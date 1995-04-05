Restaurant header imageView gallery

Choongman Chicken - Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

3180 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Popular Items

Original Garlic Soy
French Fries

Original

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection tossed in your choice of sauces.
Original Fried

Original Fried

$26.00+

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection

Original Garlic Soy

Original Garlic Soy

$26.00+

Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze

Original Garlic Spicy

Original Garlic Spicy

$26.00+

Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers

Original Red Hot Pepper

$26.00+

Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce

Original Curry

$26.00+

Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.

Original Honey Garlic

$26.00+

Snow Onion

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in your sauce of choice.
Snow Onion

Snow Onion

$28.00+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.

Hot Snow Onion

$28.00+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our addictively spicy sauce.

Curry Snow Onion

$28.00+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.

Tikku Chicken

Tikku Garlic Soy

Tikku Garlic Soy

$29.00+

Tikku Red Hot Pepper

$29.00+

Tikku Curry

$29.00+

Green Onion Chicken

Green Onion Lemon Wasabi

$29.00+
Green Onion Soy Garlic

Green Onion Soy Garlic

$29.00+

Specialties

Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!

MEP Chicken

$29.00+Out of stock

Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing

Cheese Monster Chicken

Cheese Monster Chicken

$29.00+

Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing

Drumstick

$14.00

Chicken burger

Soy Garlic Chicken Burger

$11.00

Garlic Spicy Chicken Burger

$11.00

Snow Onion Chicken Burger

$11.00

Lemon Wasabi Chicken Burger

$11.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Shirimp(7-9pc)

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Dumpling(7pc)

$7.50

CM Cheese Fries

$7.00

Extra Sauce (2oz)

Soy Garlic Extra Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Spicy Extra Sauce

$1.00

Green Hot Pepper Extra Sauce

$1.00

Red Hot Pepper Extra Sauce

$1.00

Curry Extra Sauce

$2.00

Snow

$4.00+

Honey Garlic Extra Sauce

$1.00

Gizzard

Soy Garlic Gizzard

Soy Garlic Gizzard

$13.00

Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$13.00

Dessert

Funnel Cake

$7.00

Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream

$3.00

Merona

$3.50

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Water

$2.00

Bottled Drink

$3.50

Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Milkis 8.45 fl oz

$2.75+Out of stock

Evian

$3.50

Milkis 12 fl oz.

$3.50Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling

$3.50

Large Milkis 12oz

$3.50Out of stock

Truly / White Claw

Truly

$3.50

Original Fried Chicken

Classic and crispy chicken to golden perfection

Whole Chicken

$26.00

Half Chicken

$15.00

Wings (9pcs)

$15.00

Tenders

$15.00

Snow Onion

Sliced sweet onions on top of the original fried chicken with our signature Snow sauce

Whole Chicken

$28.00

Half Chicken

$16.00

Wings (9pcs)

$17.00

Tenders

$17.00

Tikkudak

Perfectly fried and chargrilled chicken with our signature sauce

Whole Chicken

$29.00

Half Chicken

$18.00

Wings (9pcs)

$18.00

Tenders

$18.00

Green Onion Chicken

Fried and served with thinly sliced green onions and choice of your sauce.

Whole Chicken

$29.00Out of stock

Half Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Wings (9pcs)

$17.00Out of stock

Tenders

$17.00

Cheese Monster

Fried and covered with specially blended cheese powder. Cheese dipping will be provided.

Whole Chicken Cheese Monster

$29.00

Half Chicken Cheese Monster

$17.00

Wings (9pcs) Cheese Monster

$17.00

Tenders Cheese Monster

$17.00

Chicken Burger (Lunch)

Lemon Wasabi

$11.00

Garlic Spicy

$11.00

Snow Onion

$11.00

Soy Garlic

$11.00

Fried Gizzard

Fried Gizzard

$13.00

Side Menu

Regular Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Calamaris

$10.00

Cheesesticks

$8.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

Dumplings

$7.50

Extra Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Snow Onion Sauce Small with Onion

$4.00

Extra Snow Onion Sauce Large with Onion

$6.00

Drinks

$2.00+

Pickled Radish (Moo)

$1.00

Cheese Monster Fries

$7.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! *Food allergen notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, fish/shellfish

Location

3180 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

