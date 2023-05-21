  • Home
CHOP5 Salad Kitchen - Lane Ave 1305 W. Lane Ave.

No reviews yet

1305 W. Lane Ave.

Columbus, OH 43221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

ASIAN CHICKEN CHOP

ASIAN CHICKEN CHOP

$13.78

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Green Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Peanut drizzle

GREEK CHOP

GREEK CHOP

$12.49

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Feta Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Greek Feta Vinaigrette

CHOP5 MERCHANDISE

CLOTHING

C5 VIRGIN TEE

C5 VIRGIN TEE

$19.99

This CHOP5 T-shirt is made of a soft cotton and is machine washable.

C5 BASEBALL CAP

C5 BASEBALL CAP

$16.99

This tone on tone CHOP5 Baseball Cap is made of 100% cotton, is unisex and has an adjustable velcro strap.

TUMBLERS

These custom CHOP5 Tumblers are great! They are dishwasher safe, do not sweat and keep your drink cold.
CHOP5 TUMBLERS

CHOP5 TUMBLERS

$19.99

These custom CHOP5 Tumblers are great! They are dishwasher safe, do not sweat and keep your drinks cold!

ONLINE ORDERING MENU

SIGNATURE CHOPPED SALADS

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE CHOP

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Red Onions, Corn, Roma Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips Dressing: Chipotle Ranch

HARVEST CHOP

HARVEST CHOP

$12.49

Spring Mix, Kale, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Smokey Bacon, Apples, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sunflower Seeds Dressing: Pear Thyme Vinaigrette

KOREAN CHICKEN CHOP

KOREAN CHICKEN CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Corn, Edamame, Red Peppers, Carrots, Peanuts Dressing: Spicy Thai dressing & Korean BBQ & Wasabi Creme drizzle

AVOCADO CALI CHOP

AVOCADO CALI CHOP

$10.49

Spring Mix, Red Cabbage, Hass Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Roma Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

ASIAN CHOP

ASIAN CHOP

$11.59

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Green Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Peanut drizzle

ASIAN CHICKEN CHOP

ASIAN CHICKEN CHOP

$13.78

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Green Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Peanut drizzle

BBQ CHICKEN CHOP

BBQ CHICKEN CHOP

$10.99

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Green Onions, Celery, Tortilla Strips Dressing: Ranch dressing & BBQ drizzle

GREEK CHOP

GREEK CHOP

$12.49

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Feta Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Greek Feta Vinaigrette

KALE QUINOA CHOP

KALE QUINOA CHOP

$10.29

Kale, Spring Mix, Quinoa, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Garbanzo Beans Dressing: Avocado Green Goddess

KALE QUINOA TOFU CHOP

KALE QUINOA TOFU CHOP

$13.18

Kale, Spring Mix, Quinoa, Roasted Tofu, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Garbanzo Beans Dressing: Avocado Green Goddess

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHOP

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Red Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Smokey Bacon, Red Onions, Celery, Banana Peppers, Croutons Dressing: Ranch dressing & Buffalo drizzle

COBB CHOP

COBB CHOP

$12.99

Romaine, Roasted Turkey Breast, Smokey Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Roma Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Croutons Dressing: Blue Cheese dressing

CAESAR CHOP

CAESAR CHOP

$8.99

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Croutons, Cracked Black Pepper Dressing: Caesar dressing

CAESAR CHICKEN CHOP

CAESAR CHICKEN CHOP

$11.78

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Roma Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Croutons, Cracked Black Pepper Dressing: Caesar dressing

MEXICAN CAESAR CHOP

MEXICAN CAESAR CHOP

$9.99

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Roma Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Strips, Fresh Lime Dressing: Mexican Caesar dressing & Honey Chipotle drizzle

SIGNATURE RICE BOWLS

MEXICAN BOWL

MEXICAN BOWL

$10.99

Cilantro Brown Rice, Black Beans, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Green Onions, Corn, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese Dressing: Chipotle Ranch dressing & Cholula Hot Sauce drizzle

CHIPOTLE SWEET POTATO BOWL

CHIPOTLE SWEET POTATO BOWL

$9.89

Cilantro Brown Rice, Kale, Red Cabbage, Steamed Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Edamame, Red Peppers, Sunflower Seeds Dressing: Lemon Cilantro Vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

$11.99

Cilantro Brown Rice, Spinach, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Greek Feta Vinaigrette

SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$11.49

Cilantro Brown Rice, Napa Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Steamed Carrots, Edamame, Green Onions, Broccoli Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Spicy Teriyaki drizzle

QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL

QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL

$10.59

Romaine, Black Beans, Quinoa, Hass Avocado, Cucumber, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Roma Tomatoes Dressing: Lemon Cilantro Vinaigrette

CAULIFLOWER RICE VEGGIE BOWL

CAULIFLOWER RICE VEGGIE BOWL

$11.29

Roasted Parmesan Herb Cauliflower Rice, Kale, Steamed Roasted Veggie Medley (Corn, Red Peppers, Sweet Potatoes & Edamame) Dressing: Chipotle Ranch

MEXICAN AVOCADO BOWL

MEXICAN AVOCADO BOWL

$12.58

Cilantro Brown Rice, Black Beans, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Green Onions, Corn, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese Dressing: Chipotle Ranch dressing & Cholula Hot Sauce drizzle

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD OR BOWL

Choose your base, 4 ingredients & dressing

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$9.29

Choose a Base + 4 Ingredients AND 2 Dressings or Drizzles

BUILD YOUR OWN RICE BOWL

$9.29

Choose a Base + 4 Ingredients AND 2 Dressings or Drizzles

SOUPS & SIDES

POBLANO & CHEESE SOUP

POBLANO & CHEESE SOUP

$3.69+

VEGETARIAN CHILI

$3.69+

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$3.69+

MINESTRONE SOUP

$3.69+

ITALIAN WEDDING W/ MEATBALLS SOUP

$3.69+

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$3.69+

TOMATO BISQUE HERBED

$3.69+

CHICKEN & DUMPLING SOUP

$3.69+

CHICKEN GUMBO

$3.69+

BEEF BARLEY SOUP

$3.69+

BAJA CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP

$3.69+

GARDEN VEGETABLE SOUP

$3.69+

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$3.69+

CREAM OF BROCCOLI SOUP

$3.69+

YUKON GOLD POTATO SOUP

$3.69+

BROCCOLI CHEESE SOUP

$3.69+

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$3.69+

MEDITERRANEAN WHITE BEAN SOUP

$3.69+

BUTTERNUT SQUASH BISQUE

$3.69+

MUSHROOM & BRIE SOUP

$3.69+

RED PEPPER GOUDA SOUP

$3.69+

TWICE STUFFED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$3.69+

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$3.69+

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.99

CHEESY CHICKEN TORTILLA

$3.69+

CORN CHOWDER

$3.69+

KIDS' MENU

Choose your base, 3 ingredients & dressing

KIDS CUSTOM SALAD

$7.49

Choose 1 Base, 3 Ingredients & 1 Dressing

KIDS CRAVE-A-BOWL

$7.49

Choose 1 Base, 3 Ingredients & 1 Dressing

BEVERAGES

DRINKWELL (0 - 120 cal)

DRINKWELL (0 - 120 cal)

$2.99

BOTTLED TEA (0 - 120 cal)

$3.99

BOTTLED WATER (0 cal)

$3.69

BOTTLED SODAS (0 - 290 cal)

$2.99

BUBLY (0 cal)

$2.69

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At CHOP5 Salad Kitchen, we specialize in fresh, chopped salads & warm rice bowls. Enjoy our fresh ingredients & house-made dressings & eat with no regrets. Stop in and enjoy!

Location

1305 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221

Directions

