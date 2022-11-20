Restaurant header imageView gallery

Choong Man Chicken - Davie

review star

No reviews yet

4900 South University Drive #100

Davie, FL 33328

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Soda(20oz)

$2.79

SFC Sparkling Korean Soda

$2.99

Milkis

$2.99

Sac Sac

$2.99

Binggrae Flavored Milk

$2.99

Yeo's Soy Milk

$2.99

Korean Teas

Alcoholic Beverages

Draft Beer

Bottled Beer

Wine

Soju

$13.99

MAKKU

$5.99

America’s first craft makkuli, Korea’s oldest alcoholic beverage. Brewed in Korea with only the best ingredients. All-Natural. Gluten-Free. 6% ABV. Choose from Original or Mango flavors

Condiments and Toppings

Ketchup Packet

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Spring Onions 8oz

$2.99

Cheese Monster Dipping Sauce

$3.99

Snow Onion w Sweet Onions

$2.99

Snacks

Haitai Honey Butter Chips (60 gms)

Haitai Honey Butter Chips (60 gms)

$4.79Out of stock

HAITAI Honey Butter Chip is one of the most popular chips everyone wants to get their hands on, even Korean celebrities want them. Each chips topped with honey, a savory and crunchy snack

Ube Brownie

$4.50

Green Tea Matcha Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Pepero

$1.99

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION LOTTE PEPERO Stick Biscuit & Chocolate is one of the most legendary biscuit snacks in the world like the Glico Pocky. These biscuit sticks consist of crunchy sweet biscuit sticks coated in a layer of chocolate. The perfect snack for watching anime or reading manga. INSTRUCTIONS This product is packaged ready to eat. ALLERGY INFORMATION This product contains milk, wheat, egg, cocoa bean and for more allergens information, please see ingredients.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Choong Man’s Korean-style fried chicken is ultra crispy and addictively good. Our chefs worked hard to perfect unique recipes you won’t find anywhere else. Try our signature tikkudak chicken, which we fry then bake in a charcoal grill for extra crisp and a smoky flavor. We strive to create an exceptional dining experience one plate of chicken at a time.

Location

4900 South University Drive #100, Davie, FL 33328

Directions

