Caterers
Chop Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! 1% Surcharge added to all checks to support Community Kitchen's Dining for Justice, providing meals for our underserved neighbors
Location
190 4th St, Oakland, CA 94607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Lafayette
No Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant