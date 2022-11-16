Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris

review star

No reviews yet

2044 Polaris Pkwy.

Columbus, OH 43240

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE CHOP
MEXICAN BOWL

CLOTHING

C5 VIRGIN TEE

C5 VIRGIN TEE

$19.99

This CHOP5 T-shirt is made of a soft cotton and is machine washable.

C5 BASEBALL CAP

C5 BASEBALL CAP

$16.99

This tone on tone CHOP5 Baseball Cap is made of 100% cotton, is unisex and has an adjustable velcro strap.

TUMBLERS

These custom CHOP5 Tumblers are great! They are dishwasher safe, do not sweat and keep your drink cold.
CHOP5 TUMBLERS

CHOP5 TUMBLERS

$19.99

These custom CHOP5 Tumblers are great! They are dishwasher safe, do not sweat and keep your drinks cold!

SIGNATURE CHOPPED SALADS

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE CHOP

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Red Onions, Corn, Roma Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips Dressing: Chipotle Ranch

HARVEST CHOP

HARVEST CHOP

$12.49

Spring Mix, Kale, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Smokey Bacon, Apples, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sunflower Seeds Dressing: Pear Thyme Vinaigrette

KOREAN CHICKEN CHOP

KOREAN CHICKEN CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Corn, Edamame, Red Peppers, Carrots, Peanuts Dressing: Spicy Thai dressing & Korean BBQ & Wasabi Creme drizzle

AVOCADO CALI CHOP

AVOCADO CALI CHOP

$10.49

Spring Mix, Red Cabbage, Hass Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Roma Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

ASIAN CHOP

ASIAN CHOP

$11.59

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Green Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Peanut drizzle

BBQ CHICKEN CHOP

BBQ CHICKEN CHOP

$10.99

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Green Onions, Celery, Tortilla Strips Dressing: Ranch dressing & BBQ drizzle

GREEK CHOP

GREEK CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Feta Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Greek Feta Vinaigrette

KALE QUINOA CHOP

KALE QUINOA CHOP

$10.69

Kale, Spring Mix, Quinoa, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Garbanzo Beans Dressing: Avocado Green Goddess

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHOP

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Red Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Smokey Bacon, Red Onions, Celery, Banana Peppers, Croutons Dressing: Ranch dressing & Buffalo drizzle

COBB CHOP

COBB CHOP

$12.99

Romaine, Roasted Turkey Breast, Smokey Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Roma Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Croutons Dressing: Blue Cheese dressing

CAESAR CHOP

CAESAR CHOP

$8.99

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Croutons, Cracked Black Pepper Dressing: Caesar dressing

SIGNATURE CRAVE-A-BOWLS

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER RICE BOWL

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER RICE BOWL

$10.49

Cilantro brown rice, roasted buffalo cauliflower, corn, celery, blue cheese crumbles, red peppers Dressing: Ranch & hot sauce drizzle

MEXICAN BOWL

MEXICAN BOWL

$10.99

Cilantro Brown Rice, Black Beans, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Green Onions, Corn, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese Dressing: Chipotle Ranch dressing & Cholula Hot Sauce drizzle

CHIPOTLE SWEET POTATO BOWL

CHIPOTLE SWEET POTATO BOWL

$9.89

Cilantro Brown Rice, Kale, Red Cabbage, Steamed Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Edamame, Red Peppers, Sunflower Seeds Dressing: Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

$11.99

Cilantro Brown Rice, Spinach, Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Greek Feta Vinaigrette

SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$11.49

Cilantro Brown Rice, Napa Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Steamed Carrots, Edamame, Green Onions, Broccoli Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Spicy Teriyaki drizzle

QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL

QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL

$10.59

Romaine, Black Beans, Quinoa, Hass Avocado, Cucumber, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Roma Tomatoes Dressing: Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette

CAULIFLOWER RICE VEGGIE BOWL

CAULIFLOWER RICE VEGGIE BOWL

$11.39

Roasted Parmesan Cauliflower Rice, Kale, Steamed Roasted Veggie Medley (Corn, Red Peppers, Sweet Potatoes & Edamame) Dressing: Chipotle Ranch

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD OR BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$9.29

Choose a Base + 5 Ingredients AND 2 Dressings or Drizzles

BUILD YOUR OWN CRAVE-A-BOWL

$9.29

Choose a Base + 5 Ingredients AND 2 Dressings or Drizzles

SOUPS & SIDES

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

VEGETARIAN CHILI

$3.69+Out of stock

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

MINESTRONE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

ITALIAN WEDDING W/ MEATBALLS SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

TOMATO BISQUE HERBED

$3.69+Out of stock

CHICKEN & DUMPLING SOUP

$3.69+

CHICKEN GUMBO

$3.69+Out of stock

BEEF BARLEY SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

BAJA CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

GARDEN VEGETABLE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

CREAM OF BROCCOLI SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

CALIFORNIA MEDLEY SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

BROCCOLI CHEESE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

MEDITERRANEAN WHITE BEAN SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

BUTTERNUT SQUASH BISQUE

$3.69+Out of stock

MUSHROOM & BRIE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

RED PEPPER GOUDA SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

TWICE STUFFED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$3.69+Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.99
SNACK PACKS

SNACK PACKS

$5.99

KIDS' MENU

KIDS CUSTOM SALAD

$7.49

Choose 1 Base, 3 Ingredients & 1 Dressing

KIDS CRAVE-A-BOWL

$7.49

Choose 1 Base, 3 Ingredients & 1 Dressing

BEVERAGES

DRINKWELL (0 - 120 cal)

DRINKWELL (0 - 120 cal)

$2.99

BOTTLED TEA (0 - 120 cal)

$3.99Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER (0 cal)

$3.69

SODAS (0 - 290 cal)

$2.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At CHOP5 Salad Kitchen, we specialize in fresh, chopped salads & warm rice bowls. Enjoy our fresh ingredients & house-made dressings & eat with no regrets. Stop in and enjoy!

Location

2044 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus, OH 43240

Directions

