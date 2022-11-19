Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chop Chop Rotisserie

438 Hobron Lane

Honolulu, HI 96815

SPECIALS

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

12 hour smoked pork, home made BBQ sauce, coleslaw on a kaiser roll. Side salad.

Family Meals

Family Meal Short Ribs

$36.00Out of stock

1 lb. of shortrib w/Hoisin BBQ sauce side salad, Choice of white/brown rice or potatoes, and choice of one Hot side and one Cold side

Family Meal Whole Chicken

Family Meal Whole Chicken

$23.50

A Whole Rotisserie Chicken with side salad Choice of white/brown rice or potatoes, and choice of one Hot side & one Cold side

Family Meals Miso Pork

$23.50Out of stock

1 lb. of pork with Chili - Mayo sauce side salad, Choice of white/brown rice or potatoes, and choice of one Hot side and one Cold side!

Family Chicken Pot Pie

$23.50Out of stock

9" chicken Pot Pie with rotisserie chicken, peas, carrots and potatoes. Serves 4.

Family Beef & Mushroom Pot Pie

$36.00Out of stock

9" Pot Pie, Slow roasted beef shortrib,and mushrooms in a pie crust.

Plates

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$13.00

with pineapple chimichurri side salad & choice of white rice/brown rice or potatoes

Short Rib Plate with Hoisin BBQ sauce

Short Rib Plate with Hoisin BBQ sauce

$15.00Out of stock

slow roasted short rib w/Hoisin sauce includes side salad & choice of white/brown rice or potatoes

Miso Pork Plate with Chili Miso sauce

Miso Pork Plate with Chili Miso sauce

$13.00Out of stock

with Chili mayo sauce side salad & choice of white rice/brown rice or potatoes

Rotisserie Cauliflower Plate

$11.00

your choice of vinaigrette a side salad & choice of white rice/brown rice or potatoes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Plate

$11.00

side salad & choice of white rice/brown rice or potatoes

Soup

Soup is Chicken Stracciatella!

Soup/Special

$7.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day is Italian Tomato & Bread!

Hot Sides

Dripping Potatoes

$5.00

Fingerling potatoes rotisserie basted

White Rice

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Rotisserie Cauliflower

$4.00

choose Smoky, Thai (contains fish sauce) or Rosemary,Thyme,red wine vinaigrette

Rotisserie Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Rotisserie Brussels Sprouts with your choice of Smoky, Thai(contains fish sauce) or Rosemary,Thyme, red wine vinaigrette

Side/Chicken

$4.50

Side/Short Ribs

$6.00

Side/Miso Pork

$4.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Cold Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Quinoa

$5.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

Beets

$7.00

Pickled Veggies

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Corn

$2.50

Side Pineapple

$3.00

Side Tomato

$2.50

Side of Potato Salad

$5.00

Salads

Chopchop Chopped Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, roasted corn & cauliflower, avocado, pickled cucumber, onion, tomatoes, pineapple tossed with Lilikoi lime vinaigrette

Chopchop Salad with Chicken

$15.00

Chopchop Salad with Short rib

$16.50

Chopchop Salad with Miso Pork

$15.00

Chopchop Salad with Brussels Sprouts

$14.50

Chopchop Salad with Smoked Ahi Spread

$16.00

Bowls

Crispy 5 spice pork belly with white or brown rice, kimchee peanuts, fresh herb mix and pickled vegetables.

Bowl with Chicken

$11.00

Served with white/brown rice, kimchee peanuts, fresh herb mix & pickled vegetable

Bowl with short rib

$13.00Out of stock

Served with white/brown rice, kimchee peanuts, fresh herb mix & pickled vegetable

Bowl with Miso Pork

$11.00Out of stock

Served with white/brown rice, kimchee peanuts, fresh herb mix & pickled vegetable

Bowl with Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Served with white/brown rice, kimchee peanuts, fresh herb mix & pickled vegetable

Bowl with Cauliflower

$9.00

Served with white/brown rice, kimchee peanuts, fresh herb mix & pickled vegetable

Monday Bowl with Lamb

$13.00

Served with white/brown rice, kimchee peanuts, fresh herb mix & pickled vegetable

Roast Pork Belly

$11.00

Pita

Waikiki/Chicken

$11.00

Pacific/Short Ribs

$13.00Out of stock

Chomper/Miso Pork

$11.00Out of stock

Pita/Cauliflower

$9.00

Side Sauces

Side/Pineapple Chimichurri

$1.00

Side/Hoisin BBQ

$1.00

Side/Chili Miso Mayo

$1.00

Side/Roasted Garlic Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

OPEN Sunday 8.8 12:00pm-8:00pm Chopchop rotisserie will will be taking a planned temporary hiatus from dine in & take out service starting August 9th, 2020. Thank you all for your loyal and continued support! follow us at chopchoprotisserie.com in the coming weeks events & updates! Take good care of yourselves and your Ohana! We will see you soon!

Website

Location

438 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
Chop Chop Rotisserie image
Chop Chop Rotisserie image
Chop Chop Rotisserie image

Map
