicken

Garlic Soy Chicken

$15.99+

Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze

Garlic Spicy Chicken

Garlic Spicy Chicken

$15.99+

Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers

Red Hot Pepper Chicken

Red Hot Pepper Chicken

$15.99+

Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$15.99+

Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.

Snowed Garlic Spicy

$16.99+

Honey Garlic

$15.99+

Hot BBQ

$15.99+

Snow

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in your sauce of choice.
Snow Onion

Snow Onion

$17.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.

Hot Snow Onion

Hot Snow Onion

$17.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our addictively spicy sauce.

Curry Snow Onion

Curry Snow Onion

$17.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.

Specialties

Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!
Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99+

Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99+

Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing

Cheese Monster Chicken

$18.99+
Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

$13.00

Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$13.00

Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura 5pc

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Basket Of Fries

Curly Fries

$5.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Monster Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese stuffed spudz

$5.00Out of stock

EXTRA RADISH

Extra Radish

$1.00

Soda

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Grape 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Blueberry 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple 20oz

$2.50

Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Pink Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Powerade 20oz

$2.50

Pibb 20oz

$2.50

Mello Yello Zero 20oz

$2.50

Barg's Root Beer 20oz

$2.50

Coke 2 liter

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite 2 liter

$3.50Out of stock

Canned Soda

Coca Cola (can)

$2.00

Sprite (can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (can)

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$2.99Out of stock

Monster

$2.99Out of stock

Monster Zero Ultra (white)

$2.99Out of stock

Onions

Sliced Onions (16oz)

$2.00

Spring Onions

Lemon Spring (16oz)

$2.00

Soy Spring Onions (16oz)

$2.00

Sauces

Bacon Spinach Salad Dressing (8oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Snow Onion Sauce (8oz)

$2.00

Curry Sauce (8oz)

$2.00

Spicy Garlic Sauce (8oz)

$2.00

Lemon Sauce (8oz)

$2.00

Ranch Extra (2oz)

$0.50

Garlic Spicy Suace (2oz)

$0.50

Curry Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Monster Cheese 2oz

$0.50

merchandise

ihanuus Hand Sanitizer

$6.00

Ambitex Gloves

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13966 Metrotech Dr., Chantilly, VA 20151

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

EggHolic - Chantilly, VA
orange starNo Reviews
13951 Metrotech Drive Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Sheesh Grill in Chantilly
orange starNo Reviews
13940 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Honor Brewing Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
14004A Willard Road Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
orange star3.9 • 1,106
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Boulevard
orange star3.2 • 31
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chantilly

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Farmtruck Pizza & Greens - Chantilly
orange star4.7 • 522
14385 Newbrook Dr. Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bravo Peruvian Chicken
orange star4.2 • 310
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Chantilly, VA
orange star4.3 • 290
4970 Westcroft Blvd Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chantilly
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston