Chop Bar

190 4th St

Oakland, CA 94607

STARTERS

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

tortilla chips

Pickled Veggies

Pickled Veggies

$7.00

cauliflower, Romanesco, rainbow baby carrots, purple Daikon radish, baby turnips, pole beans

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$10.00

salsa verde & pico de gallo, chili salt

Taylor Mediterranean Mussels

Taylor Mediterranean Mussels

$21.00

Yucatan broth, serrano peppers, garlic, buttered Acme baguette toast

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

sour cream

SALADS

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken, house-cured bacon, potatoes, avocado, baby lettuces, Roma tomatoes, red-wine vinaigrette (add Blue Cheese +2)

Arugula & Rome Apple Salad

Arugula & Rome Apple Salad

$14.00

arugula, apples, Pt Reyes blue cheese, candied walnuts, pomegranate, red wine vinaigrette

MAINS

Chop Bar Burger

Chop Bar Burger

$20.00

Cream Co. ground beef, house-cured bacon, Roma tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli, Acme Kaiser roll, French fries & pickle

Rigatoni

$26.00

house-cure pork belly, fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, spring onion, tomato cream sauce, Parmigiano, garlic, chili flakes (vegetarian upon request)

Oxtail Poutine

Oxtail Poutine

$27.00

French fries, oxtail gravy, and Fiscalini aged white cheddar

Tofu Burger

Tofu Burger

$18.00

tofu marinated with herbs, garlic & organic soy sauce, avocado, tomato, French fries, side of garlic aioli

SIDES

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$9.00
French Fries

French Fries

$9.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

DESSERT

Banana Borracha

Banana Borracha

$11.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, Marsala grapes, chocolate sauce, Jim Beam Black Extra Aged Bourbon, marcona almonds, chantilly

Tcho Chocolate & Banana Bread Pudding

Tcho Chocolate & Banana Bread Pudding

$11.00

chocolate sauce, chantilly

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$11.00

butter crumble topping, Madagascar vanilla gelato

KIDS

Chop Chicken Tenders

$15.00

w/ BBQ sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, or Garlic Aioli, French fries

Chop Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Acme Bread, 3 cheeses, French fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Mac and cheese with no garnish

French Fries

French Fries

$9.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$11.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

assorted fruit

Seasonal Vegetable

$9.00

Sauteed vegetable of the day

SOFT DRINKS

Home-Made Horchata ( contains diary ) Cinnamon stick
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00
Boylans Root Beer

Boylans Root Beer

$6.00

Natural Cane Sugar

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00
Fever Tree Tonic

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Made with natural flavors including floral botanicals

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$5.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit ( changes daily )

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00
Virgin Bloody Mary

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00
Virgin Margarita

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Aqua de Piedra

$5.00

COFFEE

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Numi tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! 1% Surcharge added to all checks to support Community Kitchen's Dining for Justice, providing meals for our underserved neighbors

190 4th St, Oakland, CA 94607

