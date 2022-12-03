A map showing the location of Chop Chop Rice Milwaukee AveView gallery

Chop Chop Rice Milwaukee Ave

7320 Milwaukee Ave #100

lubbock, TX 79424

Popular Items

Two Meat Combo
Chicken
Steak

Drinks

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Dr Pepper

$2.39

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Powerade

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.39

Sweet Tea

$2.39

BOTTLED WATER

$2.39

Water togo

$0.50

Kids Drink

$1.00

Water

Boba FRUIT TEA

$2.50

Boba COCONUT TEA

$2.50

Boba MILK TEA

$2.50

Pina Colada Cooler

$2.50

Catering/Bulk To Go

Party Meal

$59.99

10 Pack Egg Rolls

$15.99

20 Pack Egg Rolls

$25.99

Pan of Rice

$24.99

Wontons(48)

$29.99

Spicy Wontons (48)

$29.99

Pan of Chopapillas

$29.99

Pan of CinnaChop

$24.99

Gallon of Tea

$6.99

Pan of Steak

$50.99

Pan of Chicken

$50.99

Pan of Pork

$50.99

10 Shrimp Add On

$10.99

Pan Of Lettuce

$14.99

Pan Of Noodles

$30.99

Pan of Cauliflower

$30.99

Extra Pan Of Veggies

$23.99

Signature Entrees

Chicken

$13.49

Chicken-Lite

$10.99

Steak

$13.49

Steak-Lite

$10.99

Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp-Lite

$10.49

Fish

$11.49

Fish-Lite

$9.99

Pork

$11.49

Pork-Lite

$9.99

Vegetarian

$9.99

Vegetarian-Lite

$8.99

Teriyaki Entrees

Teri Chicken

$13.49

Teri Chicken-Lite

$10.99

Teri Steak

$13.49

Teri Steak-Lite

$10.99

Teri Shrimp

$11.99

Teri Shrimp-Lite

$10.49

Teri Fish

$11.49

Teri Fish-Lite

$9.99

Teri Pork

$11.49

Teri Pork-Lite

$9.99

Combos

Two Meat Combo

$13.99

Three Meat Combo

$14.99

Two Meat Combo-Teriyaki (Copy)

$13.99

Three Meat Combo-Teriyaki (Copy)

$14.99

Starters and Sides

Egg Roll

$1.99

(2)Egg Rolls

$2.99

Spring Rolls(2)

$1.99

Spring Rolls(4)

$3.79

Wontons

$3.99

Spicy Wontons

$3.99

Wonton CHIPS

$2.49

Soup

$3.69

Side Salad

$3.99

Small Fried Rice

$4.89

Udon Noodles

$4.89

LARGE side of Fried Rice

$6.99

SMALL side Cauliflower

$6.99

LARGE side Cauliflower

$9.99

SIDE Zucchini

$1.69

SIDE Onion

$1.69

SIDE Mushrooms

$1.69

SIDE Jalapeños

$1.49

SIDE Steamed Rice

$4.99

SIDE Pineapple

$1.49

Specialties and LTO

Orange Chicken

$13.49

Orange Chicken-Lite

$10.99

Orange Sriracha Chicken

$13.49

Orange Sriracha Chicken-Lite

$10.99

Kid Meals

Kid Chicken

$5.99

Kid Steak

$5.99

Kid Orange Chicken

$6.49

Kid No Meat

$5.49

GF Kid. Chicken

$5.99

GF Kid Steak

$5.99

Salads

Entrée Salad

$10.99

Desserts

Chopapillas

$4.29

Cinnamon Chops

$4.29

Heart Healthy

Low Carb

$13.49

Low Carb-Lite

$10.99

GF/Allergy

GF Chicken

$13.49

GF Chicken-Lite

$10.99

GF Steak

$13.49

GF Steak-Lite

$10.99

GF Shrimp

$11.99

GF Shrimp-Lite

$10.49

GF Fish

$11.49

GF Fish-Lite

$9.99

GF Pork

$11.49

GF Pork-Lite

$9.99

GF Vegetarian

$9.99

GF Teri Chicken

$13.49

GF Teri Chicken-Lite

$10.99

GF Teri Steak

$13.49

GF Teri Steak-Lite

$10.99

GF Teri Shrimp

$11.99

GF Teri Shrimp-Lite

$10.49

GF Teri Fish

$11.49

GF Teri Fish-Lite

$9.99

GF Teri Pork

$11.49

GF Teri Pork-Lite

$9.99

GF Two Meat COMBO

$13.99

GF Three Meat COMBO

$14.99

Sauces

Soy Sauce

Sweet and Sour Packet

Sriracha

Orange Sauce

Orange Sriracha

Teriyaki Sauce

Spicy Chili Paste

Sweet Chili

Duck Sauce

Hot Mustard

GF Chop Chili Soy

GF Ginger Sauce

GF Sweet Ginger

GF Cuisabi

GF Soy Sauce

HOUSE-Sweet and Sour

Extra Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7320 Milwaukee Ave #100, lubbock, TX 79424

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

