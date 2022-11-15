A map showing the location of CM Chicken - Falls Church Falls ChurchView gallery
Chicken
Korean

CM Chicken - Falls Church Falls Church

No reviews yet

7121 Leesburg Pike Unit B

Falls Church, VA 22043

Popular Items

Original
French Fries
Snow

Entree

Naked

Naked

$13.99

Choong Man Naked Wings -No breading, tossed in your favorite CM sauce. (Plain or Buffalo flavor also availble)

Original

$13.99

Snow

$17.99

Tikkudak

$14.99Out of stock

Specialty

Garlic Soy Spring Onion

$17.99

Lemon Spring Onion

$17.99

Cheese Monster Chicken

$17.99

Bacon Spinach Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried Gizzard

$13.00

Garlic Soy Gizzard

$13.00

Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$13.00

Garlic Lover's Gizzard

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks(6pc)

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Cheese Monster Fries

$8.00

Crispy Shrimp Shumai (4pc)

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura (5pc)

$9.00

Stuffed Spudz

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried Chicken Skins

$5.00Out of stock

CM's Potato Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Pickled Radish

$0.50

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Seasoned fries

$5.00

Desserts

Roll Cake Sundae

$5.99Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Donut

Out of stock

Sauce

Garlic Soy

$2.00

Curry

$1.00

Garlic Spicy

$1.00

Red Hot Pepper

$2.00

Snow Onion Lg

$2.00

Snow Onion Sm

$1.00

Spring Onion

$2.00

Garlic Soy Spring Onion

$2.00

Sliced Onion

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Lemon Spring Onion

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Cheese Monster Sauce

$2.00

Party Platter

Mix and Match 2 orders of Tenders or Wings. Served with _6 different Sauces (4oz) -2 pickle radishes -Fries.(optional)
Party Platter

Party Platter

$28.00

Mix and Match 2 orders of Tenders or Wings. Serves with _6 different Sauces (4oz) -2 pickle radishes -Fries (Optional)

Candy

Macadamia

$3.50

Almond

$3.50

Gummy Jelly

$2.50Out of stock

Choco mushroom

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

12oz Can

$1.09

20oz Bottle

$2.09

2L Bottle

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

RedBull

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Juice and Other

Calpico

$2.49

Monster

$2.99

La Colombe

$2.99

Coconut Juice

$2.49

Espresso

Americano

$3.00

Espresso (Double)

$2.50

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.50

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Mocha Latte

$4.00

White Mocha Latte

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7121 Leesburg Pike Unit B, Falls Church, VA 22043

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

