Choong Man Chicken - Davie
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Choong Man’s Korean-style fried chicken is ultra crispy and addictively good. Our chefs worked hard to perfect unique recipes you won’t find anywhere else. Try our signature tikkudak chicken, which we fry then bake in a charcoal grill for extra crisp and a smoky flavor. We strive to create an exceptional dining experience one plate of chicken at a time.
4900 South University Drive #100, Davie, FL 33328
