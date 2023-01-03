Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF

4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352

Orlando, FL 32826

MEXICAN BOWL
CAESAR CHOP
AVOCADO CALI CHOP

CLOTHING

C5 VIRGIN TEE

C5 VIRGIN TEE

$19.99

This CHOP5 T-shirt is made of a soft cotton and is machine washable.

C5 BASEBALL CAP

C5 BASEBALL CAP

$16.99

This tone on tone CHOP5 Baseball Cap is made of 100% cotton, is unisex and has an adjustable velcro strap.

TUMBLERS

These custom CHOP5 Tumblers are great! They are dishwasher safe, do not sweat and keep your drink cold.
CHOP5 TUMBLERS

CHOP5 TUMBLERS

$19.99

These custom CHOP5 Tumblers are great! They are dishwasher safe, do not sweat and keep your drinks cold!

SIGNATURE CHOPPED SALADS

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE CHOP

SOUTHWEST CHIPOTLE CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Red Onions, Corn, Roma Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips Dressing: Chipotle Ranch

HARVEST CHOP

HARVEST CHOP

$12.99

Spring Mix, Kale, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Smokey Bacon, Apples, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sunflower Seeds Dressing: Pear Thyme Vinaigrette

KOREAN CHICKEN CHOP

KOREAN CHICKEN CHOP

$11.99

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Corn, Edamame, Red Peppers, Carrots, Peanuts Dressing: Spicy Thai dressing & Korean BBQ & Wasabi Creme drizzle

AVOCADO CALI CHOP

AVOCADO CALI CHOP

$10.69

Spring Mix, Red Cabbage, Hass Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Roma Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

ASIAN CHOP

ASIAN CHOP

$11.29

Romaine, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Green Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Peanut drizzle

BBQ CHICKEN CHOP

BBQ CHICKEN CHOP

$11.59

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Green Onions, Celery, Tortilla Strips Dressing: Ranch dressing & BBQ drizzle

GREEK CHOP

GREEK CHOP

$12.49

Romaine, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Feta Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Greek Feta Vinaigrette

KALE QUINOA CHOP

KALE QUINOA CHOP

$10.29

Kale, Spring Mix, Quinoa, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Garbanzo Beans Dressing: Avocado Green Goddess

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHOP

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHOP

$12.99

Romaine, Red Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Smokey Bacon, Red Onions, Celery, Banana Peppers, Croutons Dressing: Ranch dressing & Buffalo drizzle

COBB CHOP

COBB CHOP

$12.99

Romaine, Roasted Turkey Breast, Smokey Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Roma Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Croutons Dressing: Blue Cheese dressing

CAESAR CHOP

CAESAR CHOP

$9.29

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Croutons, Cracked Black Pepper Dressing: Caesar dressing

GRILLED GINGER SALMON CHOP

GRILLED GINGER SALMON CHOP

$16.49

Spring Mix, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Grilled Alaskan Salmon, Carrots, Edamame & Broccoli Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing with Korean BBQ drizzle

SIGNATURE CRAVE-A-BOWLS

MEXICAN BOWL

MEXICAN BOWL

$10.99

Cilantro Brown Rice, Black Beans, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Green Onions, Corn, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese Dressing: Chipotle Ranch dressing & Cholula Hot Sauce drizzle

CHIPOTLE SWEET POTATO BOWL

CHIPOTLE SWEET POTATO BOWL

$9.89

Cilantro Brown Rice, Kale, Red Cabbage, Steamed Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Edamame, Red Peppers, Sunflower Seeds Dressing: Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

$11.99

Cilantro Brown Rice, Spinach, Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese Crumbles Dressing: Greek Feta Vinaigrette

SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$11.49

Cilantro Brown Rice, Napa Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Steamed Carrots, Edamame, Green Onions, Broccoli Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Spicy Teriyaki drizzle

QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL

QUINOA VEGGIE BOWL

$10.29

Romaine, Black Beans, Quinoa, Hass Avocado, Cucumber, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Roma Tomatoes Dressing: Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette

CAULIFLOWER RICE VEGGIE BOWL

CAULIFLOWER RICE VEGGIE BOWL

$11.29

Garlic Ginger Cauliflower Rice, Kale, Steamed Roasted Veggie Medley (Corn, Red Peppers, Sweet Potatoes & Edamame) Dressing: Chipotle Ranch

BRUSSELS SPROUTS SWEET POTATO BOWL

BRUSSELS SPROUTS SWEET POTATO BOWL

$11.49

Quinoa, Roasted Maple Dijon Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale, Red Cabbage, Napa Cabbage, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds Dressing: Smokey & Spicy Honey Mustard Dressing

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD OR BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$9.29

Choose a Base + 4 Ingredients AND 2 Dressings or Drizzles

BUILD YOUR OWN CRAVE-A-BOWL

$9.29

Choose a Base + 4 Ingredients AND 2 Dressings or Drizzles

SOUPS & SIDES

POBLANO & CHEESE SOUP

POBLANO & CHEESE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

VEGETARIAN CHILI

$3.69+Out of stock

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

MINESTRONE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

ITALIAN WEDDING W/ MEATBALLS SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

TOMATO BISQUE HERBED

$3.69+Out of stock

CHICKEN & DUMPLING SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

CHICKEN GUMBO

$3.69+Out of stock

BEEF BARLEY SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

BAJA CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

GARDEN VEGETABLE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

CREAM OF BROCCOLI SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

YUKON GOLD POTATO SOUP

$3.69+

BROCCOLI CHEESE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

MEDITERRANEAN WHITE BEAN SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

BUTTERNUT SQUASH BISQUE

$3.69+Out of stock

MUSHROOM & BRIE SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

RED PEPPER GOUDA SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

TWICE STUFFED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$3.69+Out of stock

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$3.69+Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.99

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$1.99
SNACK PACKS

SNACK PACKS

$5.99

House-made hummus served with your choice of veggies or pita chips! Made fresh daily! Limited supply available.

CHEESY CHICKEN TORTILLA

$3.69+Out of stock

CORN CHOWDER

$3.69+Out of stock

KIDS' MENU

KIDS CUSTOM SALAD

$7.49

Choose 1 Base, 3 Ingredients & 1 Dressing

KIDS CRAVE-A-BOWL

$7.49

Choose 1 Base, 3 Ingredients & 1 Dressing

BEVERAGES

DRINKWELL (0 - 120 cal)
$2.99

DRINKWELL (0 - 120 cal)

$2.99

BOTTLED TEA (0 - 120 cal)

$3.99

BOTTLED WATER (0 cal)

$3.69

SODAS (0 - 290 cal)

$2.59

BUBLY (0 cal)

$2.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
At CHOP5 Salad Kitchen, we specialize in fresh, chopped salads & warm crave-a-bowls. Enjoy our fresh ingredients & house-made dressings & eat with no regrets.

4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352, Orlando, FL 32826

